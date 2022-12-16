ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Indiana Business Wins $3.3 Million Jury Verdict

INDIANAPOLIS, IN—An Indianapolis jury has returned a verdict in favor of Lafayette, Indiana based Illumination International LLC against Vannin Healthcare Global Ltd. in the amount of $3.3 million. The jury found that Vannin breached a contract to deliver 705,000 boxes of nitrile medical gloves to Illumination during the height of the pandemic. The trial was held in the courtroom of Judge Heather Welch of the Indiana Commercial Court. The jury returned its verdict on December 14, 2022.
LAFAYETTE, IN
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

IND issues Winter Storm Watch valid at Dec 22, 7:00 PM EST for Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren [IN] till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/6GX65iSGm9 https://t.co/DaZ7xOPv1L. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather...
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Daniels leads poll of possible contenders for Indiana’s Senate seat

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana) – A new poll out this week is showing Indiana’s former governor as the initial front-runner for Senate among Republicans in 2024. Purdue president Mitch Daniels is retiring soon as the school’s president, which is a move that has been coming for quite a while. A new poll by Bellwether Research shows that Daniels is the favorite among Hoosiers to be Indiana’s next senator.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Carbon Reduction Strategy Released By INDOT

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Transportation has opened a comment period to seek input from Hoosiers on its draft carbon reduction strategy. Officials with INDOT say the CRS supports efforts to reduce CO2 emissions from the transportation sector. The strategy lays out Indiana’s proposed action plan for reducing...
INDIANA STATE
R.A. Heim

Eligible families to receive up to $650 from the state before Christmas

money fanned out in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander MilsonUnsplash. If you're feeling a lighter wallet this holiday season, here is some news you'll definitely want to hear. Many eligible individuals in Indiana are getting two payments⁠—depending on when you filed your taxes⁠—from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. Here's how it breaks down. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200. There have been some delays, as I shared a few weeks ago here in this post.
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Holiday gas expected to dip below $3 a gallon

NATIONWIDE (WOWO) — Cruising into the 2022 holiday season with cheaper gas rates. Nationwide, gas prices have declined in the past year and a half. According to Gas Buddy price reports, the national average price of gas is forecasted to be $2.98 on Christmas Day. It is highly likely to dip below the $3 per gallon mark on or before Christmas Eve.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
VALPARAISO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Flurries ahead of sunshine finally returning to Indiana

Indianapolis – Flurries continue into the evening and early morning hours of Sunday. With the thermometer dropping much cooler, the moisture we see in the short term will fall in the form of snow flurries and pockets of light snow showers. A chance to see flurries will be present through Sunday, although, most of us will stay dry!
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana

ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
ELKHART, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195 to .0215, a change of .002. […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Cigarette tax increase suggested for Indiana

Health experts are urging the state to increase cigarette taxes to two-dollars a pack. That’s up from the current 99-cents in place since 2007. Tobacco Free Indiana says that will put taxes even with Michigan and less than Illinois’ three-dollars per pack tax. Retailers fear they could lose...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Tracking snow flurries, cold blast in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Friday! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s with feel-like temperatures in the 20s thanks to breezy conditions this morning. We stay in this cold pattern into the weekend and into next week with even colder temperatures by the end of next week.
INDIANA STATE

