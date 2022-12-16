CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico — El Paso beefed up its border security Tuesday with the arrival of 400 Texas National Guard troops, as the future of Title 42 remains unclear and the city prepares for an even greater influx of migrants. The troops, flanked by sand-colored armored Humvees and wielding automatic weapons, proved a formidable presence on the US side of the border with Mexico. The armed guardsmen quickly went to work on their first day of deployment, strengthening border crossing deterrents along the Rio Grande with barbed wire coils — much to the ire of migrants on the other side of the...

EL PASO, TX ・ 11 MINUTES AGO