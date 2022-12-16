With every new iteration of the Hope Point Tower, the design of the once city-boosting skyscraper is further diminished. There’s a pathos about the latest reveal of a more streamlined, less sexy Fane Tower: it features fewer parking spaces, no decorative elements, and absolutely nothing to set it apart from look-alike blocks from Miami to Dubai. The faltering of the Innovation District’s blockbuster is like the final act of a bullfight, where the once noble but wounded bull drunkenly stumbles toward the coup de grace.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 4 DAYS AGO