GRAND MARAIS, Minn. – Dec. 19, 2022 – New Cook County Chamber of Commerce member Upper Lakes Foods is helping those in need this holiday season. The largest family-owned foodservice distributor in Minnesota and Wisconsin brought its first ever clothing drive to Cook County. On Monday, Upper Lakes Foods Sales Account Executive Mia Valentini, who manages food service accounts along the North Shore and Gunflint Trail, and District Manager Paul Ochs delivered numerous bags of clothing items to The Hub in Grand Marais. New socks, mittens, new jackets, flannels and hats in multiple sizes for both children and adults are all available for pick up for those in need at The Hub.

COOK COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO