(MISSOURINET) -Hate crimes are on the rise in Missouri, according to a report compiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The report covers the calendar year of 2021, and it shows the number of hate crimes reported to law enforcement agencies in Missouri jumped by nearly 70 percent last year. The report was released by the F-B-I last week. Jay Greenberg is Special Agent in Charge of the F-B-I’s St. Louis office:

MISSOURI STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO