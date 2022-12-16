Read full article on original website
NFL MVP Frontrunner Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Jalen Hurts becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to score double-digit rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasonsJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenDowningtown, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In Upper DarbyTed RiversUpper Darby, PA
The Infuriating New Policy At a Philadelphia Target Store Caught Me By Surprise
A new procedure at a popular Target in South Philly caught me by surprise this past week, and I am. Not. A. Fan. My tale of woe took place at the Target store located at the corner of Washington and Broad in South Philly on Thursday when I went to buy body wash and other hygiene products (as I often do at that Target store).
Where to Eat, Drink, and Snack in Northeast Philly: A Local’s Guide
Northeast Philly makes up a huge swath of the city: Between 300,000 and 400,000 people live in that pocket, an area that runs from just north of Kensington to the bottom border of Bensalem. But because of its distance from Center City, Northeast is often overlooked, even though it’s home to some of the city’s most delicious and interesting dining options. Georgian restaurants, Korean spots, regional Vietnamese restaurants serving delicious soups and stews — they’re all here. To get a head start on dining, you’ll need a little expert advice, so we tapped three Philadelphians with deep knowledge of the area.
Spread Bagelry expands to N.J. with opening of Cherry Hill location
A popular bagel shop is "spreading" to another state to serve breakfast fare. Spread Bagelry, based in Philly and known for its hand-rolled, Montreal-style bagels, opened its first New Jersey location last week in Cherry Hill. MORE: Cake & Joe to open second location in Fishtown early next year. The...
Five Montco Towns Among Best Philadelphia Suburbs To Live In
Among the many attractive Philadelphia suburbs in the region, some still offer something extra that puts them among the best places to live in, and five Montgomery County towns are among them, writes Patrick McNichol for Suburban Solutions. These Philadelphia suburbs in Montgomery County rate the best for the commute...
57 blocks in Philly are prone to shootings. Community groups are mobilizing to curb the gun violence
This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer...
Charlie Gracie, Philadelphia's first rock star, dies at 86
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Charlie Gracie, said to be Philadelphia's first rock star, has died. He was 86 years old.Charlie Gracie had perfected giving crowds a good time. That wide smile, smooth voice and charm kept people coming back.After all, he wrote the score for rock and roll.Gracie is credited with influencing dozens of musicians, some of the best there ever was."My father was the first rock and roll star to come out of Philadelphia," Charlie Gracie Jr. said, "the first guy to achieve success at the age of 21. He was touring the world."Gracie Jr. reflected on his father's life.The...
Where to get free COVID tests; Mummers Parade switches channels; How to shop your values | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Where to find COVID tests in Philly ahead of holiday gatherings. The 2022 winter holiday season is well underway, and quite unfortunately, COVID has...
8 Top Holiday Attractions in Philadelphia 2022-23
- Philly is a beautiful city with many things to do during the holiday season. You can visit the city's numerous museums, see ice skating, and enjoy various other festivities. This guide includes a list of holiday events for the entire family to enjoy. Macy's Christmas Light Show in Philadelphia.
Plane heading to Philadelphia makes emergency landing in Miami
MIAMI (CBS) -- A plane from Key West set to land in Philadelphia had to make an emergency landing in Miami due to a fuel leak on Sunday, CBS3's Joe Holden has learned. The plane is American flight 1154. A Delco Police official on the flight told Eyewitness News the pilot announced there was a fuel leak. Everybody on the plane is safe.
Body Removed From Philadelphia Rowhome
A body was removed from a rowhome in Philadelphia on Monday, sources confirmed with NBC10. Investigators first arrived at the house on the 5200 block of Burton Street last week after a tipster told them human remains may be inside a home there. Neighbors watched as workers in hazmat suits walked in and out of the rowhome on Friday.
Chubb is making way to a location in Philadelphia
Chubb, the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company is building an 18-story-office-building near 20th and Arch streets. It is expected to open in 2026.
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia – (With Photos)
Breakfast has always been the most important meal of the day. But it is also no secret that some breakfast places are better than others. If you are looking for the best of the best in Philadelphia, look no further! In this blog post, you will explore some of the best breakfast places in Philadelphia.
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although PA didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With hundreds scattered across the state, Pennsylvania contains some of the country's best and most legendary diners that the country has to offer.
Yeadon Industrial Center on Baltimore Ave. Sold for $41.75M
The Yeadon Industrial Center at 6250 Baltimore Ave. has been sold for $41.75 million to Velocity Venture Partners, writes Paul Schwedelson for Philadelphia Business Journal. The fast-growing Bala Cynwyd company plans to spend another $8 million on capital improvements, including a new roof, parking lot and exterior façade, painting, and upgraded building utilities.
Customers Don’t Mind Waiting in Long Lines for Desserts of Elkins Park’s Cheesecake Lady
Customers in Elkins Park do not mind waiting in long lines on weekend mornings to get a taste of The Cheesecake Lady’s decadent desserts. Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. Customers in Elkins Park – and beyond – do not mind waiting in long lines on weekend mornings to get...
Philadelphia landlord accused of Section 8 discrimination
A Philadelphia landlord that owns and operates 77 properties in the city is accused of engaging in modern-day redlining by refusing to rent properties in majority-white neighborhoods to people with federal Section 8 vouchers, Bloomberg reported. The landlord, ProManaged Inc., has been sued in federal and local courts by the...
Body encased in concrete removed from Philadelphia home
Investigators have to figure out if the person discovered was killed or died of natural causes and then buried in the home.
USPS expands operations in Philadelphia to handle holiday rush
The United States Postal Service has expanded operations and the use of technology to ship thousands of additional packages out of the Philadelphia region this holiday season.
2 men wanted in fatal shooting of on-duty Philadelphia sanitation worker
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have identified two men wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of an on-duty sanitation worker that happened in November. Police have issued arrest warrants for Nushar J. Scott and Rasheem Trusty for the incident that happened in Mayfair on Nov. 18. The shooting took place just after 10:30 a.m. on the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue and left 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson dead. Police believe he was targeted. In surveillance video, police said one of the suspects was wearing a dark blue jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt with black pants and black Jordan shoes with white soles. He was also wearing a black mask. Police are also searching for a 2015 to 2019 dark color Subaru Outback with a roof rack, dark-tinted windows and an unknown Pennsylvania license plate in connection to the shooting. The city of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide. Police describe Scott and Trusty as armed and dangerous. If you have information about the shooting, you're asked to contact police. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477)
New developments rising; Candidates swarm for mayor and Council; New school board president | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Two huge new developments at opposite sides of Center City were officially announced this week. Rivermark Northern Liberties is the name for the new mixed-use complex on the Delaware riverfront, bringing residences, retail, and public space to the former Festival Pier. Across town at 20th and Arch, officials confirmed plans for a new office tower for insurance giant Chubb, which will rise 20 stories and create over 1,000 new jobs. [Billy Penn/PhillyVoice]
