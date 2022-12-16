Read full article on original website
BNB Chain launches Liquidity Bootstrapping Pools in partnership with Fjord, Balancer
BNB Chain has partnered with Fjord and Balancer to launch Liquidity Bootstrapping Pools (LBPs) on its mainnet, according to a Dec. 19 statement. The move will allow new projects to generate liquidity and give everyday users the chance to invest in innovative ideas and discover new communities. Initially, the LBPs...
PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’
The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
Binance completes acquisition of Tokocrypto exchange, TKO token surges 10%
Leading crypto exchange Binance is set to fully acquire Indonesian-based Tokocrypto, following a 100% share ownership in the exchange. As early as 2020, Binance invested in Tokocrypto and owned about a 60% stake in the exchange. As per Coindesk Indonesia, Binance will gradually increase its stakes to about 100%. Binance...
TRON DAO Ventures to Empower Elite Blockchain Startups
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Geneva, Switzerland, 20th December, 2022, Chainwire — TRON DAO Ventures (TDV) exists to discover elite startups, invest profoundly, optimize strategically, then...
Vitalik Buterin says XRP is ‘completely centralized,’ Ripple CTO reacts
Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin in a Dec. 19 interview with Bankless, said Ripple’s XRP “was still completely centralized.”. According to Buterin, for a project to have itself as part of the crypto space, it needs to use cryptography and have “some kind of chain data structure somewhere.”
Research: Russia’s Ukraine invasion led to Bitcoin’s highest sell-off in the past 2 years
The last two years have been very eventful for the crypto space. The industry witnessed astronomic crypto adoption, and Bitcoin (BTC) traded at an all-time high of over $69,000. However, despite this remarkable growth, the industry has witnessed some adverse events that have shaken investors’ confidence. Using Glassnode’s Revived...
Looking Glass Labs Forms Strategic Development Partnership with Cavrnus to Deliver Clear Metaverse Innovation and Commercialization Strategy
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Vancouver, British Columbia, 19th December, 2022, Chainwire — Looking Glass Labs Forms Strategic Development Partnership with Cavrnus to Deliver Clear Metaverse...
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong calls for regulation of crypto industry
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong published a Dec. 20 blueprint on regulating centralized actors in the crypto space while protecting decentralized innovations. Armstrong opined that regulating centralized entities like exchanges, stablecoin issuers, and crypto custodians would be the best thing for the industry. He said:. “This is where we’ve seen the...
Exploring Regulatory Proposals, Bank Adoption, and Decentralized Social Media on Bitcoin – BitTalk #2
In the second episode of the podcast BitTalk, the hosts discuss several recent developments in the world of Bitcoin. They begin by discussing a proposal from Elizabeth Warren that would require individuals and companies working with Bitcoin to obtain a license from the government. The hosts express concern about this proposal, stating that it is misguided and demonstrates a lack of understanding of technology. They also mention that the Basel Committee has suggested that banks can have up to 2% exposure to Bitcoin, which they view as a positive development.
Grayscale may offer to buyback GBTC if ETF conversion fails – WSJ
Grayscale Investment CEO Michael Sonnenshein has informed GBTC shareholders that the firm could offer to buy back up to 20% of the outstanding shares worth approximately $10.7 billion, The Wall Stree Journal reported Dec. 19. In the wake of recent market contagion, speculation has spread about the insolvency of Grayscale...
Binance.US to acquire bankrupt Voyager’s assets for $1.02B
Binance.US will buy assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digitals for $1.022 billion, according to a Dec. 19 press release. According to the press statement, Voyager said Binance.US’ bid for its assets was the highest and the best offer. The firm added that the bid “sets a clear path forward for Voyager customer funds to be unlocked as soon as possible.”
Boris Johnson’s brother steps down as advisor for Binance’s UK unit
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s brother Jo Johnson has stepped down from his role as advisor on the board of directors of Binance’s U.K. unit Bfinity, The Telegraph reported Dec. 19. Johnson took on the advisor role earlier in September and was working with the exchange to...
Nigeria set to recognize crypto as an investment class
Nigeria lawmaker Babangida Ibrahim said that the country is set to recognize cryptocurrencies as an investment class in its proposed investments and securities amendment bill, local Punch news reports. The amendment bill passed the second hearing will allow the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to recognize cryptocurrency as capital...
Ethereum token issuance continues inflationary, deflationary swing
After years in the making, the Merge was finalized on Sept. 15, switching Ethereum from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). The roll-out enacted several benefits, including cutting the chain’s energy consumption by a reported 99% and setting the groundwork for sharding to improve scaling in a future hard fork.
Failed crypto exchange QuadrigaCX wallets move funds for first time in three years
Several Bitcoin wallets associated with the defunct Canadian crypto exchange QuadrigaCX have transferred funds after three years of dormancy. Self-described crypto sleuth ZachXBT reported the movement of funds today. The addresses in question moved funds on Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17. ZachXBT estimated that 104 BTC ($1.7 million)...
SBF extradition pending, Binance.US to acquire Voyager’s assets: CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Dec. 15 includes SBF being sent back to jail and not extradited following his latest hearing, Binance.US planning to acquire the assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager, and more in this CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily. CryptoSlate Top Stories. SBF sent back to jail despite...
Mining in the wake of the ‘Merge’ & cost of Living crisis w/ChumpchangeXD – GotGh Podcast #1
The state of cryptocurrency mining following a recent event called the “merge”. The potential for heating your home with crypto miners. The host’s experience with mining and selling his cryptocurrency for an HDMI cable. Overview. In the podcast “Gathering of the Gigahash,” the hosts Dave and Akiba speak...
Bitcoin mining difficulty to end year rising by 3%
Bitcoin mining difficulty is expected to increase by at least 3% on Dec. 19 for the final adjustment of the year, according to Bitrawr Bitcoin difficulty estimator. According to the data, BTC’s current mining difficulty is at 34244331613176.18, and the estimated 3% increase would take the mining difficulty to between 35421102548895 and 35421764497396.
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Shiba Inu re-enters top 10, ousting Litecoin
Since the last wMarket report, the cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $20.07 billion and currently stands at $808.07 billion — down 2.4%. Meanwhile, over the weekend, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap fell 1.7% and 2.4% to $322.17 billion and $144.92 billion, respectively. The top 10 cryptocurrencies...
Record-breaking Bitcoin whale selloff, 280k BTC offloaded in 30 days
Whales, the largest holders of Bitcoin (BTC), have been selling the most BTC ever recorded on a 30-day basis. Over the last 30 days, these whales have offloaded a total of 280,000 BTC, according to Glassnode on-chain data. It is estimated that whales currently hold around 9 million BTC, representing...
