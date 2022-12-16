Read full article on original website
Water main bursts, flooding St. James Street in Roxbury
The Boston Water and Sewer Commission reports a water main under St. James Street in Roxbury burst early this morning, ending water service to about 15 customers on the street and forcing the road to be shut down as repairs were made. BWSC expected the repairs to the main to...
Barbers, salons and others rush to help businesses ruined by Roslindale Square crash
A GoFundMe set up by Roslindale resident Chris Lang has already gotten $26,000 in pledges to help the barbershop, threading salon and nine other businesses destroyed or shut yesterday when somebody drove into their Corinth Street building yesterday morning. Meanwhile, Boston Police have yet to determine the cause of the...
Person stabbed at Theater District club; melee erupts
Live Boston reports one person was stabbed at Venu, 100 Warrenton St. in the Theater District, late Sunday night and that several brawls erupted after police arrived. The stabbing was a week after one person was shot, another stabbed outside Moxy, also in the Theater District.
Geting into the holiday spirit in Allston
Maybe not the current holiday spirit, but still. Spotted on North Harvard Street near Cambridge Street in Allston today.
Man arrested for taking a snooze in his car on an I-93 onramp in Sullivan Square - and for being drunk and having a loaded gun - DA says
A Transit Police officer who happened on a car just sitting on a Sullivan Square onramp up to I-93 north early Monday wound up arresting the driver, who was asleep behind the wheel with the lights off but the motor running, a gun loaded with eight rounds in the car with him, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
Judge rejects request to force Boston Medical Center to immediately provide anti-HIV drugs to man who won't wear a face mask; says he's had ten months to find a new source
A judge has ruled an HIV-positive man can continue his lawsuit against Boston Medical Center for not letting him in for semi-annual checkups because he won't put on a face mask, but that she's not going to immediately order the hospital to simply provide him the pills he needs in part because he's known for ten months now that he would have to find a different health-care provider in a city not lacking for them.
Coming out of the pandemic and with a possible recession looming, Jamaica Plain chocolate and nut shop to shut down
Leo Baez and Perla Rosario announced this morning they have made "the very difficult decision" not to renew their lease for Cacao, 660 Centre St. in Jamaica Plain, and will be closing the shop at the end of the month. They cited the difficulties of staying open during the pandemic...
Ashland gynecologist charged with punching cop in the head during failed Capitol coup
Dr. Jacquelyn Starer, an Ashland gynecologist and addiction-recovery specialist affiliated with Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain, was arrested today on charges she didn't just enter the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attempted putsch, she punched a Washington cop in the left side of her head. Starer, 68,...
Man attacked three women near Back Bay station Saturday afternoon, police say
Boston Police have released photos of a man they say physically attacked three women in separate incidents between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday. One of the attacks was on Dartmouth Street right outside Back Bay station, another was right across the street and the third was a block away at Dartmouth and Appleton streets, police say.
Boston cop charged with domestic violence
For the second time in a week, Boston Police have arrested one of their own on a charge of domestic violence. Police report arresting Darrell Vinson, 58, for domestic assault and battery on a family or household member around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday. Court records show he was arraigned Monday in Dorchester Municipal Court; if convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 2 1/2 years in jail.
