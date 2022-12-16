LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Westmoreland County man is facing felony charges after police say he threatened to blow up a hospital.Latrobe police say Paul White Jr. was angry over how the hospital was caring for a relative. He reportedly said he knew how to blow things up and has done it before.According to investigators, the 37-year-old man walked into Latrobe Area Hospital making threats and wanting answers about the care a relative was receiving there. Police say White initially told hospital staff he blew up cars for the Pagans Motorcycle Club. Police say the alleged threats grew with White's...

