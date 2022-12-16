ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, PA

explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Arrest Man Accused of Vehicle Theft

VENANGO/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a call in reference to an identity theft that was reported on Meadow Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to police, the incident occurred sometime between 12:01 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. on...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Local Man Accused of Stalking Ex-Girlfriend, Running Her Vehicle Off Road in Oil City

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars with bail denied for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend and running her car off the road on Monday. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Antonya Jerome Campbell, of Oil City, on Monday, December 19, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Attempted Kidnapping Faces Hearing Today

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for an Oil City man who is accused of attempted kidnapping and burglary stemming from an incident in which he allegedly threatened a family at their West Front Street, Oil City residence. According to court documents, a...
OIL CITY, PA
wtae.com

69-year-old man killed in Venango County crash

VICTORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 69-year-old man was killed in a crash in Venango County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on PA8 Highway in Victory Township near Twin Oaks Road. State police said Lawrence Delucco, of Union City, struck a dead deer in the road and that caused...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of threatening to blow up Latrobe Hospital

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Westmoreland County man is facing felony charges after police say he threatened to blow up a hospital.Latrobe police say Paul White Jr. was angry over how the hospital was caring for a relative. He reportedly said he knew how to blow things up and has done it before.According to investigators, the 37-year-old man walked into Latrobe Area Hospital making threats and wanting answers about the care a relative was receiving there. Police say White initially told hospital staff he blew up cars for the Pagans Motorcycle Club. Police say the alleged threats grew with White's...
LATROBE, PA
explore venango

Woman Accused of Stealing Several Items on Five Separate Occasions From Walmart

OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 76-year-old woman is accused of stealing several items on five separate occasions at the Titusville Walmart. According to Corry-based State Police, troopers responded to Walmart on Hydetown Road in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, for a report of retail theft around 11:04 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13.
TITUSVILLE, PA
wccsradio.com

IBP REPORTS: ASSAULT, HIT-AND-RUN CRASH

Indiana Borough Police have charged a New Kensington man with assault and other crimes following an incident on December 11th. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South 5th Street around 1:54 p.m. that day for reports of 26-year-old Marco Antonio Ciapetta allegedly assaulting a woman while making threats against her and a roommate. Ciapetta also allegedly resisted arrest, while threatening and reportedly striking officers that tried to arrest him. Charges of assault, terroristic threats and resisting arrest were filed through Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
Tribune-Review

Cupcakes for Cohen closes abruptly; police investigating

A West View cupcake business launched in 2017 by a family trying to raise money to cover the medical expenses for their gravely ill son has abruptly closed. A message posted on the Facebook page for Cupcakes for Cohen on Sunday outlined the problems they are experiencing and asked customers who have already placed orders to call to arrange for a refund.
WEST VIEW, PA

