Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
Garden & Gun
The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation
Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Atlanta Rooftop Bars | Drinks With A View In The ATL
If you’re looking for a place to enjoy the skyline and take in the amazing views of Atlanta, there are plenty of options available to you. But if you want to enjoy a nice drink or a delicious dish while you’re there, then you’ll need to head to one of Atlanta rooftop bars.
Developers Secure $245 Million Construction Financing for Two-Tower Multifamily Project in Midtown
Joint venture project breaks ground on Juniper Street, between 11th and 12th Streets, one block from Piedmont Park where Einstein's and Joe's once operated.
News Talk 1490
Ludacris, Mercedes-Benz Lead Holiday Shoe Distribution For Atlanta Youth
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. From initiatives centered on music education to the creation of empowering television programs like Karma’s World, rapper and actor Ludacris has been dedicated to uplifting youth and he’s furthering that mission this holiday season. He recently teamed up with Mercedes-Benz to host a shoe giveaway for children in Atlanta, GPB reported.
atlantanewsfirst.com
North DeKalb Mall to undergo major redevelopment
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Redevelopment plans are in the works at the site of one of metro Atlanta’s oldest malls. DeKalb County resident Zirra Dixon can recall the days when North DeKalb Mall in Decatur was bustling. Now, it looks more like a ghost town. “It’s desolated...
'World Famous' Atlanta Restaurant Closing After 50 Years Of Service
Its burger was once ranked as 'the best in America.'
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Robotics Manufacturer Announces $30 Million Georgia Headquarters
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global manufacturer of robotic equipment for...
fox5atlanta.com
MARTA gives customers glimpse of future railcars
ATLANTA - In just a few short years, the MARTA trains you have grown accustomed to will become a relic of the past. The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority announced the entity is in the process of replacing their entire fleet of rail cars. This week, MARTA marked a milestone...
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortune
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
New residential units at Echo Street West to welcome tenants in January
The mixed-use village, VIBE at Echo Street West, will welcome its first residents in January. “The cornerstone of any mixed-use development is the community,” Tony Bartlett, executive vice president at Lincoln Property Company, said in a press release. “This wave of residents at VIBE will be the first to experience ‘the village of ideas’ right […] The post New residential units at Echo Street West to welcome tenants in January appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta rapper Gunna’s $100K giveaway event canceled, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta rapper Gunna and Goodr’s $100K giveaway event at Walmart has been canceled on Sunday, South Fulton police officials confirmed. According to officials “any further information on why the event was canceled must be obtained directly from Walmart.”. The Atlanta rapper was...
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport reveals latest expansion of new gates
ATLANTA — City and airport leaders are celebrating the opening of new gates at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It’s the first expansion at the airport in a decade since the international terminal opened. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach takes...
Metro Atlanta funeral director killed in crash, remembered as a 'true beacon'
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The metro Atlanta area is grieving after losing a dedicated member of the community. Terrance Dortch, owner and CEO of Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, was killed in a wreck last Wednesday, they confirmed. Dortch was leaving a toy drive in the area of College...
BET
Gunna To Give $100,000 To 1000 Atlanta-Based Families
Gunna is home for the holidays and he has announced his annual Gunna’s Great Giveaway event shortly after he entered a plea deal to be released from Fulton County Jail. According to Yahoo!, Gunna, 29, entered into a plea deal on Thursday (Dec. 14) and soon after, announced the news of the giveaway via his Instagram stories. The event will be hosted on Sunday (Dec. 18) at a Walmart location in College Park, Georgia, from 1p.m. to 4 p.m.
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Atlanta braces for coldest weather in 5 years
With six days until Christmas, metro Atlanta has more than holiday preparations on its mind as it braces for subfreezing temperatures and the coldest weather in nearly five years.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Do this now to protect your home from the impending cold snap, save money
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Don’t wait, the time to prepare for this week’s impending cold blast is right now. Sub-freezing temperatures can cause huge problems for your home’s heating and water systems. On a normal day, the technicians at Coolray Heating and Cooling respond to...
Man fatally shot in SW Atlanta’s Amal Heights neighborhood
A man was shot and died shortly after arriving at a hospital early Saturday evening, according to police.
10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger
Two weeks ago, metro Atlanta welcomed its first of many Whataburger locations slated to open in the coming year. Immediately, it was slammed with fans of the Texas-based franchise who braved hours-long lines for the fast food burger. If you're thinking of braving the line, here are the items you should absolutely order. The post 10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
luxury-houses.net
This $3,495M Home is Where Elegance Meets Comfort, While being Surrounded with Privacy and Tranquility in Milton, GA
The Home in Milton sits on over an acre and a half lot with views of the golf course, now available for sale. This home located at 3213 Balley Forrest Dr, Milton, Georgia; offering 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 9,937 square feet of living spaces. Call Andrea Cueny – Ansley Real Estate – (Phone: (770) 284-9900) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Milton.
