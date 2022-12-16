The Aspen Group has been unable to expand its Chicago-based Oral Care Center for Excellence due to a legislative lag by the state, NBC 5 Chicago reported Dec. 19. The Aspen Group opened the center in July to provide dental care to underserved Illinois residents. Services — including fillings, extractions, nonsurgical periodontal treatment, dental implants, and 3D imaging and scanning — are free for those eligible for Medicaid or who are uninsured with a household income that does not exceed 200 percent of the federal poverty line.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO