Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Andre Carter II to Be Eligible for 2023 NFL Draft; Army LB Is No. 29 on B/R Big Board
Army linebacker Andre Carter II is expected to be eligible for the 2023 NFL draft thanks to a provision in the Omnibus Appropriations Measure. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported amended language was added to the Congressional bill and filed Tuesday. The changes will provide Carter and any other current academy upperclassmen at Army, Navy and Air Force the ability to defer their military service for the chance to play professional sports.
Michigan's Blake Corum '50-50' on Returning to School, Entering 2023 NFL Draft
Michigan running back Blake Corum hasn't made a final decision on whether to return to the Wolverines next season or declare for the 2023 NFL draft. Corum told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he's "50-50" and still weighing his options:. Corum also said recently that he'll come to a decision "sooner...
Ravens Rumors: Sammy Watkins Claimed on Waivers After Packers Release
After his release by the Green Bay Packers on Monday, veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins has quickly found a new home, albeit a familiar one. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Watkins was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Ravens, whom he played for during the 2021 season. Watkins...
Early National Signing Day 2022: Dates, Top CFB Prospects, Odds and TV Schedule
For those college football programs not named Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU, the top priority has already shifted toward recruiting. Getting better in order to make a run for the College Football Playoff is paramount, so there's a huge spotlight on the early signing period for the class of 2022, which gets underway Wednesday.
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games Scoring, Rules Revealed for Skills Competition, Flag Football
The NFL announced the rules and regulations for the revamp of the 2023 Pro Bowl on Tuesday, which will be highlighted by a series of skill competitions and three flag football games. Renamed the Pro Bowl Games, the new format will see the NFC and AFC battle for supremacy over...
Fringe NFL Playoff Contenders That Would Be Better Off Missing the Postseason
The NFL playoff bracket is starting to materialize after five teams clinched a spot this past weekend, but there are still eight berths up for grabs heading into the final three weeks of the 2022 regular season. With only five teams officially eliminated at this juncture, there are plenty of...
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 16?
After 15 weeks of the 2022 season, the playoff picture is taking shape in the NFL. Three divisions are already decided. The San Francisco 49ers kicked off the action by taking care of the rival Seattle Seahawks to capture the NFC West. The Minnesota Vikings are the champions of the NFC North after the biggest comeback in NFL history. Despite getting a scare from the Houston Texans, the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC West for the seventh straight season.
Bijan Robinson Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Texas RB Ranked No. 4 on B/R Big Board
Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson will forgo his senior season and declare for the 2023 NFL draft, he announced Monday:. Robinson will not participate in the Alamo Bowl against the Washington Huskies. Robinson is projected to be the top running back in the 2023 class, topping Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs...
College Football Bowl Picks 2022: Predictions for Most Underrated Games on Slate
The college football bowl season gives us a chance to celebrate teams that flew under the radar in the regular season. The Duke Blue Devils were not in the national conversation much, but they were one of the most surprising teams in the ACC. Duke plays the UCF Knights in...
Rams' Matthew Stafford Says He's Not Retiring from NFL amid Recovery from Neck Injury
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said on his wife Kelly Stafford's podcast The Morning After that he is not retiring from the NFL. The Rams placed Stafford on injured reserve Dec. 3 because of a neck injury, and his status going forward was uncertain. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Nov....
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23 Week 16: Standings and Matchups to Watch
If it feels like almost all of the teams in the NFL are holding on to playoff hopes, however, slim, the feeling isn't wrong. Heading down the stretch, a number of clubs remain in the running for the postseason, while positioning remains in flux. Below, we'll break down the current...
College Football Teams Most in Need of a Big Early Signing Period
Although the early signing period is full of excitement, college football teams are also dealing with plenty of nerves. Will top remaining targets choose our program? Will our current verbal pledges end up signing, or will a different coach and school swoop in and steal them at the last second?
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Official AFC, NFC Clinching Scenarios for Week 16 Released
Playoff spots will be on the line during Week 16 of the NFL season. The league released the various playoff-clinching scenarios for the upcoming slate Monday:. Buffalo Bills: Clinch AFC East with win over Chicago Bears OR Miami Dolphins loss (to Green Bay Packers) Cincinnati Bengals: Clinch playoff berth with...
Report: NFL Insiders 'Convinced' Colts' Jim Irsay Will Pursue Jim Harbaugh to Be HC
The Indianapolis Colts may target Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to be their next head coach. Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported multiple league sources are "convinced" Colts owner Jim Irsay has Harbaugh at the top of his wishlist. It looks likely that Jeff Saturday, Irsay's unconventional midseason hire, will not get the job on a full-time basis after the Colts blew a 33-point lead to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.
UNC's Drake Maye Received 2 $5M Offers to Transfer, Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Says
University of Pittsburgh head football coach Pat Narduzzi ripped the state of the NCAA transfer portal, saying North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye was offered $5 million by two schools to transfer. "It's a sad, sad deal," Narduzzi said Tuesday on 93.7 The Fan. Maye has not entered the transfer portal,...
NFL Rumors: Colts' Jonathan Taylor Likely out for Rest of Season with Ankle Injury
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is reportedly "highly unlikely" to play again this season after suffering a high ankle sprain in Saturday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported no formal determination has been made, but "all eyes are expected to be on a healthy...
Report: Jalen Hurts' Status TBD for Eagles vs. Cowboys Because of Shoulder Injury
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with a sprained shoulder that could jeopardize his status for a Week 16 clash against the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter added the team doesn't expect this to be a long-term issue for its starting signal-caller, though Jeff McLane of...
Former Patriots LB Willie McGinest Arrested for Alleged Assault over Nightclub Fight
Former New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns linebacker Willie McGinest was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday morning. TMZ Sports obtained a video that showed McGinest approaching a man who was sitting at a table at a lounge in West Hollywood, California. They exchanged words with each other before the former linebacker punched the man in the face.
Cowboys Mocked by Twitter After Collapse vs. Jaguars, Dak Prescott's Pick-6 in OT
The Dallas Cowboys squandered the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday with a 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, blowing a 21-7 halftime lead to drop to 10-4 on the season. Quarterback Dak Prescott completed 23 of 30 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns against two...
