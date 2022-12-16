CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a cold and gray Saturday morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the teens and 20s and wind chills in the teens and single digits. We’ll continue to see cloud cover throughout the day, which will also bring a chance for isolated snow showers and flurries. Temperatures will only rise into the 20s along with winds up to 30. This means brutally cold wind chills in the single digits are expected this afternoon. Clouds will gradually clear overnight, both ending snow chances and ushering in very cold temperatures with lows in the teens and single digits and wind chills in the teens and single digits below zero.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO