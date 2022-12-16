ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Andre Carter II to Be Eligible for 2023 NFL Draft; Army LB Is No. 29 on B/R Big Board

Army linebacker Andre Carter II is expected to be eligible for the 2023 NFL draft thanks to a provision in the Omnibus Appropriations Measure. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported amended language was added to the Congressional bill and filed Tuesday. The changes will provide Carter and any other current academy upperclassmen at Army, Navy and Air Force the ability to defer their military service for the chance to play professional sports.
Ravens Rumors: Sammy Watkins Claimed on Waivers After Packers Release

After his release by the Green Bay Packers on Monday, veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins has quickly found a new home, albeit a familiar one. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Watkins was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Ravens, whom he played for during the 2021 season. Watkins...
Early National Signing Day 2022: Dates, Top CFB Prospects, Odds and TV Schedule

For those college football programs not named Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU, the top priority has already shifted toward recruiting. Getting better in order to make a run for the College Football Playoff is paramount, so there's a huge spotlight on the early signing period for the class of 2022, which gets underway Wednesday.
Fringe NFL Playoff Contenders That Would Be Better Off Missing the Postseason

The NFL playoff bracket is starting to materialize after five teams clinched a spot this past weekend, but there are still eight berths up for grabs heading into the final three weeks of the 2022 regular season. With only five teams officially eliminated at this juncture, there are plenty of...
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 16?

After 15 weeks of the 2022 season, the playoff picture is taking shape in the NFL. Three divisions are already decided. The San Francisco 49ers kicked off the action by taking care of the rival Seattle Seahawks to capture the NFC West. The Minnesota Vikings are the champions of the NFC North after the biggest comeback in NFL history. Despite getting a scare from the Houston Texans, the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC West for the seventh straight season.
College Football Teams Most in Need of a Big Early Signing Period

Although the early signing period is full of excitement, college football teams are also dealing with plenty of nerves. Will top remaining targets choose our program? Will our current verbal pledges end up signing, or will a different coach and school swoop in and steal them at the last second?
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Official AFC, NFC Clinching Scenarios for Week 16 Released

Playoff spots will be on the line during Week 16 of the NFL season. The league released the various playoff-clinching scenarios for the upcoming slate Monday:. Buffalo Bills: Clinch AFC East with win over Chicago Bears OR Miami Dolphins loss (to Green Bay Packers) Cincinnati Bengals: Clinch playoff berth with...
Report: NFL Insiders 'Convinced' Colts' Jim Irsay Will Pursue Jim Harbaugh to Be HC

The Indianapolis Colts may target Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to be their next head coach. Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported multiple league sources are "convinced" Colts owner Jim Irsay has Harbaugh at the top of his wishlist. It looks likely that Jeff Saturday, Irsay's unconventional midseason hire, will not get the job on a full-time basis after the Colts blew a 33-point lead to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.
Former Patriots LB Willie McGinest Arrested for Alleged Assault over Nightclub Fight

Former New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns linebacker Willie McGinest was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday morning. TMZ Sports obtained a video that showed McGinest approaching a man who was sitting at a table at a lounge in West Hollywood, California. They exchanged words with each other before the former linebacker punched the man in the face.
