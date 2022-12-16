Read full article on original website
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
98.1 KHAK
Iowa and Iowa State Both Adjust Basketball Schedules Due to Winter Storm
As a major winter storm continues its march toward the state of Iowa, the University of Iowa and Iowa State University have revealed changes to their men's and women's basketball schedules this week. Let's begin with Iowa State. Tuesday morning, the university announced they were canceling a pair of games....
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes sink free throws, Panthers
IOWA CITY — When the shots weren’t falling Sunday, the 12th-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team followed a different path to victory. The Hawkeyes knocked down 28-of-31 free throws -- including 23 of the 25 that came off the hands of Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano – to get past Northern Iowa 88-74 in front of a crowd of 13,304 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Isaiah McMorris Visits Iowa, Picks Up Offer
'24 Nebraska Receiver Discusses Hawkeye Opportunity
Sioux City Journal
As Proctor wavers, Hawkeyes add Princeton DB
As the University of Iowa football team’s top-rated commitment in its 2023 recruiting class contemplates a late flip to Alabama, the Hawkeyes continue to build a class that will sign letters of intent on Wednesday. Iowa picked up a verbal commitment Monday from Teegan Davis, a versatile athlete from...
Seth Anderson Recaps Iowa Football Visit
Charleston Southern Transfer WR Checks Out Hawkeyes During Weekend
‘What’s the upside?’: HHQ ranks the top 5 Hawkeye quotes from the 2022 season
We’re two weeks away from 7-5 Iowa’s bowl game against 7-5 Kentucky at the Music City Bowl. We’re also three weeks removed from Iowa’s final regular season game. With some time to reflect on the season, I decided to have some fun. My first season covering the Iowa Hawkeyes had a little bit of everything. […]
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa hoops star becomes 4th player to record incredible B1G stat in past 10 years
Filip Rebraca is in some pretty good company after his incredible performance against Southeastern Missouri State Saturday night. The senior center became just the fourth B1G player in the past 10 years to record at least 30 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists in Saturday’s win. “MVP” doesn’t begin to describe his performance. The North Dakota transfer was 12-13 from the field and , alongside his impressive stats listed above, earned a block and a steal as well.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football receives pledge from in-state 2023 DE
Iowa added a commit to its 2023 class on Monday. Ryan Kuennen announced that he’ll be staying in the state of Iowa. Kuennen is a native of West Des Moines, Iowa and is a DE that is unrated by 247Sports. The other school that sent Kuennen an offer was Northern Illinois.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa basketball vs. Southeast Missouri State
Iowa defeated Southeast Missouri State, 106-75, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. Filip Rebraca, the top scorer of the Hawkeyes, sank 12 out of 13 field goals for 30 points as his career-high, with 9 rebounds, and 6 assists, while another starter, Patrick McCaffery, knocked down 20 points and 8 rebounds.
Davenport North coach: Game officials used derogatory words toward me
On Tuesday, December 8th, Davenport North and Pleasant Valley played what seemed like an ordinary basketball game at Pleasant Valley. Later that night, via social media, Davenport North basketball coach Marquez Davis made a post alleging the three officials at the game, at separate times, used derogatory and racial slurs towards him during the game. […]
Cedar Rapids Boy & Vikings Fan Got Best Christmas Present Ever [WATCH]
When this young Minnesota Vikings fan headed to the Twin Cities Saturday morning, he had no idea he was going to a game, let alone one of the best ever. Saturday morning, Nate Galvin, his son Teegan, and Nate's girlfriend Hannah Holman took off for the Twin Cities. Teegan thought they were going out of state for a quick trip that would include some time to swim. He was in for quite a surprise.
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
Cedar Rapids Creating Two Outdoor Skating Rinks [WATCH]
OK, I'm going to start off by saying that I'm jealous. Jealous of anyone that can glide with relative ease across any frozen surface. Perhaps if I'd picked up the sport earlier in life my legs and ankles would be more cooperative. Need proof I can't skate? Check out this video from just a few years ago. The Olympics are not in my future.
KCRG.com
Light pillars appear in sky above eastern Iowa
The Jewish holiday Hanukkah started tonight at sundown, and the Agudas Achim Synagogue in Coralville held a party to celebrate. Labor groups hold Christmas celebration in Dubuque. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two groups in Dubuque kept up a decades-long tradition on Sunday of helping those in need around the holidays.
This Eastern Iowa Business Is Closing It’s Doors After 59 Years
In what is a bittersweet moment for this La Porte City business, after nearly 6 decades of processing meat, it's sadly coming to an end. Kramer Sausage Company has been processing meat for 59 years and after sadly losing its founder last month, Heinz Kramer, it's time to move on.
Daily Iowan
Gov. Kim Reynolds awards University of Iowa with $8.2 million grant
Gov. Kim Reynolds awarded the University of Iowa $8.2 million for bioscience research and economic development on Wednesday. The UI plans to renovate space in the south tower of the College of Pharmacy building and build a new top-floor in the same building with the grant. The money will be used once it is approved by the state Board of Regents, a UI news release said.
KCRG.com
A cold weekend followed by a snowy week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a cold and gray Saturday morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the teens and 20s and wind chills in the teens and single digits. We’ll continue to see cloud cover throughout the day, which will also bring a chance for isolated snow showers and flurries. Temperatures will only rise into the 20s along with winds up to 30. This means brutally cold wind chills in the single digits are expected this afternoon. Clouds will gradually clear overnight, both ending snow chances and ushering in very cold temperatures with lows in the teens and single digits and wind chills in the teens and single digits below zero.
KWQC
Large police presence in downtown Davenport early Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A large police presence was seen in downtown Davenport early Sunday. Police we’re near Iowa Avenue and 2nd Street near the Iowa on-ramp to the Arsenal Bridge. Both Davenport police and Iowa State Patrol were on the scene around 4 a.m. This is a developing...
Win an Old Dominion 6-Pack and a Limo For the Cedar Rapids Show
Old Dominion's "No Bad Vibes" tour stop in Cedar Rapids is fast approaching and we're giving you a very cool prize to take a bunch of your family or friends with you to the show, as well as transportation for the night!. Last month, Old Dominion won CMA Vocal Group...
University Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Announces Visitor Restrictions, Screenings
(Iowa City) The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has new visitor screenings and restrictions. The hospital made the changes yesterday due to rising RSV, COVID, and flu cases. Changes for visitors include wearing a face mask at all times, being screened for symptoms upon arrival, and more. There are also changes for patients. The changes can be found on the hospital’s website.
