State Sen. Ben Allen sworn in
After receiving more than two-thirds of all votes cast in the November 8 election for the new 24th Senate District, Ben Allen (D – Santa Monica) was sworn into office today at the Capitol. Both houses of the California Legislature kicked off the 2023-2024 legislative session with organizational votes and family celebrations. Legislators will be in recess until January 5.
