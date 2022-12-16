ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Photos: AquaDom bursts

102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nor52_0jkz33p700

Aquarium bursts A firefighter walks past debris in front of the Radisson Blu hotel, where a huge aquarium located in the hotel's lobby burst on December 16, 2022 in Berlin. - The 14-metre high AquaDom aquarium has burst and the leaking water has forced the closure of a nearby street, police and firefighters said. Berlin police said on Twitter that as well as causing "incredible maritime damage", the incident left two people suffering injuries from glass shards. The cylindrical aquarium contained over a million litres of water and was home to around 1,500 tropical fish. It had a clear-walled elevator built inside to be used by visitors to the Sea Life leisure complex. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images) (JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top

A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
26K+
Followers
32K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy