Read full article on original website
#hooboy
3d ago
Affordable for whom? Unless rents are kept at a level that those making minimum wage can afford, then these are not affordable.
Reply
5
DeweyCheatem&Howe
3d ago
Kickback Wu can't get a grip on the current homelessness and once the property developers grease her on new projects the same nagging homelessness problem will steadily climb anyway.
Reply
3
Marla Wright
2d ago
it will be nice to know when they were ever have equal Housing for those that have lived in the Boston all their life why should we still be talking about homelessness and there's so many vacant buildings they give so much to others but leave the most valuable behind we all matter
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts HouseholdsC. HeslopMassachusetts State
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, MassachusettsoffMetro.comWestford, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Related
No reform, no deal, says Mayor Wu on police contract
"That is the charge that I was given by the residents across the city." Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday the city will not sign any contract with the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association unless it contains provisions on police reform. “We continue to have conversations and our firm position is...
Bentley Falcon Athletics
Why It’s Hard to House the Homeless
When temperatures begin to fall in Massachusetts, donations to help the homeless begin to rise. Whether financial or in-kind — a category that includes warm socks and winter coats — these donations help the estimated 20,000 men, women and children across the state who experience homelessness on a given night avoid the potentially fatal effects of frigid winter weather.
WBUR
Proposed permanent housing building for those experiencing homelessness raises concerns with some Dorchester residents
Residents have a little less than three weeks left to submit comments on a proposal to convert a Dorchester hotel into permanent housing for those who are experiencing homelessness. "Hotels really are, in so many ways, the ideal conversion for ... single people who ... just need a little bit...
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts Households
A new short-term universal basic income (UBI) program is underway. It is worth $200 and $400 for eligible recipients. The first installment of the program benefitted 2000 Massachusetts residents via monthly payments. It lasted from November 2020 to August 2021.
WBUR
Mayor Wu says talks continue over Boston police's contract, despite earlier reports of impasse
As Boston and its police department's largest union continue contract negotiations, Mayor Michelle Wu said her office remains determined to include certain reforms in the new terms. "Our firm position is that we will not sign a contract that does not include reform," Wu said during an hourlong appearance on...
WBUR
Fight for Chinatown park snagged by asbestos concerns
Environmental hazards in Chinatown’s only recreational park are at the center of a yearslong battle for open space in the neighborhood. Reggie Wong Memorial Park is a paved lot near South Station that community groups have been trying to lease from the state for years. Neighborhood advocates say they need the lease to ensure the park stays in the community and to make long-awaited improvements.
Super PAC “purges” $17,500 after using Baker name in email
An influential political action committee broke state campaign finance law by using Gov. Charlie Baker's attendance at a summertime fundraiser to drive donations, regulators concluded.
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Local And Green – Climate Activists Pushing The Boundaries In Massachusetts
This column appeared previously in the Amherst Bulletin. Fueled by the recently reported acceleration of climate change and the passage of sweeping federal climate legislation, Massachusetts climate action advocacy is taking off. Add to that the election of a governor who is “woke” to climate action, and we have a recipe for success on the state and local level.
Turnto10.com
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
RI man gets 1 year for role in $600K Home Depot fraud
A Providence man who participated in a scheme to defraud Home Depot of $600,000 in supplies was sentenced Thursday to one year and one day in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.
rnbcincy.com
Boston Approves Creation of Reparations Task Force
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Boston’s City Council unanimously approved the creation of a reparations commission. As reported by WGBH, the city council’s move will establish a five-person task force to consider proposals on reparations. It could require the task force to make...
Massachusetts town hires federal officials to kill coyotes
A Massachusetts town has decided to become the first in the state to contract with the federal government to kill coyotes locals say have killed pets and become a dangerous nuisance.
Half a century since the lawsuit that shook the city: Reexamining Boston school desegregation
Beverly Crockett-Taylor’s 1976 integrated junior high school class is pictured.Photo by(Courtesy Beverly Crockett-Taylor) “Boston made me feel that I didn’t have a chance, and that’s what racism does to you,” Beverly Crockett-Taylor said as a Black woman who grew up in the Dorchester neighborhood in Boston amid the tumultuous events preceding and during the desegregation of the Boston public school system that began in 1974.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Seasonal Station Removals Put Dorchester’s Bluebikes Network on Ice
In the past year, we’ve seen ridership on Bluebikes like never before. In early October, the number of Bluebikes trips had already surpassed the total number of trips taken for the entirety of 2021, with nearly 3 million rides. During the month-long Orange Line shutdown between August and September,...
studyfinds.org
Best Hotels In Boston: Top 5 Places To Stay In Beantown Most Recommended By Experts
Ah, Boston. One can’t help but think of Fenway Park, Faneuil Hall, Mike’s Pastry, and of course, the accent. But this article isn’t about baseball, food, or accents; it’s about the hotels that accentuate the Bean’s skyline. We searched the web, checking expert reviews to find the five Boston hotels that appeared most often across the pros’ lists, and we’ve assembled the best of the best here for you.
Mass. State Lottery: Anonymous winner claims $1 million prize by trust
A $1 million scratch ticket sold in Rockland was claimed anonymously through a Hingham trust on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Baker Law Group Mass Lottery Trust XIII claimed the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket with representative Michael Baker. Baker received the prize for its winner in a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.
GoLocalProv
Faltering Fane Tower – Architecture Critic Morgan
With every new iteration of the Hope Point Tower, the design of the once city-boosting skyscraper is further diminished. There’s a pathos about the latest reveal of a more streamlined, less sexy Fane Tower: it features fewer parking spaces, no decorative elements, and absolutely nothing to set it apart from look-alike blocks from Miami to Dubai. The faltering of the Innovation District’s blockbuster is like the final act of a bullfight, where the once noble but wounded bull drunkenly stumbles toward the coup de grace.
WCVB
Massachusetts scratch bakery, oldest in New England, celebrating 135 years
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Along Broadway in Somerville's Ball Square, you'll find Lyndell's Bakery, where they have been serving up sweet baked goodies since 1887. Bill Galatis is the current owner of Lyndell's and only the fourth in the history of the 135-year-old bakery, which is the largest scratch bakery in all of New England.
homenewshere.com
Proposed school start time changes
WILMINGTON — Wilmington Public Schools’ Transportation Coordinator Lisa Faretra provided updates for proposed school start time changes to the School Committee at their most recent meeting. Pending School Committee approval, the changes could be instituted as early as the 2023-2024 school year. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand introduced the...
Boston elementary school placed in ‘safe mode’ after intruder breaches grounds, interacts with staff
BOSTON — An unknown person breached the grounds of a Boston elementary school Friday afternoon and interacted with multiple school staff members, according to officials. Boston Public Schools said the William E. Russell Elementary School in Dorchester was placed in “safe mode” for approximately 20 minutes after an intruder was reported on campus and approached several staff members.
Comments / 11