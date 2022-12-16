Read full article on original website
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mould Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Explore the World's Largest Indoor Ropes Course Here in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 yearsAmarie M.Rocky Hill, CT
hk-now.com
Haddam Scouts Can & Bottle Drive, January 7, 2023
(December 20, 2022) — Haddam Scouts BSA Troops #44 & #44G will be collecting returnable cans and bottles at the Community Center at 9 Candlewood Hill Road in Higganum Center from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023. The money raised supports the troop activities such as trips, campouts, and outings.
hk-now.com
HVFC: Annual Children’s Christmas Party With Santa – A Joyful Evening!
(December 18, 2022)—On December 17, 2022, nearly 70 local children shared their Christmas wish lists with Santa during Haddam Volunteer Fire Company’s Annual Children’s Christmas Party. After Santa arrived at the firehouse on Engine 1-13, he greeted each family before taking his seat in the community hall....
Bristol Press
Dogs, families delight in 'Pawliday Lights' at Lake Compounce
BRISTOL – From French bulldogs and golden retrievers to huskies, dogs of all kinds enjoyed free reign of Lake Compounce’s Holiday Lights Sunday. Aptly named Pawliday Lights, this event drew countless animal lovers and representatives from rescue organizations including the Meriden Humane Society. In fact, sales from “Pup...
Thief steals $10K in donated socks from Bristol homeless outreach
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Only a broken padlock and empty boxes are left after thousands of pairs of socks were stolen from a homeless outreach organization in Bristol. About 10 boxes of the socks were stolen last week from Brian’s Angels. Pat Stebbins, the group’s executive director, said it’s not only about the number of […]
NBC Connecticut
Decades-old holiday tradition continues in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Conn. — Like clockwork, each holiday season, one post office in the small town of Bethlehem is flooded with thousands of holiday cards and letters. It’s a tradition that’s been going on for almost 90 years. “Christmas is a big thing here because it’s Bethlehem,” said...
hamlethub.com
Milford beachside cafe set to close, The Bees Knees searches for new hive
The Bees Knees Cafe located at 17 Broadway in the Walnut Beach area of Milford, says they have been stung with some unfortunate news. "It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce our closing at this location on Saturday, December 31, 2022," the Bees Knees team explains.
East Hartford mayor asks public to help ‘save Christmas’ after Grinch steals donations
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It seems that the Grinch has visited East Hartford. Every year, Rick Bollash of East Hartford puts up a Christmas display on Oak Street. While it’s free to come by and see the display, Bollash asks for non-perishable food items or monetary donations to benefit the East Hartford Food Bank. […]
Hamden Jewish congregation runs torch up East Rock to commemorate Hanukkah
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A local congregation got an early start to Hanukkah Sunday by running a torch to East Rock Park in New Haven. Members of the Mishkan Israel of Hamden congregation ran to the top of the park and back down to honor its 182nd year in the greater New Haven area. “We’re […]
NBC Connecticut
Lake Compounce Reschedules Pawliday Lights to Sunday
Lake Compounce has rescheduled its Pawliday Lights event to Sunday. Furry guests and their family members can come to the park from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a redo of the event. The dogs can take photos with Santa, enjoy pup cups and pose in front of a Christmas tree.
NBC Connecticut
Hanukkah Fire on Ice Event Returns to West Hartford
Spreading light and goodness is the main focus in West Hartford on Sunday as the Chabad of Greater Hartford's annual Hanukkah Fire on Ice event returns. LaSalle Road will be taken over with people, a giant stage, music and a super-sized ice sculpture of a menorah. The celebration is held...
Eyewitness News
Norwich volunteer firefighters are pitted against paid firefighters
NORWICH, CT. (WFSB) - Volunteer firefighters in Norwich are upset over changes coming to the city’s fire service. The changes come in the form of an ordinance passed by the city council to make the service more efficient. Some of the volunteer departments said it pit them against paid...
Surreal Moment For Old Lyme Adviser Meeting Woman Whose Life He Saved
Rafi Feigenbaum never thought he'd be saving a life when he had his cheek swabbed for Gift of Life in January 2021. So when the organization called him that August to tell him that he was, in fact, a match, he was shocked — but eager to do anything he could to help.
osoblanco.org
Who Are Hayden Thorsen’s Parents, Sarah Thompson and Rob Thorsen, of 170 Ridge Acres Road, Darien, Connecticut? Details discussed!
A terrible death of a Darien High School student was disclosed in a message that was published on Facebook on May 22, 2022. Sarah Thompson and Rob Thorsen of Connecticut are the parents of their son Hayden. The tragic news of Hayden Thorsen’s death was also disseminated over social media, as stated by the Darien High School Parents Association. The Facebook post was published in the afternoon on Saturday by Ellen Dunn, the principal of DHS. People can speak with grief counsellors who have made themselves available to them during the weekend. Monday’s DHS opening will be two hours later than normal, so instructors may attend a meeting.
theorangetimes.com
Hidden Gem In Plain Sight In Downtown Milford
The 7 Seas, a family-owned and run restaurant, has been serving the Milford area since 1965 and is actually the longest continuously running restaurant downtown. The location had several restaurants prior to that dating back to the 1940s. It is on the bend that feeds New Haven Avenue into Daniel Street.
School District In Fairfield County Announces When It Will Resume Charging For Lunches
Stratford Public Schools announced that it will resume charging full price for students' meals next month.The school district reported that beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3, it will charge full price for meals because the School Meals Assistance Revenue for Transition (SMART) funds, which are used to prov…
ctbites.com
Sally’s Apizza Introduces Non-Apizza Menu Items
A little more than a year ago, we gave you an inside look at the first of the Sally’s Apizza expansion in Downtown Stamford. Well, we’re back with a sequel that comes on the heels of the opening of Sally’s brand new Fairfield location at 665 Commerce Drive.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In Connecticut
Ryan Reynolds and Blake LivelyPhoto byEvan Agostini/Invision/AP. Actress Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds were seen hanging out with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Essex Steam Train and Riverboat in Connecticut last week.
hk-now.com
Update: Haddam Board of Selectmen Meeting, December 12, 2022
(December 20, 2022) — The regular meeting of Haddam’s Board of Selectmen on December 12, 2022, at Town Hall was called to order by First Selectman Bob McGarry at 6:35 pm. Selectmen Kate Anderson and Sean Moriarty and Administrative Assistant JoAnn Ricciardelli were in attendance. The minutes of...
