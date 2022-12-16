Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Former Youth Challenge graduate inspires cadets at Class 57 graduation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 200 cadets graduated in Class 57 of the Mississippi National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy. Saturday morning, 196 cadets graduated during a ceremony at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Facility. Youth Challenge is a 22-week, military-style course for at-risk youth and other students. Cadets can get...
15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?
From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
nomadlawyer.org
Hattiesburg: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Hattiesburg, Mississippi
If you’re looking for a city that’s full of history and tradition, Hattiesburg, Mississippi may be the place for you. There are several historic landmarks throughout the city, as well as contemporary stops like art galleries, indoor museums, and city parks. The city is also known for its...
George County Schools seeks to ban new board members from lawsuit meetings
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new motion filed by the George County School District in a federal lawsuit would ban two new school board members from certain meetings, if approved. The motion was made in the lawsuit filed by former superintendent Pam Touchard alleging the school board violated her First Amendment right to freedom […]
ourmshome.com
The end of an era:Hubbard’s saying farewell to Ocean Springs
The Hubbard era is almost over at Ocean Springs High School. Mark Hubbard is retiring as the OSHS Athletics Director after more than 15 years on the job. He announced his retirement several months ago and Friday was officially his last day on the job. A former Greyhound standout on...
mageenews.com
Winter Advisory for the Coming Week
Winter Advisory for the Coming Week
WDAM-TV
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 56-year-old Timothy Hayes, of Hattiesburg, last communicated with his girlfriend on Sunday, Dec. 11, but was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5, when he left his home on Columbia Street and stated he didn’t know when he would return.
Where is Mississippi’s biggest Christmas celebration? In this small town filled with laser, lights, Santa and an ice skating rink.
Where is Mississippi’s biggest holiday celebration?. The answer may be in Columbia, Mississippi, where the town is decked out in Christmas lights and decorations, celebrates with laser lights, hosts a downtown Santa’s workshop and even has a real ice skating rink. All of the events are in Downtown...
WLOX
Mayor FoFo Gilich on Biloxi's 5-day boil water order
They stand ready to help guide the long recovery process it will take in this Hancock County community. Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. WLOX News has learned several new, key pieces of information about the...
WDAM-TV
Max Fullen of Petal passes away
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal is mourning the loss of 14-year-old Max Fullen after he passed away over the weekend. Max was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, and WDAM covered his journey last year once he returned home from the hospital. Mayor Tony Ducker...
ourmshome.com
3 Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Coastal Mississippians
Are you stumped by what to give this holiday season? Are you looking for affordable gift ideas? Do you need a gift fast as we’re less than a week away from Christmas?. Well, we’ve got you covered. Here are several perfect choices for that someone in your life, that won’t end up sitting in the closet or getting regifted.
WLOX
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
WDAM-TV
Law enforcement closes in on Old Highway 24 Friday night in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A phalanx of law enforcement brought blinding lights and a slew of unanswered questions Friday night out to Old Highway 24 in Lamar County. Dozens of vehicles created a perimeter that included Oak Grove Middle School and The Church of Latter Day Saints. No official...
WDAM-TV
Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a call for medical assistance on Monday afternoon. According to HPD, a homeless person, who was reportedly living in the woods, contacted authorities about an injury to his leg, which the individual stated occurred prior to Thanksgiving. Officials responded to...
Mississippi woman accused of stuffing her stocking with $60,000 stolen from Tractor Supply store
A Mississippi woman was allegedly caught stuffing her own stocking with $60,000 from a Mississippi Tractor Supply store. Monica Parrett, of Hattiesburg, 43, was arrested by Hattiesburg police and charged with one count of embezzlement,. Parrett was arrested on Friday as part of an ongoing embezzlement investigation. She is accused...
WLOX
First Alert: pipe-bursting cold, single digit wind chills possible Christmas Weekend
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An arctic airmass will invade South Mississippi Thursday night into Friday morning bringing pipe-bursting cold temperatures and bitter wind chill values in the single digits to the coast. The blast of cold air will send temperatures plummeting into the teens and 20s for three consecutive nights. Now is the time to winterize your home to protect plumbing and make sure pets and people have access to a warm place to stay.
mageenews.com
5-Legged Calf!
5-Legged Calf!

I enjoy pictures and info people send me! My friend Jeff Jennings shared the picture of a 5 legged calf born at his farm this past week.
wcbi.com
Officials reveal new details in the deaths of Bay St. Louis officers
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WCBI) – We are learning more information about the deaths of two police officers in Bay St. Louis. Officials are now saying that the woman who shot Officer Brandon Estorffe and Sergeant Steven Robin was killed by one of the officers, even as she was shooting them.
WDAM-TV
Body identified in Jones Co. suspicious death investigation
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The name of the victim in a suspicious death investigation in Jones County has been released. According to Jones County Coroner Burl Hall, the woman has been identified as 32-year-old Savannah Cochran. The next of kin has been notified. According to Sheriff Joe Berlin, officials...
WDAM-TV
3-vehicle accident in Jones County sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident in Jones County Saturday evening seriously injured a woman. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Moselle-Seminary Road near U.S. 11. One car suffered serious damage, while the two other vehicles had minor damage. Want more WDAM 7 news in your...
