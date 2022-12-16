ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KFVS12

Missouri One Call System is now Missouri 811

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri One Call System will rebrand as Missouri 811 to better align with nationwide efforts to enhance public safety and prevent damage to underground facilities. According to a release from Missouri One Call System, also known as Dig Rite, on January 1, 2023, it will become Missouri...
showmeprogress.com

The year in pictures – 2022

We thought we’d provide a retrospective of what we tried to cover this past year. Eric Schmitt (r) campaigns for the open U.S. Senate seat with state money:. Giving Eric Schmitt (r) his due. ====================. [….]. Subject: Mask mandate. Please be advised that I have a student at...
northwestmoinfo.com

Lawmaker Pre-Files Bill To Prevent Foreign Ownership Of Missouri Farmland

FILE - In this Monday, April 27, 2020, file photo, state Rep. Herman Morse, R-Dexter, wears a protective mask as he sits at his desk in the House chamber in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri lawmakers on Thursday, May 14 passed a bill to ban the state from doing business with companies that boycott Israel. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
northwestmoinfo.com

FBI Says These Crimes are Up Nearly 70% in Missouri

(MISSOURINET) -Hate crimes are on the rise in Missouri, according to a report compiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The report covers the calendar year of 2021, and it shows the number of hate crimes reported to law enforcement agencies in Missouri jumped by nearly 70 percent last year. The report was released by the F-B-I last week. Jay Greenberg is Special Agent in Charge of the F-B-I’s St. Louis office:
KRMS Radio

Driving While High Law Coming Soon To Missouri

The passage of Amendment 3 in Missouri to legalize possession and sale of recreation marijuana to those 21 and over is posing law enforcement agencies with new issues. Camden County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Scott Hines says testing drivers for alcohol is a fairly quick process. But testing for...
kttn.com

Missouri project to disrupt “School-to-Prison Pipeline” gets a boost

A new federal grant is giving schools in three Missouri counties and St. Louis City a fresh look at the challenges of students of color living with disabilities. Missouri students of color with disabilities face harsher school disciplinary practices than their white peers, which can lead them into the juvenile justice system. Disrupting this path is the goal of the Missouri Juvenile Justice Association’s SToP Project, with a $275,000 grant from the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council.
northwestmoinfo.com

Buchanan County Sheriff Talks Recreational Marijuana

FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
showmeprogress.com

Our top twenty traffic posts – 2022 – part 1

It’s that time of year. The top twenty traffic posts for Show Me Progress in 2022:. 2. Anyone from Missouri on that list? (June 10, 2022) Pardon me, or so they said. 3. Yale called, Josh, they want their law degree back (November 16, 2022) 4. Math is hard,...
