What is the Purpose of the Tiny Pocket in Jeans?
The tiny pocket in jeans, also known as a coin pocket, is a small pocket typically located on the front of the jeans, just above the larger front pockets. This pocket is intended for small, easy-to-lose items such as coins, keys, or even a small notepad and pen.
A Relocated Bear Walked 1,000 Miles Back to Its Favorite Campsite
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. This Tennessee black bear would walk 1,000 miles just to eat off the same picnic table. On Wednesday, a local broadcast news channel in Knoxville reported the story of...
How to Stay Warm—and Stay Out Longer—This Winter
There’s a well-kept secret among cold-weather adventurers: winter is the best season outdoors. No crowds or bugs, but plenty of fleeting winter spectacles, from the Northern Lights to frozen waterfalls. What else do these winter devotees all have in common? They know the key to enjoying winter’s bounty is...
The Best Hunting Accessories of 2023
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A hunter can’t have too many knives, and good glass is worth drooling over. This year’s hunting accessories delivered in both categories, with a couple great deals in the mix. One thing we learned while testing hunting accessories this year is that a big price tag doesn’t always mean big performance, and that a small name should not be dismissed. A few items surprised us—good and bad. Some of this gear will change what we’ve been used to: Optics tester Angie Kokes never thought she’d love $300 binoculars so much; I’ll never go back to using a bulky water pump purifier again; and we’ll all think twice about packing a proper first-aid kit in the truck, even if it’s just for a quick hunt down the road.
“Sustainable and Accessible”: All-Terrain Wheelchairs Arrive in Parks
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Bill McKee was an avid outdoorsman: in 10 years of vacations to Colorado, he and his sons fished backcountry streams, hiked for miles, and summited several fourteeners, until a motorcycle accident in 2002 put him in a wheelchair. Afterward he felt unable to do many of the things he loves most. Trying the Action Trackchair, a beefy, battery-powered wheelchair with tank-like treads, last year changed that.
Josh Perry Smashed a Record on the Pacific Crest Trail
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Josh Perry could not fathom the news he was reading about Heather “Anish” Anderson. It was the summer of 2013, and Anderson had bested the Pacific Crest Trail’s fastest known time by nearly five days. Through the wind-worn California desert, the volatile Sierra Nevada, and the seemingly endless Cascade Range, Anderson had averaged 44 miles per day during a two-month march from Mexico to Canada.
A Hiker Was Stranded for Two Weeks. He Survived on Half a Jar of Salsa.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Allison Scott and her boyfriend were camped out between Big Bear Lake and Angelus Oaks, California on Black Friday when they heard someone screaming. As it turned out, that...
How Cold Is Too Cold to Ride Outdoors? Three Cycling Editors Weigh In.
It’s December, and the thermometer is dropping across the Northern Hemisphere, posing a familiar question for cyclists everywhere: Ride or hide?. It’s the seasonal quandary that rolls around each calendar. Do you stay inside or ride the trainer, or head out and brave the chilly temps and frozen appendages? This time of year, every cyclist must identify his or her personal threshold for venturing outside. For some, it’s that magical temperature separating knee from leg warmers. For others, the breaking point is when the snow piles high enough to block the front door. Below, our editors identify the conditions that separate indoor from outdoor cycling fun.
The Daring Dirtbags Who Make Salt Lake City Sparkle
In Utah, Christmas-tree lights are a very big deal. Meet the itinerant crew of climbers, river guides, ski bums, trekkers, and thru-hikers who work like super-elves to get ready for the year’s most beautiful holiday. Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning...
This 11-Year-Old Completed Two 5.14b Climbs in One Day
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. On Friday, November 25, Colorado climber Bayes Wilder went to Spanish crag Cova Gran, Santa Linya, and completed a route called La Fabelita, a 80-foot ascent rated 5.14b. That afternoon, the Wilder family drove to one of Spain’s other challenging crags, Cova Soleiada, Margalef, and Bayes clipped the chains on another 14b, called Mistic. For good measure, he then finished the day by completing a route calledDr. Feelgood (5.13b).
Eight Great Deals on Ski Gear for Every Shredder on Your List
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Winter is on across the country, with early season storms bringing glad tidings for powder seekers. Here’s even more good news: You can score steep savings on some of our favorite snow brands now through December 25 at Backcountry.com. Check out our favorite deals below.
Down on Hiking? You Might Be Burned Out
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. It was the fall of 2018, the weather was perfect, and I was living in Colorado, surrounded by some of the greatest trails in the country. And yet, I couldn’t bear to think about hiking.
Thinking Like a Sidewalk
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. I struggle running in circles, but I’ve realized that says more about me than the concrete. For a trail runner, someone who prides herself on exploring the expanses...
The 2022 Sweat Science Holiday Book List
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Around this time every year, I share a list of book suggestions tied, sometimes very loosely, to the Sweat Science themes of endurance, fitness, science, and adventure. Most of the titles are new this year; some were just new to me. Either way, they’ll all make great gifts for the endurance nerd in your life—or for yourself. (For more ideas, check out my summer book list from July and last year’s holiday list.)
Member Perks
You like to get outdoors. We want to help make it happen. That’s why we’re adding new deals on gear, products, memberships, and more every week—just for Outside+ members like you!. The Latest Deals. Get in on these perks from our partners:. The Pro’s Closet. Winter...
Video: Pinkbike Academy Season 3, Episode 8: “Content Is King,” Part 2
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. From our sister site Pinkbike. Episode 8: “Content Is King,” Part 2. For the second part of our content challenge, the athletes are tested on their ability...
You May Have Bought Your Last Women’s Sleeping Bag
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Confession: I love my women’s sleeping bag. It’s made by Mountain Hardwear, before 2016, when that company stopped making gendered options for its pinnacle product, the Phantom. My 15-degree women’s version weighs less than two pounds, envelops me in a blissful bubble of down, and fits my particular length and girth. That last detail is crucial, because sleeping in a too-tight mummy bag ranks as its own circle of hell.
Some of Our Favorite Gifts from Backcountry Under $50
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. We’re almost at the finish line of holiday shopping—but the last stretch is always the hardest. So we scoured Backcountry.com for their best deals on gear under $50 that can still be delivered in time for Christmas, if you order by December 16. Good luck with the final sprint.
Giving the Gift of the Outdoors
With consumers setting out to find that perfect gift for each person on their lists, how can brands cut through the holiday clutter and stand out among their competitors? Finn’s Consumer Lifestyle and Sports team has observed several gift-promoting trends across multiple industries that are doing just that, by tapping into the magic of getting outdoors together.
Firefighters Asked for Special Backpacks. Mystery Ranch Delivered.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. In 2005, Mystery Ranch received a box of worn-out backpacks from a group of United States Forest Service (USFS) wildland firefighters in Southern California, otherwise known as “hotshots.” The box came with a challenge. “Here’s what we are currently using in the field. Can you do better?”
