BNB Chain launches Liquidity Bootstrapping Pools in partnership with Fjord, Balancer
BNB Chain has partnered with Fjord and Balancer to launch Liquidity Bootstrapping Pools (LBPs) on its mainnet, according to a Dec. 19 statement. The move will allow new projects to generate liquidity and give everyday users the chance to invest in innovative ideas and discover new communities. Initially, the LBPs...
OnePlanet NFT Marketplace Partners With MTDZ by Sandbox Network
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Seoul, Korea, 20th December, 2022, Chainwire — NFT Marketplace powered by Polygon, OnePlanet, partnered with Sandbox Network to provide technical and...
XT.COM lists MEGA in its main and Web3.0 zones
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. December 19th, 2022. Singapore. XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of MEGA on...
Looking Glass Labs Forms Strategic Development Partnership with Cavrnus to Deliver Clear Metaverse Innovation and Commercialization Strategy
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Vancouver, British Columbia, 19th December, 2022, Chainwire — Looking Glass Labs Forms Strategic Development Partnership with Cavrnus to Deliver Clear Metaverse...
Diablo developers to launch Angelic on Immutable X
Web3 gaming company Metaverse Game Studios announced the launching of Angelic on Immutable X on Dec. 20. Angelic is designed as a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) that offers authentication, authorization, and accounting (AAA). The game is currently in its alpha test period and is expected to launch at the end of January 2023.
TRON DAO Ventures to Empower Elite Blockchain Startups
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Geneva, Switzerland, 20th December, 2022, Chainwire — TRON DAO Ventures (TDV) exists to discover elite startups, invest profoundly, optimize strategically, then...
BUSD balance on exchanges down $6B over 30 days
Around $6 billion worth of Binance USD (BUSD) was withdrawn from exchanges in the past 30 days, according to CryptoSlate’s analysis of Glassnode data. The orange line in the chart below represents the BUSD balance on all crypto exchanges included in Glassnode. The chart starts from the beginning of the year and shows two periods where BUSD reserves in exchanges have grown.
HRF Bitcoin Development Fund grants $325K to Bitcoin developers
The Human Rights Foundation’s Bitcoin (BTC) Development Fund announced that it spent $325,000 in total to support 12 different developers. Developers known as Gleb Naumenko and Furszy were granted $50,000 each, marking the highest amount received by the Foundation in this round. The fund said that Naumenko deserved the...
Grayscale may offer to buyback GBTC if ETF conversion fails – WSJ
Grayscale Investment CEO Michael Sonnenshein has informed GBTC shareholders that the firm could offer to buy back up to 20% of the outstanding shares worth approximately $10.7 billion, The Wall Stree Journal reported Dec. 19. In the wake of recent market contagion, speculation has spread about the insolvency of Grayscale...
Binance.US to acquire bankrupt Voyager’s assets for $1.02B
Binance.US will buy assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digitals for $1.022 billion, according to a Dec. 19 press release. According to the press statement, Voyager said Binance.US’ bid for its assets was the highest and the best offer. The firm added that the bid “sets a clear path forward for Voyager customer funds to be unlocked as soon as possible.”
Research: How Ethereum is gradually becoming a store of value
Ethereum (ETH) might be gradually turning into a store of value based on the volume of the digital asset being held by long-term investors, CryptoSlate’s analysis of Glassnode data revealed. With Ethereum down by more than 70% from its all-time high during the current market cycle, one would think...
Binance completes acquisition of Tokocrypto exchange, TKO token surges 10%
Leading crypto exchange Binance is set to fully acquire Indonesian-based Tokocrypto, following a 100% share ownership in the exchange. As early as 2020, Binance invested in Tokocrypto and owned about a 60% stake in the exchange. As per Coindesk Indonesia, Binance will gradually increase its stakes to about 100%. Binance...
Mining in the wake of the ‘Merge’ & cost of Living crisis w/ChumpchangeXD – GotGh Podcast #1
The state of cryptocurrency mining following a recent event called the “merge”. The potential for heating your home with crypto miners. The host’s experience with mining and selling his cryptocurrency for an HDMI cable. Overview. In the podcast “Gathering of the Gigahash,” the hosts Dave and Akiba speak...
Exploring Regulatory Proposals, Bank Adoption, and Decentralized Social Media on Bitcoin – BitTalk #2
In the second episode of the podcast BitTalk, the hosts discuss several recent developments in the world of Bitcoin. They begin by discussing a proposal from Elizabeth Warren that would require individuals and companies working with Bitcoin to obtain a license from the government. The hosts express concern about this proposal, stating that it is misguided and demonstrates a lack of understanding of technology. They also mention that the Basel Committee has suggested that banks can have up to 2% exposure to Bitcoin, which they view as a positive development.
Ethereum token issuance continues inflationary, deflationary swing
After years in the making, the Merge was finalized on Sept. 15, switching Ethereum from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). The roll-out enacted several benefits, including cutting the chain’s energy consumption by a reported 99% and setting the groundwork for sharding to improve scaling in a future hard fork.
Staking validators in potential crisis says ecosystem report by Staking Rewards
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Staking Rewards, the leading data aggregator for the staking industry, has compiled a comprehensive report armed with proprietary survey insights from...
OKX and Gate.io resume withdrawals following cloud provider issues
Cryptocurrency exchange OKX resumed withdrawals and deposits for its users after it suffered a downtime for several hours on Dec. 18. The latest update from the exchange confirmed that deposits and withdrawals have resumed for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tron (TRX), USDT, USDC, and other ERC-20 and TRC-20 tokens. In contrast, support for other cryptocurrencies would be available by 9:00 am UTC.
Vitalik Buterin says XRP is ‘completely centralized,’ Ripple CTO reacts
Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin in a Dec. 19 interview with Bankless, said Ripple’s XRP “was still completely centralized.”. According to Buterin, for a project to be a part of the crypto space, it needs to use cryptography and have “some kind of chain data structure somewhere.”
Bitcoin mining difficulty to end year rising by 3%
Bitcoin mining difficulty is expected to increase by at least 3% on Dec. 19 for the final adjustment of the year, according to Bitrawr Bitcoin difficulty estimator. According to the data, BTC’s current mining difficulty is at 34244331613176.18, and the estimated 3% increase would take the mining difficulty to between 35421102548895 and 35421764497396.
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Shiba Inu re-enters top 10, ousting Litecoin
Since the last wMarket report, the cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $20.07 billion and currently stands at $808.07 billion — down 2.4%. Meanwhile, over the weekend, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap fell 1.7% and 2.4% to $322.17 billion and $144.92 billion, respectively. The top 10 cryptocurrencies...
