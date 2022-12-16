Read full article on original website
Post Register
Today in Sports History-Brodeur tops NHL shutout record
1891 — Dr. James Naismith introduces the first game of basketball. Based on 13 rules created by Naismith, the game is tested by 18 students at the School for Christian Workers in Springfield, Massachusetts. Using a soccer ball, two peach baskets and two teams of nine players each, the objective is to throw a round ball into a round basket attached to a balcony 10 feet above the floor.
Post Register
Saints still striving for first consecutive wins this season
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — While the New Orleans Saints’ mathematical playoff hopes might be more the stuff of fantasy than reality, they’re evidently not giving up. Their 21-18 victory over Atlanta on Sunday demonstrated that.
Post Register
Patriots' latest setback emblematic of core identity issue
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England's 30-24 loss Sunday to Las Vegas was the latest — and easily most demoralizing — debacle for a team that managed to find a new bottom in a season brimming with lows. Now at 7-7, what was already a narrow path...
Post Register
Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner
NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday.
Post Register
Kipyokei gets 6-year doping ban, loses Boston Marathon title
MONACO (AP) — Kenyan marathoner Diana Kipyokei has been banned for six years and stripped of her 2021 Boston Marathon title for doping and tampering, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Tuesday. Kipyokei’s urine sample after winning in Boston in October 2021 had traces of triamcinolone acetonide — an anti-inflammatory...
