Read full article on original website
Related
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Indiana Business Wins $3.3 Million Jury Verdict
INDIANAPOLIS, IN—An Indianapolis jury has returned a verdict in favor of Lafayette, Indiana based Illumination International LLC against Vannin Healthcare Global Ltd. in the amount of $3.3 million. The jury found that Vannin breached a contract to deliver 705,000 boxes of nitrile medical gloves to Illumination during the height of the pandemic. The trial was held in the courtroom of Judge Heather Welch of the Indiana Commercial Court. The jury returned its verdict on December 14, 2022.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND issues Winter Storm Watch valid at Dec 22, 7:00 PM EST for Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren [IN] till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/6GX65iSGm9 https://t.co/DaZ7xOPv1L. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather...
Indiana witness says triangle-shaped object flew over at treetop level
An Indiana witness at Bloomington reported watching a triangle-shaped object flying just above the treetops at about 1 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
WOWO News
Daniels leads poll of possible contenders for Indiana’s Senate seat
INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana) – A new poll out this week is showing Indiana’s former governor as the initial front-runner for Senate among Republicans in 2024. Purdue president Mitch Daniels is retiring soon as the school’s president, which is a move that has been coming for quite a while. A new poll by Bellwether Research shows that Daniels is the favorite among Hoosiers to be Indiana’s next senator.
WISH-TV
Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
Central Indiana has a need for adopting older children, DCS says
The Indiana Department of Child Services says the need is always great for families to adopt older children whose road to a forever home can have some of the most obstacles.
WOWO News
Carbon Reduction Strategy Released By INDOT
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Transportation has opened a comment period to seek input from Hoosiers on its draft carbon reduction strategy. Officials with INDOT say the CRS supports efforts to reduce CO2 emissions from the transportation sector. The strategy lays out Indiana’s proposed action plan for reducing...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Indiana
There are many great restaurants in Indiana but depending on your mood, sometimes, you want an experience that will leave you with a cool story that touches on more than just the food.
Over 38,000 Thousand Birds Killed at Indiana Poultry Farms as Avian Flu Continues to Spread
More than 38,000 turkeys were euthanized at poultry farms in Indiana after outbreaks of avian influenza. Outbreaks across the country continue to drive consumer price increases at the grocery line. 12,000 Turkeys Infected in Daviess County. According to a report from WIBC.com, approximately 12,000 turkeys were confirmed to be infected...
Eligible families to receive up to $650 from the state before Christmas
money fanned out in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander MilsonUnsplash. If you're feeling a lighter wallet this holiday season, here is some news you'll definitely want to hear. Many eligible individuals in Indiana are getting two payments—depending on when you filed your taxes—from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. Here's how it breaks down. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200. There have been some delays, as I shared a few weeks ago here in this post.
WOWO News
Holiday gas expected to dip below $3 a gallon
NATIONWIDE (WOWO) — Cruising into the 2022 holiday season with cheaper gas rates. Nationwide, gas prices have declined in the past year and a half. According to Gas Buddy price reports, the national average price of gas is forecasted to be $2.98 on Christmas Day. It is highly likely to dip below the $3 per gallon mark on or before Christmas Eve.
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
Winter storm headed for Central Indiana on busiest travel day of holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is forecasted to get a serious winter storm the same day as the busiest travel day of the holiday season. AAA predicts 112 million Americans are expected to travel for the holidays this year, the third biggest crowd since AAA started tracking the data in 2000 and 95% of pre-pandemic levels. […]
cbs4indy.com
Flurries ahead of sunshine finally returning to Indiana
Indianapolis – Flurries continue into the evening and early morning hours of Sunday. With the thermometer dropping much cooler, the moisture we see in the short term will fall in the form of snow flurries and pockets of light snow showers. A chance to see flurries will be present through Sunday, although, most of us will stay dry!
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195 to .0215, a change of .002. […]
vincennespbs.org
Cigarette tax increase suggested for Indiana
Health experts are urging the state to increase cigarette taxes to two-dollars a pack. That’s up from the current 99-cents in place since 2007. Tobacco Free Indiana says that will put taxes even with Michigan and less than Illinois’ three-dollars per pack tax. Retailers fear they could lose...
cbs4indy.com
Tracking snow flurries, cold blast in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Friday! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s with feel-like temperatures in the 20s thanks to breezy conditions this morning. We stay in this cold pattern into the weekend and into next week with even colder temperatures by the end of next week.
Comments / 2