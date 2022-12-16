In the second episode of the podcast BitTalk, the hosts discuss several recent developments in the world of Bitcoin. They begin by discussing a proposal from Elizabeth Warren that would require individuals and companies working with Bitcoin to obtain a license from the government. The hosts express concern about this proposal, stating that it is misguided and demonstrates a lack of understanding of technology. They also mention that the Basel Committee has suggested that banks can have up to 2% exposure to Bitcoin, which they view as a positive development.

1 DAY AGO