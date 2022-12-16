Read full article on original website
This is New Jersey’s First Ice Cream Speakeasy.
I have a lot of pages on Tik Tok and Instagram, and I’ve seen a lot of shops that sell alcoholic ice cream on those sites, but I had no idea that New Jersey had any shops that sold it!. There is a secret ice cream parlour, but customers...
New Jersey Transportation Has Started the Rule-Making Process to Further Protect Transit Workers
CITY OF NEWARK, NEW JERSEY — On December 14th, the NJ Transit board of directors approved the beginning of the process to pass new regulations aimed to increase protections for transit workers, in compliance with a new state law signed earlier this year. The proposed regulations would lay out...
In Honour of Hanukkah’s First Night, New Jersey’s Largest Menorah Was Lit
The first Hanukkah candle was lit on Sunday in Monroe Township, New Jersey, making it the largest menorah in the state. The spectacular menorah lighting at State Park was held for the 21st time this year. All throughout the world, Jews lit the first candle to mark the beginning of the Festival of Lights.
