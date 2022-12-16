ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killingworth, CT

hk-now.com

Haddam Scouts Can & Bottle Drive, January 7, 2023

(December 20, 2022) — Haddam Scouts BSA Troops #44 & #44G will be collecting returnable cans and bottles at the Community Center at 9 Candlewood Hill Road in Higganum Center from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023. The money raised supports the troop activities such as trips, campouts, and outings.
HADDAM, CT
hk-now.com

HVFC: Annual Children’s Christmas Party With Santa – A Joyful Evening!

(December 18, 2022)—On December 17, 2022, nearly 70 local children shared their Christmas wish lists with Santa during Haddam Volunteer Fire Company’s Annual Children’s Christmas Party. After Santa arrived at the firehouse on Engine 1-13, he greeted each family before taking his seat in the community hall....
HADDAM, CT
Bristol Press

Dogs, families delight in 'Pawliday Lights' at Lake Compounce

BRISTOL – From French bulldogs and golden retrievers to huskies, dogs of all kinds enjoyed free reign of Lake Compounce’s Holiday Lights Sunday. Aptly named Pawliday Lights, this event drew countless animal lovers and representatives from rescue organizations including the Meriden Humane Society. In fact, sales from “Pup...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Thief steals $10K in donated socks from Bristol homeless outreach

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Only a broken padlock and empty boxes are left after thousands of pairs of socks were stolen from a homeless outreach organization in Bristol. About 10 boxes of the socks were stolen last week from Brian’s Angels. Pat Stebbins, the group’s executive director, said it’s not only about the number of […]
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Decades-old holiday tradition continues in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Conn. — Like clockwork, each holiday season, one post office in the small town of Bethlehem is flooded with thousands of holiday cards and letters. It’s a tradition that’s been going on for almost 90 years. “Christmas is a big thing here because it’s Bethlehem,” said...
BETHLEHEM, CT
NBC Connecticut

Lake Compounce Reschedules Pawliday Lights to Sunday

Lake Compounce has rescheduled its Pawliday Lights event to Sunday. Furry guests and their family members can come to the park from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a redo of the event. The dogs can take photos with Santa, enjoy pup cups and pose in front of a Christmas tree.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hanukkah Fire on Ice Event Returns to West Hartford

Spreading light and goodness is the main focus in West Hartford on Sunday as the Chabad of Greater Hartford's annual Hanukkah Fire on Ice event returns. LaSalle Road will be taken over with people, a giant stage, music and a super-sized ice sculpture of a menorah. The celebration is held...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Norwich volunteer firefighters are pitted against paid firefighters

NORWICH, CT. (WFSB) - Volunteer firefighters in Norwich are upset over changes coming to the city’s fire service. The changes come in the form of an ordinance passed by the city council to make the service more efficient. Some of the volunteer departments said it pit them against paid...
NORWICH, CT
osoblanco.org

Who Are Hayden Thorsen’s Parents, Sarah Thompson and Rob Thorsen, of 170 Ridge Acres Road, Darien, Connecticut? Details discussed!

A terrible death of a Darien High School student was disclosed in a message that was published on Facebook on May 22, 2022. Sarah Thompson and Rob Thorsen of Connecticut are the parents of their son Hayden. The tragic news of Hayden Thorsen’s death was also disseminated over social media, as stated by the Darien High School Parents Association. The Facebook post was published in the afternoon on Saturday by Ellen Dunn, the principal of DHS. People can speak with grief counsellors who have made themselves available to them during the weekend. Monday’s DHS opening will be two hours later than normal, so instructors may attend a meeting.
DARIEN, CT
theorangetimes.com

Hidden Gem In Plain Sight In Downtown Milford

The 7 Seas, a family-owned and run restaurant, has been serving the Milford area since 1965 and is actually the longest continuously running restaurant downtown. The location had several restaurants prior to that dating back to the 1940s. It is on the bend that feeds New Haven Avenue into Daniel Street.
MILFORD, CT
ctbites.com

Sally’s Apizza Introduces Non-Apizza Menu Items

A little more than a year ago, we gave you an inside look at the first of the Sally’s Apizza expansion in Downtown Stamford. Well, we’re back with a sequel that comes on the heels of the opening of Sally’s brand new Fairfield location at 665 Commerce Drive.
STAMFORD, CT
hk-now.com

Update: Haddam Board of Selectmen Meeting, December 12, 2022

(December 20, 2022) — The regular meeting of Haddam’s Board of Selectmen on December 12, 2022, at Town Hall was called to order by First Selectman Bob McGarry at 6:35 pm. Selectmen Kate Anderson and Sean Moriarty and Administrative Assistant JoAnn Ricciardelli were in attendance. The minutes of...
HADDAM, CT

