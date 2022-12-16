Read full article on original website
ITA Airways NS23 Tokyo Service Changes
ITA Airways in last week’s schedule update filed service changes for Rome – Tokyo Haneda route for Northern summer 2023 season. From 26MAR23, the Skyteam member will continue to operate A350-900XWB aircraft on this route, instead of previously filed A330-200. Service to increase from 3 weekly to following,...
Hunnu Air Begins Harbin Service in mid-Dec 2022
Mongolian carrier Hunnu Air over the weekend launched new route to Mainland China, with the inaugural of Ulanbaatar – Harbin flight. From 17DEC22, Embraer E190 aircraft operates one weekly flight on Saturdays. MR821 UBN1105 – 1335HRB E90 6. MR822 HRB1435 – 1705UBN E90 6.
Flyr Tentatively Plans London Gatwick Service in NS23
Norwegian carrier Flyr in the OAG has filed Oslo – London Gatwick schedule, during the weekend of 18DEC22’s update. The airline intends to operate 6 weekly flights with Boeing 737-800 aircraft, effective 26MAR23. FS1790 OSL1210 – 1340LGW 73H 7. FS1790 OSL1530 – 1700LGW 73H 1. FS1790...
Lufthansa Group Expands SAS Codeshare Network From mid-Dec 2022
Lufthansa Group Carriers in mid-December 2022 expanded codeshare partnership with SAS. From 15DEC22 (approximate), following SAS routes will once again display Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa and SWISS’ flight numbers. Austrian operated by SAS. Copenhagen – Kristiansand. Oslo – Alesund. Oslo – Haugesund. Oslo – Molde. Oslo...
Air Dolomiti 1Q23 Network Expansions
Air Dolomiti in the first quarter of 2023 plans to expand operational network at Frankfurt, where it plans to add 5 new routes, on board Embraer E190 aircraft. Frankfurt – Dresden eff 30JAN23 6 weekly E190 (7 weekly from 24FEB23) Frankfurt – Katowice. eff 22JAN23 11 weekly E190...
Air New Zealand NS23 International Service Changes – 19DEC22
Air New Zealand today (19DEC22) filed changes to its planned international service for Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23. This list excludes Trans-Tasman service, although there are notable changes. Auckland – Apia eff 26MAR23 787-9 service increases from 1 to 3 weekly (Overall 7 weekly) Auckland – Hong Kong...
ANA Expands Sydney Service in 1Q23
ANA in the first quarter of 2023 is increasing Tokyo Haneda – Sydney service, as the airline schedules 10 weekly flights, instead of 7 weekly. Reflected in today’s announcement, planned service increase will commence on 22JAN23, with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. NH889 HND0840 – 2015SYD 789 567. NH879...
Lucky Air Adds Kunming – Hong Kong Flights in 1Q23
Lucky Air in the first quarter of 2023 plans to launch service to Hong Kong, with the schedule of Kunming – Hong Kong route. From 05JAN23, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate once weekly on Thursdays. 8L807 KMG1335 – 1545HKG 320 4. 8L808 HKG1700 – 1940KMG 320 4.
Virgin Atlantic Sep/Oct 2023 Manchester – New York Aircraft Changes
Virgin Atlantic during the weekend of 10DEC22’s schedule update filed aircraft changes on Manchester – New York JFK route, for the month of September and October 2023. During following period, the airline schedules 397-seater Airbus A350-1000XWB aircraft, instead of Airbus A330-300 aircraft. 08SEP23 – 12OCT22 Daily. 19OCT23...
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Plans Kazan Service From Feb 2023
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi in the first quarter of 2023 plans to expand service to Russia, where the airline operates Abu Dhabi – Kazan route. The airline plans to offer two weekly flights with Airbus A320 aircraft, effective 17FEB23. 3L788 AUH0900 – 1305KZN 320 25. 3L789 KZN1405 –...
China Southern Adds Guangzhou – Istanbul Service in 1Q23
China Southern in January 2023 plans to add new long-haul service from Guangzhou, as the airline schedules two weekly Guangzhou – Istanbul flights. First flight is scheduled on 10JAN23, on board Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. CZ8065 CAN0030 – 0640IST 789 2. CZ8065 CAN1340 – 1950IST 789 6.
Air Europa / Kuwait Airways Begins Codeshare Partnership From late-Dec 2022
Air Europa and Kuwait Airways later this week plans to commence reciprocal codeshare partnership, covering service between Madrid and Kuwait, as well as service beyond Madrid. Planned codeshare routes listed below to commence on 21DEC22. Air Europa operated by Kuwait Airways. Kuwait City – Amsterdam. Kuwait City – Madrid...
SAS NS23 Tokyo Schedule Revision
SAS in Northern summer 2023 plans to resume service to Japan, as the airline revised operational schedule for Copenhagen – Tokyo Haneda route, reflecting revised flight path. The Star Alliance carrier will begin serving Tokyo Haneda from 26MAR23, with Copenhagen departure shifts 3 hours earlier, and arrives nearly 3 hours later.
MYAirline Expands Malaysia Domestic Network in NW22
Malaysian carrier MYAirline in the past two weeks announced domestic network expansion, where the airline to gradually add service to Kota Bharu, Miri, Penang, Sibu and Tawau. General overview as follows. Kuala Lumpur – Kota Bharu eff 10DEC22 2 daily (3 daily from 01MAR23) Kuala Lumpur – Miri eff...
Cathay Pacific Restores Additional Service to Taiwan From mid-Dec 2022
Cathay Pacific last week restored additional passenger service to Taiwan, including both Kaohsiung and Taipei. Planned operation between 15DEC22 and 25MAR23, as of 18DEC22, as follows. Hong Kong – Kaohsiung eff 15DEC22 Increase from 5 to 9 weekly, 10 from 01JAN23. CX432 HKG0850 – 1020KHH 333 D. CX456...
Royal Jordanian Adds Stockholm Regular Service in NS23
Royal Jordanian in Northern summer 2023 season plans to launch scheduled service to Sweden, with the offering of Amman – Stockholm Arlanda nonstop flight. The oneWorld member plans to operate this route twice weekly, effective 27MAR23 with Airbus A320. RJ123 AMM1100 – 1515ARN 320 14. RJ124 ARN1615 –...
American Expands Air Tahiti Nui Codeshare to Seattle – Papeete From Jan 2023
American Airlines from January 2023 plans to expand codeshare partnership with Air Tahiti Nui, covering the latter’s Seattle – Papeete sector. AA-coded flight numbers will begin appearing on this service from 10JAN23. TN051/AA7230 SEA1130 – 1905PPT 789 37. TN052/AA7229 PPT2135 – 0900+1SEA 789 26.
United NS23 Trans-Atlantic Aircraft Adjustment – 16DEC22
United during the weekend of 16DEC22’s schedule update filed operational aircraft changes on selected Trans-Atlantic service for Northern summer 2023 season. Routes with planned aircraft changes filed as of 16DEC22 as follows. Chicago O’Hare – Munich eff 25MAR23 787-10 continues to operate 1 daily, replacing -9 Newark...
Arkia NS23 Southern Europe Service Additions
Israeli carrier Arkia in Northern summer 2023 season is adding 3 routes to Southern Europe, including service resumptions. Planned addition as follows. Tel Aviv – Madrid eff 27MAR23 2 weekly 737-800 (3 weekly from 04MAY23; Last served until October 2018) IZ231 TLV1645 – 2055MAD 73H 247. IZ232 MAD2210...
Korean Air NS23 Dubai Operations – 16DEC22
Korean Air on Friday 16DEC22 opened additional service on Seoul Incheon – Dubai route for Northern summer 2023 season. From 22APR23, the Skyteam member will once again operate 1 daily flight, increasing from 5 weekly. This route is operated by A330-200. KE951 ICN1320 – 1855DXB 332 D. KE952...
