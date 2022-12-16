ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

WDAM-TV

Former Youth Challenge graduate inspires cadets at Class 57 graduation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 200 cadets graduated in Class 57 of the Mississippi National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy. Saturday morning, 196 cadets graduated during a ceremony at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Facility. Youth Challenge is a 22-week, military-style course for at-risk youth and other students. Cadets can get...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?

From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ourmshome.com

The end of an era:Hubbard’s saying farewell to Ocean Springs

The Hubbard era is almost over at Ocean Springs High School. Mark Hubbard is retiring as the OSHS Athletics Director after more than 15 years on the job. He announced his retirement several months ago and Friday was officially his last day on the job. A former Greyhound standout on...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
mageenews.com

Winter Advisory for the Coming Week

MageeNews.com is an online news website covering Simpson and surrounding counties as well as the State of Mississippi.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Man reported missing in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 56-year-old Timothy Hayes, of Hattiesburg, last communicated with his girlfriend on Sunday, Dec. 11, but was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5, when he left his home on Columbia Street and stated he didn’t know when he would return.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Mayor FoFo Gilich on Biloxi's 5-day boil water order

They stand ready to help guide the long recovery process it will take in this Hancock County community. Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. WLOX News has learned several new, key pieces of information about the...
BILOXI, MS
WDAM-TV

Max Fullen of Petal passes away

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal is mourning the loss of 14-year-old Max Fullen after he passed away over the weekend. Max was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, and WDAM covered his journey last year once he returned home from the hospital. Mayor Tony Ducker...
PETAL, MS
ourmshome.com

3 Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Coastal Mississippians

Are you stumped by what to give this holiday season? Are you looking for affordable gift ideas? Do you need a gift fast as we’re less than a week away from Christmas?. Well, we’ve got you covered. Here are several perfect choices for that someone in your life, that won’t end up sitting in the closet or getting regifted.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WDAM-TV

Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a call for medical assistance on Monday afternoon. According to HPD, a homeless person, who was reportedly living in the woods, contacted authorities about an injury to his leg, which the individual stated occurred prior to Thanksgiving. Officials responded to...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

First Alert: pipe-bursting cold, single digit wind chills possible Christmas Weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An arctic airmass will invade South Mississippi Thursday night into Friday morning bringing pipe-bursting cold temperatures and bitter wind chill values in the single digits to the coast. The blast of cold air will send temperatures plummeting into the teens and 20s for three consecutive nights. Now is the time to winterize your home to protect plumbing and make sure pets and people have access to a warm place to stay.
BILOXI, MS
mageenews.com

5-Legged Calf!

My friend Jeff Jennings shared the picture of a 5 legged calf born at his farm this past week.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Body identified in Jones Co. suspicious death investigation

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The name of the victim in a suspicious death investigation in Jones County has been released. According to Jones County Coroner Burl Hall, the woman has been identified as 32-year-old Savannah Cochran. The next of kin has been notified. According to Sheriff Joe Berlin, officials...
JONES COUNTY, MS

