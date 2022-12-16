ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Garden & Gun

The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation

Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
ATLANTA, GA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Atlanta Rooftop Bars | Drinks With A View In The ATL

If you’re looking for a place to enjoy the skyline and take in the amazing views of Atlanta, there are plenty of options available to you. But if you want to enjoy a nice drink or a delicious dish while you’re there, then you’ll need to head to one of Atlanta rooftop bars.
ATLANTA, GA
News Talk 1490

Ludacris, Mercedes-Benz Lead Holiday Shoe Distribution For Atlanta Youth

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. From initiatives centered on music education to the creation of empowering television programs like Karma’s World, rapper and actor Ludacris has been dedicated to uplifting youth and he’s furthering that mission this holiday season. He recently teamed up with Mercedes-Benz to host a shoe giveaway for children in Atlanta, GPB reported.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

North DeKalb Mall to undergo major redevelopment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Redevelopment plans are in the works at the site of one of metro Atlanta’s oldest malls. DeKalb County resident Zirra Dixon can recall the days when North DeKalb Mall in Decatur was bustling. Now, it looks more like a ghost town. “It’s desolated...
ATLANTA, GA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Robotics Manufacturer Announces $30 Million Georgia Headquarters

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global manufacturer of robotic equipment for...
CANTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

MARTA gives customers glimpse of future railcars

ATLANTA - In just a few short years, the MARTA trains you have grown accustomed to will become a relic of the past. The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority announced the entity is in the process of replacing their entire fleet of rail cars. This week, MARTA marked a milestone...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

New residential units at Echo Street West to welcome tenants in January

The mixed-use village, VIBE at Echo Street West, will welcome its first residents in January. “The cornerstone of any mixed-use development is the community,” Tony Bartlett, executive vice president at Lincoln Property Company, said in a press release. “This wave of residents at VIBE will be the first to experience ‘the village of ideas’ right […] The post New residential units at Echo Street West to welcome tenants in January appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta rapper Gunna’s $100K giveaway event canceled, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta rapper Gunna and Goodr’s $100K giveaway event at Walmart has been canceled on Sunday, South Fulton police officials confirmed. According to officials “any further information on why the event was canceled must be obtained directly from Walmart.”. The Atlanta rapper was...
ATLANTA, GA
BET

Gunna To Give $100,000 To 1000 Atlanta-Based Families

Gunna is home for the holidays and he has announced his annual Gunna’s Great Giveaway event shortly after he entered a plea deal to be released from Fulton County Jail. According to Yahoo!, Gunna, 29, entered into a plea deal on Thursday (Dec. 14) and soon after, announced the news of the giveaway via his Instagram stories. The event will be hosted on Sunday (Dec. 18) at a Walmart location in College Park, Georgia, from 1p.m. to 4 p.m.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Do this now to protect your home from the impending cold snap, save money

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Don’t wait, the time to prepare for this week’s impending cold blast is right now. Sub-freezing temperatures can cause huge problems for your home’s heating and water systems. On a normal day, the technicians at Coolray Heating and Cooling respond to...
MARIETTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger

Two weeks ago, metro Atlanta welcomed its first of many Whataburger locations slated to open in the coming year. Immediately, it was slammed with fans of the Texas-based franchise who braved hours-long lines for the fast food burger. If you're thinking of braving the line, here are the items you should absolutely order. The post 10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
KENNESAW, GA
luxury-houses.net

This $3,495M Home is Where Elegance Meets Comfort, While being Surrounded with Privacy and Tranquility in Milton, GA

The Home in Milton sits on over an acre and a half lot with views of the golf course, now available for sale. This home located at 3213 Balley Forrest Dr, Milton, Georgia; offering 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 9,937 square feet of living spaces. Call Andrea Cueny – Ansley Real Estate – (Phone: (770) 284-9900) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Milton.
MILTON, GA

