Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Congressman Accused of Lying Throughout ResumeNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey Transportation Has Started the Rule-Making Process to Further Protect Transit Workers
CITY OF NEWARK, NEW JERSEY — On December 14th, the NJ Transit board of directors approved the beginning of the process to pass new regulations aimed to increase protections for transit workers, in compliance with a new state law signed earlier this year. The proposed regulations would lay out...
newjerseylocalnews.com
According to the Study, New Jersey Has the Weakest Economy in the Country.
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey has the worst fiscal health of any of the 50 U.S. states, according to a survey from the University of Denver. In terms of popularity, New Jersey is last. This is the university’s thirteenth “Truth in Accounting” report, and it was compiled by a...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Employers in New Jersey Would Have to Pay Out More Severance Pay Under a New Law.
TRENTON, NJ – Running a business in New Jersey is hard, but in hard times, like when the government has to close because of possible health emergencies in the future, it will be even harder and costlier to close a failing business. According to a bill sponsored by Senator...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Does New Jersey Law Mandate a Front Licence Plate?
BRAND NEW JERSEY — Drivers in New Jersey should be aware that as the holiday season approaches, there may be an increase in the number of vehicles on the road without a front license plate. It’s possible that this will cause some motorists to wonder if the state actually permits this.
newjerseylocalnews.com
No One, Not Even New Jersey Government Employees, Should Be Denied Their Right to Privacy. | Letters
“Public officials having private addresses? It may be the law,” concerning anticipated state legislation to remove legislators’ home addresses from state records:. Are only public officials—those who “serve” us—deserving of privacy? Why not us?. Shouldn’t we be able to keep every Tom, Dick, and...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Wet and Windy Conditions Could Delay Christmas Travel Plans
New Jersey is forecast to have rain and wind by the end of the week, which might delay holiday travel plans. Unfortunately, millions of people will be hitting the roads on Friday morning to celebrate the holiday, and a storm system is forecast to bring heavy rain and severe gusts.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Unconstitutional Concealed Carry Legislation Passes the New Jersey Senate
On Monday, the New Jersey State Senate passed bill S3214, which its backers claim will create the strictest concealed-carry firearms law in the country. The bill passed with a narrow 21-16 margin and will likely be signed into law soon by Governor Phil Murphy. It would require stricter background checks...
newjerseylocalnews.com
This is New Jersey’s First Ice Cream Speakeasy.
I have a lot of pages on Tik Tok and Instagram, and I’ve seen a lot of shops that sell alcoholic ice cream on those sites, but I had no idea that New Jersey had any shops that sold it!. There is a secret ice cream parlour, but customers...
newjerseylocalnews.com
After a Court Ruling, New Jersey Lawmakers Pass a Law Letting People Carry Guns.
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Monday, New Jersey lawmakers gave final approval to a bill that changes the rules for getting a gun carry permit after a U.S. Supreme Court decision this summer expanded gun rights. The bill was passed by the Senate, which is controlled by Democrats, during what...
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey Is Home to A Wonderful Organisation Dedicated to Aiding Women and Children
My good buddy Martino Cartier started a charity to help women going through cancer treatment and losing their hair due to chemotherapy feel more like themselves again by giving them access to wigs. Wigs & Wishes Is the Official Name of This Nonprofit. The organisation also helps kids who have...
newjerseylocalnews.com
One of the Best Places to Get a Hot Dog in New Jersey Has Been Open for Almost 100 Years.
This place makes hotdogs look like a work of art, and it’s easy to see why people go out of their way to eat at this famous restaurant that’s been around since 1932. When I think of hot dogs, I usually think of either a pot of boiling water with a pack of ballpark franks in it or dogs that have been cooked too long on a charcoal grill.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Wind Advisory: Strong Gusts of Wind and Heavy Rain Might Make Vacation Travel Dangerous This Week
The Storm Watch Team at News 12 New Jersey is keeping tabs on a storm system that could affect Christmas travel with its heavy rain and high winds. Dave Curren, the meteorologist for the Storm Watch Team, says the storm is likely to hit on Friday and linger through Saturday.
Comments / 0