explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Arrest Man Accused of Vehicle Theft
VENANGO/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a call in reference to an identity theft that was reported on Meadow Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to police, the incident occurred sometime between 12:01 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. on...
explore venango
Police Searching for Witnesses of Repossession Incident Gone Wrong in Rouseville Borough
ROUSEVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a repossession incident that ended up with a local man chasing down two people with a firearm in Rouseville Borough.. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to the Oil City Police Department...
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Stalking Ex-Girlfriend, Running Her Vehicle Off Road in Oil City
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars with bail denied for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend and running her car off the road on Monday. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Antonya Jerome Campbell, of Oil City, on Monday, December 19, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
Arrest made in 2013 shooting death of man trying to stop bank robber at local Giant Eagle
SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An arrest has been made in the 2013 shooting death of Vincent Kelley, the man who was killed while trying to stop a bank robber at the Giant Eagle in South Strabane Township. According to Washington County officials, DNA linked the suspect, identified as...
wtae.com
Arrest made in 2013 deadly bank robbery at Washington County Giant Eagle
WASHINGTON, Pa. — More than nine years after Vincent Kelley was killed while trying to stop a bank robbery in Washington County, authorities have announced an arrest in the case. Victim's family reacts to news of arrest: Watch the report above. Keith Wilk, 39, of Pittsburgh, was taken into...
Pa. State Police searching for suspect in ATV theft
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- State Police in Greensburg are searching for a suspect accused of stealing an ATV.Troopers say someone stole an ATV from Tractor Supply in Mt. Pleasant.A surveillance photo shows the truck that police say was used in the theft.If you know anything, give police a call.
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Attempted Kidnapping Faces Hearing Today
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for an Oil City man who is accused of attempted kidnapping and burglary stemming from an incident in which he allegedly threatened a family at their West Front Street, Oil City residence. According to court documents, a...
wtae.com
69-year-old man killed in Venango County crash
VICTORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 69-year-old man was killed in a crash in Venango County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on PA8 Highway in Victory Township near Twin Oaks Road. State police said Lawrence Delucco, of Union City, struck a dead deer in the road and that caused...
Pennsylvania State Police searching for man wanted on 2 active robbery warrants
BUTLER, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Butler are looking for a wanted man. According to a social media post, Ryan Williams is wanted on two active robbery warrants. Police said Williams may be armed, and advise residents not to approach him if they see him. Anyone with information...
Woman charged with aggravated burglary in Youngstown
Youngstown police say Taylor Greer broke out the victim's front windows and began climbing through.
Man accused of threatening to blow up Latrobe Hospital
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Westmoreland County man is facing felony charges after police say he threatened to blow up a hospital.Latrobe police say Paul White Jr. was angry over how the hospital was caring for a relative. He reportedly said he knew how to blow things up and has done it before.According to investigators, the 37-year-old man walked into Latrobe Area Hospital making threats and wanting answers about the care a relative was receiving there. Police say White initially told hospital staff he blew up cars for the Pagans Motorcycle Club. Police say the alleged threats grew with White's...
explore venango
Homeless Teen Faces Charges for Allegedly Trespassing in Sugarcreek Borough Garage
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A transient teen is behind bars after police discovered he had been staying in a Sugarcreek Borough converted garage apartment without permission. According to court documents, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 18-year-old Alex James Attleberger, listed as transient-Franklin, on Friday,...
Police: Woman accused of stabbing man in Boardman hotel
Boardman Police Department was called to a hotel on the 7000 block of South Avenue around 3:30 a.m.
explore venango
Woman Accused of Stealing Several Items on Five Separate Occasions From Walmart
OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 76-year-old woman is accused of stealing several items on five separate occasions at the Titusville Walmart. According to Corry-based State Police, troopers responded to Walmart on Hydetown Road in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, for a report of retail theft around 11:04 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13.
explore venango
Hearing for Transient Woman Accused of Assaulting Officer, Yelling Racial Slurs at Pedestrians Continued Again
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local woman accused of assaulting an officer and yelling racial slurs at pedestrians in Fountain Park has been continued until June 2023. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 46-year-old Yvonne McCrae, listed as Franklin-transient, that was scheduled for...
wccsradio.com
IBP REPORTS: ASSAULT, HIT-AND-RUN CRASH
Indiana Borough Police have charged a New Kensington man with assault and other crimes following an incident on December 11th. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South 5th Street around 1:54 p.m. that day for reports of 26-year-old Marco Antonio Ciapetta allegedly assaulting a woman while making threats against her and a roommate. Ciapetta also allegedly resisted arrest, while threatening and reportedly striking officers that tried to arrest him. Charges of assault, terroristic threats and resisting arrest were filed through Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
erienewsnow.com
Hotel Shift Manager Accused of Taking Woman's French Bulldog in Summit Township
A hotel shift manager faces charges after she was accused of taking a woman's French bulldog and lying about it, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at the Days Inn on Schultz Rd. in Summit Township Nov. 7 after troopers were called to investigate a property dispute. The victim...
erienewsnow.com
Wanted Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening To Kill A Person In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 28-year-old man, wanted by law enforcement in northern Chautauqua County, is in police custody after allegedly threatening to kill a person in Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a south side address around 6 p.m. on Sunday for a man attempting...
Cupcakes for Cohen closes abruptly; police investigating
A West View cupcake business launched in 2017 by a family trying to raise money to cover the medical expenses for their gravely ill son has abruptly closed. A message posted on the Facebook page for Cupcakes for Cohen on Sunday outlined the problems they are experiencing and asked customers who have already placed orders to call to arrange for a refund.
Police say man with warrant, loaded gun found behind closed Niles business
Police arrested a man on a warrant who they say was found with a loaded gun behind a closed business in Niles.
