ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Brittney Griner gets horrible response at welcome home party

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the bold decision to free Griner in a prisoner swap with the Russian government that also freed convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner’s welcome home party on a military base outside San Antonio, Texas, included a barbecue and a Christmas tree. Her Read more... The post Brittney Griner gets horrible response at welcome home party appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Comeback

Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy