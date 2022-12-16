Gunna is home for the holidays and he has announced his annual Gunna’s Great Giveaway event shortly after he entered a plea deal to be released from Fulton County Jail. According to Yahoo!, Gunna, 29, entered into a plea deal on Thursday (Dec. 14) and soon after, announced the news of the giveaway via his Instagram stories. The event will be hosted on Sunday (Dec. 18) at a Walmart location in College Park, Georgia, from 1p.m. to 4 p.m.

COLLEGE PARK, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO