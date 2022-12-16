Is Nevermore Academy in Wednesday real?

Nevermore Academy is a key location in Netflix 's Wednesday , with the gothic building home to all the outcast students who are boarding there. But is it a real place?

In episode one of Wednesday , the titular character (played by Jenna Ortega) is sent to her parents' former boarding school after being expelled from other "normal" schools in the area, most notably for putting piranhas in the school swimming pool to get revenge on some bullies.

As a result, a lot of the series takes place within the grounds of Nevermore Academy, where Wednesday Addams (reluctantly) befriends some of the students there and frequently butts heads with the principal, Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie).

Was Nevermore Academy filmed on location, or was it a specifically built set? Here's everything you need to know about the show's boarding school.

Is Nevermore Academy real?

If you were hoping to take a trip to visit the real Nevermore Academy, you're in luck, because the boarding school was filmed on location at Cantacuzino Castle, in the Romanian mountain town of Bușteni.

According to the official website for the castle, it "was built and inaugurated in 1911 at the wish of Prince Gheorghe Grigore Cantacuzino (also known as “the Nabob”-prime minister of Romania between 1899-1900 and 1904-1907)".

In addition to this, it has a "strong romantic ambiance" and the website notes that the castle has stained glasses, stucco marble, cantilevers, exposed painted ceilings, wooden, stone, and forged iron handrails, which really gives it that gothic feel that's perfect for the boarding school.

Cantacuzino Castle as seen in the daytime. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some of what we saw was supplemented by CGI and visual effects to fit the show's aesthetic though, and the interior of Larissa Weems’ office was shot at the historic Monteoru House in Bucharest, so other factors helped bring Nevermore to life.

But the exterior shots and overall vibe of the boarding school are all thanks to Cantacuzino Castle, making it the main filming location.

Does Nevermore Academy have a website?

Nevermore Academy has its own site. (Image credit: Netflix)

Although you can't actually enroll in Nevermore Academy, the fictional boarding school does have an "official" website which is a nice Easter Egg for fans of Wednesday .

Set up to look like a school website, it features a message from the principal, a notable alumni section including Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones), Cousin Itt, and of course, Edgar Allen Poe, who the school is named in honor of.

There are also sections about each of the students and some of the activities there, giving fans a nice refresher about what happened in the series.

