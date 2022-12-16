Photos: AquaDom bursts

Aquarium bursts A firefighter walks past debris in front of the Radisson Blu hotel, where a huge aquarium located in the hotel's lobby burst on December 16, 2022 in Berlin. - The 14-metre high AquaDom aquarium has burst and the leaking water has forced the closure of a nearby street, police and firefighters said. Berlin police said on Twitter that as well as causing "incredible maritime damage", the incident left two people suffering injuries from glass shards. The cylindrical aquarium contained over a million litres of water and was home to around 1,500 tropical fish. It had a clear-walled elevator built inside to be used by visitors to the Sea Life leisure complex. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images) (JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)