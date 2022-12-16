ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Center Square

NY pet stores will be banned from selling pets

(The Center Square) – Beginning in 2024, New Yorkers won’t have to worry about how much the doggy costs in the store window. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed Senate Bill S1130/Assembly Bill A4283 into law on Thursday. The legislation will prohibit retail pet stores from selling dogs, cats and rabbits.
ILLINOIS STATE
US 103.1

Luxurious, 18 Foot Living Poinsettia Tree Is A Michigan Delight

'Tis the season for all of the lights, fancy decorations on trees, themed-trees, family heirloom ornaments (like pickles... seriously) and meaningful old ones the kids made -- and we have no idea how they didn't end up broken. Let's not forget, keeping real trees from drying out and being surprised at how much Bronner's annual electric bill costs.
MICHIGAN STATE
blackchronicle.com

75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
TULSA, OK
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies...
FLORIDA STATE
92 Moose

Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently

While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
BANGOR, ME
bctv.org

Humane Pennsylvania Kicks Off Fee-Waived “12 Days of Adoptions”

Humane Pennsylvania is offering fee-waived pet adoptions for the next twelve days as part of their sponsored “12 Days of Adoptions” event in hopes of clearing the shelters for the holiday season. From Tuesday, December 13th, through Saturday, December 24th, all adoption fees will be waived for potential...
READING, PA
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Pennsylvania

Raystown Lake is the largest man-made lake in Pennsylvania. The lake itself is 8,000 acres, but the area around the lake is 29,000 acres. Therefore, there are lots of things to do in and around the lake. There are many picnic areas, boat launchers, beaches, trails, and hunting opportunities. On...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NECN

Maine State Police Respond to 183 Crashes in 30 Hours Amid Snow Storm

A powerful storm dumped 2 feet of snow in some parts of New England, making travel dangerous on snow-covered roads across the region. Maine State Police said they responded to 183 crashes between 5 p.m. Friday and 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Fortunately there were only minor injuries, police said, but they...
MAINE STATE

