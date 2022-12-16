ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Fire at an abandoned Kalihi house triggers 2-alarm response from HFD

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters rushed to a two-alarm building fire Tuesday morning in the Kalihi area. Firefighters received the call around 9 a.m. for the fire along Pohaku Street. That road, along with Ahiahi Street, was shut down as firefighters worked to get the fire under control. HFD responded...
police1.com

Recruit numbers set to exceed retirements for Honolulu police

HONOLULU, Hawaii — The number of recruits working their way through the Honolulu Police Department's training regimen is on pace to exceed the number of officers retiring this year as the department works to fill 375 vacancies. The number of recruits working their way through the Honolulu Police Department's...
KITV.com

Honolulu shelter holds memorial service for dozens of homeless lives lost this year

At a memorial service today in Iwilei, the Institute for Human Services celebrated the lives of 34 shelter residents who died this year. "Not just in sadness and grief, but also to remember their contribution to society, their gifts," said IHS chaplain MacArthur Flournoy. "We consider those family members. It really is about being an 'ohana."
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Weapons violations up in five of Oahu’s eight police districts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Internal data from the Honolulu Police Department shows officers are confronting more people carrying weapons. HPD confirms violations are up in five of Oahu’s eight police districts. But what the numbers don’t show are the types of weapons officers are finding. Hawaii News Now discovered it’s...
KHON2

Over 2,000 affected by power outage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to HECO’s outage map, there are 2,346 customers without power in Kailua, Kalihi Valley, Heeia, Waimanalo and Kaneohe. There are 11 reported outages in the area.
KITV.com

Houseless camps on Oahu endure winter storms, as advocates try to help

The rough weather over the past few days brought unique challenges for houseless communites. Advocates help houseless communities endure severe weather across Oahu. Large rocks. And whatever items are available. That's what those living off of Farrington Highway have been using to try to secure tents and belongings from the...
KITV.com

Kona Storm threat shifts east toward Maui County, Big Island

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Heavy rains and strong winds pushed through Kauai and Oahu earlier Monday. Winds gusted over 50 mph as squalls raced through the islands at 50-55 mph. Rainfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour fell with the fast moving thunderstorm cells. Severe weather affecting flights at Daniel K....
KITV.com

Dozens injured by turbulence on flight into Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV)- Dozens were injured by turbulence on a flight heading into Honolulu this morning. Hawaiian Airlines says it's flying in relatives of those hospitalized. The 278 passengers on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35 coming out of Arizona on Sunday left their plane in some cases battered and in disbelief. The airline says they saw intense turbulence in a way that's not been seeing in quite a while.
Boston 25 News WFXT

11 people seriously injured after Hawaiian Airlines flight hits severe turbulence

HONOLULU — At least 36 people were injured,11 were seriously, after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu hit severe turbulence. The severe turbulence occurred about 30 minutes before the plane was to land in Honolulu on Sunday, according to KHNL. Some passengers were reportedly sent flying out of their seats, including one passenger who hit the ceiling.
