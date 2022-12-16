Read full article on original website
beckersdental.com
The benefits of innovative dental financing: Increase patients' ability to access and pay for dentistry while boosting your practice's revenue, profits and efficiency
Legacy patient financing solutions have left many dental practices settling for bulky application processes, low patient approval rates and waterfall products that compromise the patient experience and the practice's revenue. At a November webinar sponsored by Sunbit, Adrian Valente, director of training at Sunbit, facilitated a discussion with dental practice...
Dental education provider acquired by private equity firm
Spear Education, a dental education provider, was acquired by private equity firm Avista Capital Partners. Avista Capital Partners has invested more than $8 billion into more than 40 healthcare businesses worldwide, according to a Dec. 19 news release from the private equity firm. Spear Education provides dental professionals with continuing...
How Dental Care Alliance grew in 2022
Dental Care Alliance, one of the largest DSOs in the U.S., made several moves this year to expand its footprint and grow its team. The DSO has more than 390 allied practices in 22 states. Here are five notes on the company's performance this year:. 1. Dental Care Alliance added...
70+ dental leadership moves in 2022
From C-suite appointments to executive retirements, here are more than 70 dental leadership moves that took place in 2022:. Southlake, Texas-based Allied OMS named Jarrod Ermis its new CFO and promoted Brian Hamilton to chief development officer. ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers' Chief Clinical Officer and founding partner Mark Adams, DDS,...
Why Pacific Dental, MemorialCare and Epic are striving to integrate dental, medical care
Integrated dental-medical care is no longer just a distant possibility, but reality. In December, Pacific Dental Services and MemorialCare formed a joint venture to integrate dental and medical care. Through the joint venture, the DSO and health system plan to open at least 25 co-located facilities in the next five...
Legislative delay keeps Aspen clinic expansion in limbo
The Aspen Group has been unable to expand its Chicago-based Oral Care Center for Excellence due to a legislative lag by the state, NBC 5 Chicago reported Dec. 19. The Aspen Group opened the center in July to provide dental care to underserved Illinois residents. Services — including fillings, extractions, nonsurgical periodontal treatment, dental implants, and 3D imaging and scanning — are free for those eligible for Medicaid or who are uninsured with a household income that does not exceed 200 percent of the federal poverty line.
Disruptive dental innovation: The membership movement is here to stay
The dental insurance industry makes it exceedingly difficult for many people to obtain dental insurance coverage and get necessary dental care. Forward-thinking dental service organizations (DSOs) are aware of this problem and are determined to find innovative ways to provide dental care in an affordable way to uninsured and cash-only patients.
