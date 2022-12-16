Read full article on original website
NBC4 Columbus
Toppan Merrill to close Grove City facility, lay off 186 employees
GROVE CITY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A financial printing and communications solutions company is closing its Central Ohio facility and cutting nearly 200 jobs. Toppan Merrill LLC, a New York-based firm that is part of Toppan Inc., will shutter its office at 3400 Southpark Place in Grove City, according to a WARN notice filed with the state of Ohio. The closure will impact 186 employees.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Behaviorial emergency leads to scare in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHe, Ohio — Authorities in Chillicothe responded to a call of threats at the Ross County Community Action Center on Woodbridge Avenue this afternoon. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m. According to police, the individual was reportedly making threats to harm people and gave officers a five-minute...
iheart.com
Chillicothe Church Asking to Demolish Houses on South Mulberry Street
The Design Review Board of the City of Chillicothe has announced a special meeting for next Thursday. The board will consider an application submitted by First Wesleyan Church in November to demolish three houses at 73, 77, and 81 South Mulberry Street for a parking lot. The meeting will be...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway Sheriff’s Office and City Bbq Donates Christmas for Kids
Pickaway County – Pickaway County sheriff’s office shopped today to give 10 families Christmas. The monies for the event came from No Shave November according to Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office Matthew Hafey. “Employees pay 10 dollars a week to not shave for November, we extended the event...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle a New Holland structure fire
NEW HOLLAND, Ohio — Firefighters in Pickaway County were called to a working structure fire in the 100 block of East Front Street in New Holland at 3 p.m. this afternoon. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke and flames coming from the residence, leading to additional assistance being requested from surrounding departments.
cwcolumbus.com
ODOT cautions drivers after two trucks hit in Hocking County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ahead of holiday travel and incoming winter weather, the Ohio Department of Transportation is cautioning drivers to give their personnel space. ODOT said two of their trucks were hit over the weekend in Hocking County. The county sheriff had placed the area under a level 1 snow emergency Sunday overnight until noon due to potential ice and blowing snow.
wosu.org
Franklin County eviction filings surpassing pre-pandemic levels
Near the start of the pandemic, governments put various protections in place to keep people in their homes if they fell behind on rent. It's been over a year since the last COVID-related eviction moratorium expired, and central Ohio eviction filings have been creeping up ever since. Sarah Huelskoetter is...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Monday
Ninety-two calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:. 10:02 am, Officers checking report of possible animal neglect in the 800 block of Calhoun Street. Investigation continuing. 10:57 am, Officers responded to the 400 block of Polk St for a crash report. Officers...
Delaware Gazette
New home for old town hall
WESTERVILLE — The Historic Genoa Township Hall is already raised and ready to be moved by truck to a new location. Currently at 5007 Tussic Street Road, the brick building will be moved a half mile away to the eastern end of McNamara Park. The often-delayed event is expected to take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Traffic will be closed on Big Walnut Road and Old 3C Highway during the move.
sciotopost.com
After 8 Years of Service, Hillsboro K9 is Retiring
Hillsboro – Put your paws together, K9 Harley is retiring today after 8 years of service! Harley, a Belgian Malinois who is now 10 ½ years old has been a member of the Hillsboro Police Department since 2015. Harley was certified with the State of Ohio and worked...
WTRF
4 departments battle fire that destroyed home in Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Pomeroy Fire Department (PFD) says there was a structure fire on Cook Road in Bedford Township, Ohio, on Friday evening. The fire started around 8:36 p.m., according to PFD. PFD says that when crews arrived, the fire was heavily involved throughout the structure. The...
Deputies find 2 indoor marijuana grows after building fire in Ohio
MIDDLEPORT, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found two indoor marijuana growing operations inside a building that caught fire. Around 4 a.m. on Friday, Rutland Fire Department responded to a building fire on Happy Hollow Road in Middleport, according to MCSO. Responders allegedly found an indoor marijuana grow in the building. […]
Inconsistencies in Ohio's home rule authority highlighted by tobacco legislation
Ohio lawmakers pick and choose which local governments have the authority to pass ordinances, with conservative policies passing through and progressive ones being shut down, a News 5 analysis shows.
Police: Pair steals liquor from Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man and a woman they said stole liquor from a convenience store last week. The pair entered the store, located on the 800 block of West 3rd Avenue, at approximately 8 p.m. on Dec. 12. Once inside the store, surveillance video shows the woman placing […]
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business
Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj. Columbus extends lifeline to ‘nuisance’ west side …. Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3hDWUUf. Ohio gambling addiction services preparing for sports...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple fire departments respond to structure fire on Ault Road in Ross County
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency crews were called to the 1900 block of Ault Road on Monday morning after reports of a structure fire. The fire is believed to have started in the chimney of the two-story residence and quickly spread, with smoke visible from the outside of the home.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Top doctor relieved of duty at Adena Medical Center
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A top doctor at southern Ohio’s most visible medical center has been released from his employment. Dr. Harry Kittaka was the “Chief Transformation Officer” for the entire health organization. The role of the Chief Transformational Officer focused on working with the Adena Medical Group in adapting to changes that are the result of new care models in the field of health care, many the result of the Affordable Care Act. Those included working to provide optimal quality care at a lower cost to patients and providers; achieving quality results in patient outcomes; and increasing provider accessibility.was tasked with actively embracing the “Patient-Centered Medical Home Model” which is a team approach to care led by a family physician to provide ongoing, coordinated care for a lifetime in order to maximize a patient’s health, according to a biography that has since been removed from the health organization’s website.
Level 1 Snow Emergency lifted in Delaware County
Update: Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Delaware County cancelled its Level 1 Snow Emergency. DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware County has declared a Level 1 Snow Emergency Saturday as snow showers move through central Ohio. In a Twitter post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office warned that roads may be covered with snow and/or ice. LEVEL […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Local Man Pays Thousands of Dollars in Bills at Walmart
Chillicothe – A Chillicothe Cashier said that a man came into the store and started paying for people’s Groceries, Toys, and Clothing to spread Christmas Cheer on Saturday. According to the Cashier, the younger man walked into the store and stood around four cash registers and when people...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man robbed at knifepoint in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to the Chillicothe Police Department, a man was robbed at knifepoint while getting out of his car on North Rose Street Sunday evening. The suspect, described as an older white man with a heavy build and standing around 6 feet tall, approached the victim from behind with a large fixed-blade knife and demanded money.
