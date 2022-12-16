Read full article on original website
Upper Lakes Foods Brings First Clothing Drive to Cook County
GRAND MARAIS, Minn. – Dec. 19, 2022 – New Cook County Chamber of Commerce member Upper Lakes Foods is helping those in need this holiday season. The largest family-owned foodservice distributor in Minnesota and Wisconsin brought its first ever clothing drive to Cook County. On Monday, Upper Lakes Foods Sales Account Executive Mia Valentini, who manages food service accounts along the North Shore and Gunflint Trail, and District Manager Paul Ochs delivered numerous bags of clothing items to The Hub in Grand Marais. New socks, mittens, new jackets, flannels and hats in multiple sizes for both children and adults are all available for pick up for those in need at The Hub.
The Cook County Local Energy Project aims to help homeowners and businesses save money by becoming more energy efficient
By Cook County Local Energy Project and Laura Durenberger-Grunow - Boreal Community Media and Cook County Local Energy Project - December 20, 2022. It's no secret that the housing situation in Cook County is complicated, and there are many different solutions and paths to take to solve it. One of...
1st Preliminary Results 2022 Grand Marais Audubon Christmas Bird Count
From the Grand Marais Audubon Christmas Bird Count Organization - December 18, 2022. We had an good day of birding for the Grand Marais Christmas Bird Count on Saturday, December 17, and the temperatures were mostly near freezing and not too much wind, so it made for a comfortable count. We had generally low numbers for all species due to the snowstorms knocking birds out of the area last week. Looking at the results, we all did ok considering the previous week conditions.
Grand Marais Library Relaunches Friday Night Reels
From the Grand Marais Public Library - December 19, 2022. Grand Marais, MN, December 16, 2022 ─ Grand Marais Public Library announces the return of Friday Night Reels, a community favorite film series program that takes place at the library each Friday night at 6 PM starting January 6 and lasting until March 10. The films are thoughtfully selected by a committee to inspire discussion, and light snacks are provided by the library’s sponsor and community partner, the Library Friends of Cook County.
