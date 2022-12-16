Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Tens of thousands without power after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California's Eureka area early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, injuring at least two people, drawing reports of damage to roads and homes, shaking residents from their sleep and leaving tens of thousands without electricity. The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 2:34...
Clayton News Daily
State energy regulators approve Georgia Power rate hike
ATLANTA – The state Public Service Commission (PSC) approved a $1.8 billion rate increase requested by Georgia Power Tuesday that embraced most of an agreement between the agency’s staff and the company presented last week. Commissioners slightly lowered the upper limit on profits Georgia Power will be allowed...
Comments / 0