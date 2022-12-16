ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Biden to talk expanded veterans benefits in Delaware

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and HANNAH FINGERHUT
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43QJ53_0jkz0RiH00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday is visiting a Delaware National Guard facility named for his late son as he encourages veterans to take advantage of new healthcare opportunities under legislation that he signed in August.

The law, known as the PACT Act, helps veterans get screened for exposure to toxins. Those include Agent Orange, which was used for deforestation during the Vietnam War, and burn pits, where trash was destroyed on military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The administration has been hosting scores of events around the country to draw attention to the new benefits. More than 730,000 veterans have already received screenings, according to the White House.

Beau Biden, the president’s elder son, served as a major in the Delaware National Guard. He died of brain cancer in 2015, and the president has suggested that exposure to burn pits on his base in Iraq may have been the cause.

The legislation, the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, was passed by Congress after years of advocacy by veterans.

In addition to the screenings, the law directs the Department of Veterans Affairs to assume that some respiratory illnesses and cancers are connected to burn pits. This allows veterans to receive disability benefits without needing to prove direct causation.

Before the law, about three-quarters of disability claims involving burn pit exposure were denied by the government.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Congress moves to ban TikTok from US government devices

WASHINGTON — (AP) — TikTok would be banned from most U.S. government devices under a spending bill Congress unveiled early Tuesday, the latest push by American lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app. The $1.7 trillion package includes requirements for the Biden administration to prohibit most uses of...
MISSOURI STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Taliban bar women from university education in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Female students have been banned from private and public universities in Afghanistan effective immediately and until further notice, a Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday in the latest edict cracking down on women's rights and freedoms. Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Peru Congress to reconsider early election, unrest continues

LIMA, Peru — (AP) — Peru's Congress on Tuesday is set to consider holding early elections, despite protesters who have blocked highways and clashed with security forces amid deadly nationwide unrest since the lawmakers ousted President Pedro Castillo. It's the second time in days that the lawmakers —...
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Senators call on DOD to end use of NDAs in privatized military housing

A group of U.S. senators is calling for an end to the use of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) by private housing companies that operate homes on military bases. It comes after our reporting revealed some of the housing companies are requiring military families to sign an NDA in order to accept a settlement offer over problems with mold, sewage and other unsafe living conditions.
VIRGINIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

How will asylum work after Title 42 ends? No one knows yet

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Show up at a border crossing with Mexico and ask a U.S. official for asylum? Sign up online? Go to a U.S. embassy or consulate?. The Biden administration has been conspicuously silent about how migrants should enter the United States when Trump-era asylum limits end, fueling rumors, confusion and doubts about the government's readiness despite more than two years to prepare.
ARIZONA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
138K+
Followers
147K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy