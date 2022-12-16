Read full article on original website
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for December 20, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday morning, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of US 65 Highway near Flat Creek on a vehicle because it failed to signal a lane change. A K9 Unit was ran round the vehicle to check for the odor of narcotics. There was a positive alert on the vehicle. Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and located drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Charges are being filed through the Prosecutor on the suspect, who was not named in the report.
Warrensburg Man Arrested for Drug Distribution, DWI
On Monday at 6:52 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at Broadway and Missouri on a vehicle with no license plate lights, and the driver was driving carelessly. Investigation determined that the driver was intoxicated by drugs. A subsequent search led to the discovery of drugs in an amount consistent with distribution. There was also a firearm located in the vehicle.
Sedalia Woman Injured in Benton County Rollover
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2004 Chevy Malibu, driven by 25-year-old Gaylon E. Marshall of Sedalia, was on US 65, just north of Highway 52 East (Cole Camp Junction) around 11:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Large police presence at north Columbia gas station after man was shot
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department responded to a shots fired call Monday afternoon at the Break Time near the intersection of Vandiver Drive and Paris Road. Columbia police tweeted that one man was shot. "We are responding to a shots fired incident in the 2400 block of Paris Road. Officers located one adult The post Large police presence at north Columbia gas station after man was shot appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 17, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Nile B. Fears of Whiteman Air Force Base at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.She was suspected of speeding and driving while intoxicated. Fears was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (12/19)
Recovered stolen property at Hwy C and NE 1201 Rd. Arrested Lesley Chesher, 55, of Clinton, on a 24-hour hold for Clinton PD’s victim tampering investigation. Motor vehicle accident 500 block NE 52 report taken. Death investigation 200 block SE 1201 Rd.report taken. Issued a citation to Brooke Zabrinski...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests over the weekend of Friday, December 16, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kansas City resident was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County. 29-year-old Kenneth Crowley was accused of felony tampering with a motor vehicle and was taken to the Caldwell County detention center. An Orrick resident was arrested Saturday night in Ray County. 42-year-old James...
Columbia doctor charged with rape and assault denied bond reduction
A Boone County judge rejected Monday a request to let a Columbia doctor go free on bond as he awaits trial for rape. The post Columbia doctor charged with rape and assault denied bond reduction appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Three teens hurt in one-vehicle crash in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three teenagers suffered injuries Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Miller County at Boeckman Bridge Road north of Sage Brush Lane. The teenagers are males ages 15, 16 and 17. The 15-year-old, of Lebanon, sustained serious injuries, the 16-year-old, of Dixon, suffered moderate injures and the 17-year-old driver, of Lebanon, The post Three teens hurt in one-vehicle crash in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Columbia men indicted by grand jury in five separate felony cases
COLUMBIA - Five Columbia men were indicted by a Boone County grand jury Friday for their alleged involvement in five separate felony cases. Cadilac Derrick, 35, now faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to a Nov. 5 shooting that left two women dead. He had previously been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, along with the armed criminal action charges.
Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A grand jury indicted a Columbia man Friday who is accused of murdering two people in northeast Columbia. Cadilac Derrick, 35, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. An arraignment hearing is set for 1:30 The post Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Four Teens Injured in Henry County Crash
Four teens were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1988 Chevy truck, driven by a 16-year-old male from Warrensburg, was at 1124 NE 1251 Road (south of Windsor) around 1 a.m., when the truck ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a concrete culvert.
KRMS Radio
Driving While High Law Coming Soon To Missouri
The passage of Amendment 3 in Missouri to legalize possession and sale of recreation marijuana to those 21 and over is posing law enforcement agencies with new issues. Camden County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Scott Hines says testing drivers for alcohol is a fairly quick process. But testing for...
Man Hiding in Back Seat Arrested for Felony Stealing
Deputies conducted an investigative traffic stop in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue on the evening of Dec. 10. During the traffic stop, Deputies identified a male subject hiding in the backseat as John W. Sant Sr., 41, of Smithton. Sant was discovered to have a Greene County warrant...
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (12/15)
Blake Austin Lindsey of Clinton, MO was arrested on 12/14/2022 for property damage in the 1st degree. Anthony David Malan of Clinton, MO was issued an arrest warrant on 12/14/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Ronald Lee Whatley of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 12/14/2022 for...
kwos.com
Missing Ashland teen reunited with her family
While they can’t release many details, Ashland Police say missing teen Emilee Dubes returned home early Friday morning. The 15-year-old had been missing since December 4. Ashland Police chief Gabe Edwards says Emilee returned home at about 1 am. He posted a Facebook video this morning. “Emilee appeared healthy...
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP IN LOCATING WANTED INDIVIDUALS
An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating several wanted individuals. The Warrensburg Police Department is searching for 42-year-old James Patrick Hutchins. Hutchins is wanted for two warrants for failure to appear, as well as sexual misconduct. Hutchins is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds. The...
kwos.com
Missing Ashland teen is found
Ashland Police say that 15-year-old Emilee Dubes has been found safe. The teen was last seen on December 4th. Investigators say she apparently cut out a window screen and left the home. Police aren’t saying where Dubes has been or who she might have been with.
Sedalia Woman Arrested for Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest
On Monday at 6:42 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 1700 block of South Quincy for a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim, who said he was assaulted by a person living at the residence. The suspect returned to the residence and assaulted officers while resisting arrest. The...
Warsaw Woman Injured in Benton County Crash
A Warsaw woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac, driven by 90-year-old Roy W. Burnfin of Warsaw, was on US 65 at Route BB, when the driver failed to yield to a northbound 1994 Ford Ranger, driven by 82-year-old Emma E. Collister of Warsaw around 9:15 p.m.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Sedalia, MO
