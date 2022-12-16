Read full article on original website
Google Pixel 6a is now available for $299 after a 33 percent discount
We start today's deals with huge savings from Amazon.com, where you will find several Google Pixel devices on sale, starting with the Pixel 6a, now available for as low as $299, thanks to a very compelling 33 percent discount. This great smartphone usually sells for $449, which means you can score $150 in savings.
Get 27 percent savings on Acer’s Nitro 5 Gaming laptop, and up to 40 percent on other gaming products
We keep finding tons of great deals for anyone looking to save cash on their next gaming laptop and other great products. For instance, you can now buy a new Acer Nitro 5 for just $680 thanks to the latest 27 percent discount, which translates to $250 savings.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series leak forecasts minor changes
The new Samsung Galaxy S23 series are reportedly only a few months away, as rumors and leaks claim the trio could be announced sometime in February 2023. Until now, we heard that the Galaxy S23 series would be powered by the new powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Soc, and we have also already taken a closer look at why this might be good news for many. When it comes to the design of the devices, we expected minimal changes, which is confirmed by newly leaked photos, confirming the alleged design of the Galaxy S23 series.
Lenovo unveils new ThinkPad laptops and ThinkVision monitors ahead of CES 2023
ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11) ThinkVision P27pz-30 & P32pz-30 (Gen 30) ThinkVision VoIP Monitors (Gen 30) ThinkVision P49w-30 (Gen 30) Lenovo just unveiled many new ThinkPad...
Easily convert from PDF to JPG in your browser with TinyWow
PDFs are often the most convenient way to share various document types, but this isn't always the case. Sometimes you'd rather have some or all of the pages as individual images instead. Standard image formats are easier to send to people in chats, rather than telling your friends to download the PDF, open it in a random app, and scroll to page 24. TinyWow can help alleviate this problem.
Lenovo debuts new IdeaPad laptops and Tab M9 ahead of CES 2023
Lenovo has unveiled its latest lineup of consumer devices just in time for CES 2023. The new range includes five performance-driven and portable IdeaPad laptops, a compact IdeaCentre desktop, and a 9-inch Android tablet called Lenovo Tab M9. These devices are designed to meet the needs of today's on-the-go consumer, offering speed, versatility, and convenience for work, study, and leisure.
