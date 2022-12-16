Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Missouri One Call System is now Missouri 811
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri One Call System will rebrand as Missouri 811 to better align with nationwide efforts to enhance public safety and prevent damage to underground facilities. According to a release from Missouri One Call System, also known as Dig Rite, on January 1, 2023, it will become Missouri...
showmeprogress.com
The year in pictures – 2022
We thought we’d provide a retrospective of what we tried to cover this past year. Eric Schmitt (r) campaigns for the open U.S. Senate seat with state money:. Giving Eric Schmitt (r) his due. ====================. [….]. Subject: Mask mandate. Please be advised that I have a student at...
Missouri asks woman to pay back pandemic funds
A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because of the State of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds; the state says she was overpaid.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Early Signing Day primer: What you need to know about Missouri's 2023 class
Missouri came away with a handful of highly rated players and a wealth of potential with its 2023 class, as the Tigers look to grow stronger as a team that is largely viewed as being just a few tweaks and key additions away from finally turning the corner and becoming a program to watch in the SEC.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lawmaker Pre-Files Bill To Prevent Foreign Ownership Of Missouri Farmland
FILE - In this Monday, April 27, 2020, file photo, state Rep. Herman Morse, R-Dexter, wears a protective mask as he sits at his desk in the House chamber in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri lawmakers on Thursday, May 14 passed a bill to ban the state from doing business with companies that boycott Israel. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Missouri dispensaries prepare for legal sales of recreational marijuana
Marijuana dispensaries in Missouri are preparing for the legal sale of recreational marijuana beginning on Feb. 6, 2023.
Man admits to $1.2M romance scam against Missouri woman
A Texas man appeared in federal court to admit his role in a months-long romance scam against a St. Louis woman.
northwestmoinfo.com
FBI Says These Crimes are Up Nearly 70% in Missouri
(MISSOURINET) -Hate crimes are on the rise in Missouri, according to a report compiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The report covers the calendar year of 2021, and it shows the number of hate crimes reported to law enforcement agencies in Missouri jumped by nearly 70 percent last year. The report was released by the F-B-I last week. Jay Greenberg is Special Agent in Charge of the F-B-I’s St. Louis office:
mymoinfo.com
Republicans Will Try To Make Citizen Initiative Petitions For Statewide Votes More Difficult To Achieve
(Jefferson City) The success of the ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana appears to have rallied more lawmakers who want to make it harder to change the Missouri Constitution by citizens of the state. Several bills have been pre-filed in the Missouri House and Senate that would place limits on...
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
Residents Of This Missouri City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
KRMS Radio
Driving While High Law Coming Soon To Missouri
The passage of Amendment 3 in Missouri to legalize possession and sale of recreation marijuana to those 21 and over is posing law enforcement agencies with new issues. Camden County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Scott Hines says testing drivers for alcohol is a fairly quick process. But testing for...
Alfalfa cubes sold in Missouri recalled after nearly 100 horses become ill, die
Forty-five horses have either died or been euthanized after eating Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes which are sold in both Missouri and Kansas, according to an FDA warning.
kttn.com
Missouri project to disrupt “School-to-Prison Pipeline” gets a boost
A new federal grant is giving schools in three Missouri counties and St. Louis City a fresh look at the challenges of students of color living with disabilities. Missouri students of color with disabilities face harsher school disciplinary practices than their white peers, which can lead them into the juvenile justice system. Disrupting this path is the goal of the Missouri Juvenile Justice Association’s SToP Project, with a $275,000 grant from the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council.
northwestmoinfo.com
Buchanan County Sheriff Talks Recreational Marijuana
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Some Kansas City-area police shift K9s due to Missouri’s marijuana legalization
Some Kansas City-area police departments shift the responsibilities of K9 officers trained to detect marijuana since it is legal in Missouri.
showmeprogress.com
Our top twenty traffic posts – 2022 – part 1
It’s that time of year. The top twenty traffic posts for Show Me Progress in 2022:. 2. Anyone from Missouri on that list? (June 10, 2022) Pardon me, or so they said. 3. Yale called, Josh, they want their law degree back (November 16, 2022) 4. Math is hard,...
gladstonedispatch.com
Gov. Abbott, border states prepare for deluge of crossings with Title 42 ending
(The Center Square) – With Title 42 enforcement ending Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the leaders of other border states are preparing for an expected deluge of illegal entries into the U.S. The anticipation of the end of Trump-era public health authority, which allowed Border Patrol agents to...
Missouri spam calls/texts have increased, so can they be stopped?
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Most calls I receive on my phone aren’t from my friends, family, or coworkers (and I work in a newsroom — which speaks to the daily volume of unsolicited calls and texts). Most of my incoming calls are from scammers and telemarketers, notifying me that “my computer has a virus, and […]
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REPORTS THREE ELK HARVESTED IN MISSOURI DURING 2022 SEASON
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has reported that Missouri hunters harvested one bull elk during the archery elk hunting season, which ran from October 15 through October 23, and two bull elk during the firearms portion which ran from December 10 through December 18. The three Missouri hunters were...
