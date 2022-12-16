Read full article on original website
▶️ Family loses home and pets after fire near Tumalo
A homeowner thawing pipes with a heat gun triggered a fire that destroyed their home near Tumalo Sunday afternoon. Bend Fire and Rescue got the call just after noon and responded to the 65000 block of 85th Street within nine minutes, but had a difficult time extinguishing the fire that had traveled throughout the single wide manufactured home.
Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash closes southbound U.S. Highway 97 near Yew Avenue in Redmond
A fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash Monday evening shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 97 just north of Yew Avenue in Redmond, authorities confirmed.
Bend Shelters Operating At Capacity In Early Winter
BEND, OR -- Winter is just getting started and Central Oregon’s homeless shelters are already operating at or near capacity. Shepherd’s House Emergency Services Director John Lodise says The Lighthouse Center in Bend opens additional space in the day-use area to get more people inside overnight, when its 110 beds fill up. "We don’t want people to be out in the cold and risk their lives in what can be sometimes deadly cold weather. So, we want to do whatever we can to bring people inside and keep them safe," Lodise said. "So, the other night, we had 138 people total in the building here, and we had 28 people in the building in Redmond," he told KBND News Friday, "So that’s 166 people that we were putting up."
Crook County Fire crews knock down blaze in downtown Prineville smokehouse
A downtown Prineville smokehouse almost went up in smoke Tuesday afternoon, but Crook County Fire and Rescue crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze that a fire official said began in a large commercial smoker.
Prineville Man Killed In Madras Shooting
MADRAS, OR -- A Prineville man was killed in a Madras home; his ex-wife is now charged with his murder. Madras Police responded to the area known as "Dave's Homes" just after 6 p.m. Friday. They found 28-year-old Devyne Briggs with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead shortly after. The Tri-County Major Incident Team is now investigating.
Silent Night on Third Street in Prineville
The community is invited to meet in front of the Crook County Courthouse and Prineville City Hall to join and sing Silent Night together on Christmas Eve. There will be an amplified soundtrack for all participants to listen to and follow along with. The event begins at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Bend police stop alleged DUII driver; 2nd DUII driver hits patrol car, which then hits first vehicle
Bend police stopped an alleged DUII driver in a downtown Bend intersection late Saturday night – and about a half-hour later, another alleged DUII driver hit another officer's parked patrol car, which then struck the first driver's minivan, officers said.
Missing Woman Found, Investigation Continues
BEND, OR -- Bend Police continue to investigate a woman's disappearance, despite being found. Monday afternoon, 34-year-old Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar left her children with a family member and walked to a mini-mart at Boyd Acres and Butler Market. She was reported missing that night when she didn't return. BPD reports...
Inside the Lindquist Family’s Craftsman Remodel on Awbrey Butte
Years after first meeting at work in the tech industry in San Francisco, Brittany and Kyle Lindquist were married and eyeing a move to Oregon to raise their growing family. Brittany, a native Oregonian from Newport, and Kyle, who grew up in Chico, California, initially chose Portland for their new home base, moving to Oregon’s largest city in 2019 with their first son, Jack. They found a beautiful house they liked without fully considering how the surrounding neighborhood would play into the quality of living. “We learned from that experience that it’s more about choosing the neighborhood, and less about the house,” said Brittany of the ten months the family spent in Portland. After bouncing back to the Bay Area in 2020, the Lindquists zeroed in on Bend, the Central Oregon city where Brittany’s brother lived. “Every time we would come visit, we knew this is where we wanted to be,” Brittany said. By fall 2020, they had moved to Bend as renters and identified northwest Bend as the area where they’d like to purchase a home. During a home tour on Awbrey Butte in 2021, the couple watched as a yellow school bus drove by, sensing they were in the right neighborhood for the next chapter of their lives. “You don’t see yellow school buses in San Francisco,” said Brittany, who explained that kids take public transit, are dropped off by parents or nannies or take a ride-sharing service for kids. Because both Kyle and Brittany grew up in smaller communities where riding the bus to school was a part of life, they loved the idea of living in a community of families where kids would do the same. “We wanted a neighborhood that you could see kids running around in,” Kyle said.
Prineville man fatally shot in Madras, ex-wife arrested
A Prineville man is dead and his former wife arrested after a shooting Friday night. Madras Police responded to the call in an area of town known as Dave's Homes just after 6 p.m. According to Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche, police discovered 28 year-old Devyne Briggs of Prineville had sustained gunshot wounds.
OSP confirms fatal crash on the O’Neil Highway west of Prineville
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fatal two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon briefly closed the O'Neil Highway (state Highway 370) about seven miles west of Prineville, authorities said. The crash was reported around 3:20 p.m. near milepost 11 of the highway, about seven miles west of Prineville. Oregon State Police and Crook...
Crook County Concerned About Trail Plans
PRINEVILLE, OR -- A U.S. Forest Service proposal to build up to 52 miles of trails in Lemon Gulch, northeast of Prineville, is drawing more criticism from some in the area. Crook County Judge Seth Crawford and the other Commissioners sent an 11-page letter on Monday, expressing concern with how the plan was developed. “We believe that there could’ve been a lot more outreach to the permittee holders, the neighbors. I think the other aspect of it is, there’s quite a few things we’ve found that don’t match up with the Forest Service’s own plan,” Crawford told KBND News.
Winter time means get Under the Snow
Under the Snow is the new exhibit at the High Desert Museum. It shows how many animals survive the harsh Central Oregon Winters. The exhibit opened Saturday, and runs through May 7. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive...
▶️ 16-foot snowman draws visitors to Redmond family’s front lawn
Move aside, Frosty and the Abominable Snowman — you’ve got some competition. He’s nearly 16 feet tall, and he lives in a front yard right here in Central Oregon. For the Kitchin family on Jackpine Avenue in Redmond, last weekend’s winter storm was a chance for some innovation.
Bend police arrest 3 Warm Springs residents in Walmart shoplifting; over $2,500 in merchandise recovered
Bend Police stopped a pickup truck and arrested three shoplifting suspects from Warm Springs Tuesday afternoon, recovering more than $2,500 in merchandise just wheeled out of Walmart in two full shopping carts.
Manhunt Underway for Man Suspected of Killing Kathryn Mulbach
Police are searching across the country for a man suspecting of killing a young woman found dead in Powell Butte Nature Park. Jennifer Keller is grieving her sister, 27 year old Kathryn Mulbach, telling our news partner KGW, “She loved her children so much. She was funny.”. Mulbach’s body...
