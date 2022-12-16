ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Why this has been a culturally unique World Cup

This was never going to be a traditional World Cup. Breaking ground in the Middle East and played for the first time in the European winter, it was always going to look and feel different. Qatar was described by some as the most controversial World Cup tournament host, with criticism...
KESQ

One dead in strikes on Russian region near Ukraine, Belgorod governor says

One person was reported dead and eight people were injured in the Russian region of Belgorod on Sunday following shelling by Ukrainian forces, according to the regional governor. “One person died. It is known that the man came to us from Tambov and worked as a contractor on the construction...
KESQ

The weird ways destinations tried to get you to visit in 2022

When they’re good, they’re iconic. When they’re bad — well, at least you can usually laugh. We’re talking destination campaigns — when travel hotspots make a bid for your hard-earned vacation cash by producing extravagant videos and entire websites to grab your attention. So...
KESQ

10 new train journeys for 2023

While governments prevaricate over climate change measures, millions of travelers worldwide have been voting with their feet and switching to trains as their preferred mode of transport. When you add in historically high motoring costs and unpredictable airline reliability, the incentives for switching to clean, green rail travel are more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy