hawaiinewsnow.com
Fire at an abandoned Kalihi house triggers 2-alarm response from HFD
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters rushed to a two-alarm building fire Tuesday morning in the Kalihi area. Firefighters received the call around 9 a.m. for the fire along Pohaku Street. That road, along with Ahiahi Street, was shut down as firefighters worked to get the fire under control. HFD responded...
KITV.com
Suspect in deadly Waikiki stabbing pleads 'not guilty' to homicide
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A jury trial is set to begin in February 2023 for a man accused of stabbing another man to death in Waikiki. Lionel Winebush pleaded not guilty to murder. He's accused of killing 21-year-old Tony Taki in early December.
KITV.com
Honolulu firefighters extinguish house fire in Liliha-Kapalama area, the second in two years | UPDATE
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Crews doused a structure fire at a home in the Liliha-Kapalama area of Honolulu, Tuesday morning. Honolulu firefighters were called out to the abandoned, single-story home in the 1100 block of Ahiahi Street just after 9 a.m. Once on scene, crews escalated the call to a second alarm.
police1.com
Recruit numbers set to exceed retirements for Honolulu police
HONOLULU, Hawaii — The number of recruits working their way through the Honolulu Police Department's training regimen is on pace to exceed the number of officers retiring this year as the department works to fill 375 vacancies. The number of recruits working their way through the Honolulu Police Department's...
LIST: 700+ crimes reported to HPD in past week
There have been more than 700 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Neighbor: Man, 68, was sitting at his desk when car crashed into Manoa home
Hail is also being seen in several areas as the threat of severe thunderstorms continues. The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time. Scores of flights canceled, delayed as strong cold front moves over the state. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. As of about noon Monday, there were...
Hawaii airport parking lots approaching capacity
Typically, the week leading up to Christmas is one of the busiest times to travel by planes, trains or cars.
Kaukonahua Rd. to close for stunt driving shoot
The film industry is finding a very successful experience here on O'ahu. With lots of new productions coming to island comes things like road closures.
KITV.com
Honolulu shelter holds memorial service for dozens of homeless lives lost this year
At a memorial service today in Iwilei, the Institute for Human Services celebrated the lives of 34 shelter residents who died this year. "Not just in sadness and grief, but also to remember their contribution to society, their gifts," said IHS chaplain MacArthur Flournoy. "We consider those family members. It really is about being an 'ohana."
Video Shows Severe Turbulence That Led To At Least 36 Passengers' Injuries
At least 36 passengers were injured due to 'severe turbulence.'
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Weapons violations up in five of Oahu’s eight police districts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Internal data from the Honolulu Police Department shows officers are confronting more people carrying weapons. HPD confirms violations are up in five of Oahu’s eight police districts. But what the numbers don’t show are the types of weapons officers are finding. Hawaii News Now discovered it’s...
Over 2,000 affected by power outage
HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to HECO’s outage map, there are 2,346 customers without power in Kailua, Kalihi Valley, Heeia, Waimanalo and Kaneohe. There are 11 reported outages in the area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Kalihi is Oahu’s 53rd traffic fatality of the year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pedestrian who was struck by a car Friday night in Kalihi has died. This is the 53rd traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 44 during the same time last year. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on North King Street near Robello Lane. Honolulu...
KITV.com
Houseless Communities Endure Severe Weather on Island
WAIANAE (KITV4) -- Large rocks. And whatever items are available. That's what those living off of Farrington Highway have been using to try to secure tents and belongings from the heavy winds.
KITV.com
Houseless camps on Oahu endure winter storms, as advocates try to help
The rough weather over the past few days brought unique challenges for houseless communites. Advocates help houseless communities endure severe weather across Oahu. Large rocks. And whatever items are available. That's what those living off of Farrington Highway have been using to try to secure tents and belongings from the...
KITV.com
Kona Storm threat shifts east toward Maui County, Big Island
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Heavy rains and strong winds pushed through Kauai and Oahu earlier Monday. Winds gusted over 50 mph as squalls raced through the islands at 50-55 mph. Rainfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour fell with the fast moving thunderstorm cells. Severe weather affecting flights at Daniel K....
KITV.com
Dozens injured after Hawaiian Airlines flight hits severe turbulence before landing in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Dozens of people were injured after a Hawaiian Airlines flight bound from Phoenix to Honolulu encountered severe turbulence before landing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Sunday. The call came in at 11:06 a.m. The flight, HA35, experienced the severe turbulence roughly 30 minutes outside of...
KITV.com
Dozens injured by turbulence on flight into Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV)- Dozens were injured by turbulence on a flight heading into Honolulu this morning. Hawaiian Airlines says it's flying in relatives of those hospitalized. The 278 passengers on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35 coming out of Arizona on Sunday left their plane in some cases battered and in disbelief. The airline says they saw intense turbulence in a way that's not been seeing in quite a while.
11 people seriously injured after Hawaiian Airlines flight hits severe turbulence
HONOLULU — At least 36 people were injured,11 were seriously, after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu hit severe turbulence. The severe turbulence occurred about 30 minutes before the plane was to land in Honolulu on Sunday, according to KHNL. Some passengers were reportedly sent flying out of their seats, including one passenger who hit the ceiling.
Large fallen tree near Waialua causes road closure
Kaukonahua Road is closed in both directions at Poamoho Street due to a large fallen tree, according to HPD.
Comments / 0