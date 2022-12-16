Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The new Samsung Galaxy S23 series are reportedly only a few months away, as rumors and leaks claim the trio could be announced sometime in February 2023. Until now, we heard that the Galaxy S23 series would be powered by the new powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Soc, and we have also already taken a closer look at why this might be good news for many. When it comes to the design of the devices, we expected minimal changes, which is confirmed by newly leaked photos, confirming the alleged design of the Galaxy S23 series.

1 DAY AGO