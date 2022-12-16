Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
msn.com
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
NASDAQ
Blucora Announced Share Buyback Plan; To Reduce Size Of Board
(RTTNews) - Shares of Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) gained over 13% in extended session on Monday after the company announced its plan to buy back $250 million in shares through a modified Dutch Auction tender offer in the first quarter of 2023. Blucora said it completed its previously announced sale of...
NASDAQ
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for 2023 with New Analyst Coverage
Stocks closed lower for the fourth straight session to start the week as Wall Street grows increasingly worried about a continually hawkish Fed. Stocks were a bit more mixed through morning trading on Tuesday, but investors are starting to run out of time for the Santa Claus rally everyone was hoping for.
msn.com
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
NASDAQ
MINT: ETF Outflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the MINT ETF (Symbol: MINT) where we have detected an approximate $554.0 million dollar outflow -- that's a 5.9% decrease week over week (from 95,580,000 to 89,980,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of MINT, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Should Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) Be on Your Investing Radar?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/11/2017. The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $2.28 billion,...
NASDAQ
Is Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) made its debut on 12/16/2015, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap weighted indexes were created to...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Par Pacific (PARR) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none...
NASDAQ
Should Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 02/22/2008. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $943.40 million, making it one...
NASDAQ
Has scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. scPharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCPH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying up Right Now
Insider buying is considered a reliable indicator of a company’s prospects since insiders have the most up-to-date knowledge about the company’s inner workings and its outlook that could be unknown...
NASDAQ
MMSI vs. ALGN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Dental Supplies sector have probably already heard of Merit Medical (MMSI) and Align Technology (ALGN). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found...
NASDAQ
Implied Volatility Surging for Pioneer (PXD) Stock Options
Investors in Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $40.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
NASDAQ
Is Fidelity Stock Selector Allocation Cap (FDSSX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Any investors hoping to find a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund could think about starting with Fidelity Stock Selector Allocation Cap (FDSSX). FDSSX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. Fidelity...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Broadridge (BR) Stock
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR is currently riding on a strong recurring revenue position and the Itiviti acquisition, which are helping it to grow internationally. The company’s earnings for fiscal 2023 and 2024 are expected to improve 7.6% and 9.1%, respectively, year over year. Revenues are expected to increase 6.9% in fiscal 2023 and 5.1% in fiscal 2024.
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Evercore (EVR) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in Energy Transfer LP (ET) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
Comments / 0