Does New Jersey Law Mandate a Front Licence Plate?

BRAND NEW JERSEY — Drivers in New Jersey should be aware that as the holiday season approaches, there may be an increase in the number of vehicles on the road without a front license plate. It’s possible that this will cause some motorists to wonder if the state actually permits this.
Wet and Windy Conditions Could Delay Christmas Travel Plans

New Jersey is forecast to have rain and wind by the end of the week, which might delay holiday travel plans. Unfortunately, millions of people will be hitting the roads on Friday morning to celebrate the holiday, and a storm system is forecast to bring heavy rain and severe gusts.
Unconstitutional Concealed Carry Legislation Passes the New Jersey Senate

On Monday, the New Jersey State Senate passed bill S3214, which its backers claim will create the strictest concealed-carry firearms law in the country. The bill passed with a narrow 21-16 margin and will likely be signed into law soon by Governor Phil Murphy. It would require stricter background checks...
This is New Jersey’s First Ice Cream Speakeasy.

I have a lot of pages on Tik Tok and Instagram, and I’ve seen a lot of shops that sell alcoholic ice cream on those sites, but I had no idea that New Jersey had any shops that sold it!. There is a secret ice cream parlour, but customers...
