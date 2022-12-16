ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdale, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

SUV rolls in multi-car crash, temporarily shutting down I-985

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Interstate 985 in Gwinnett County shut down on Monday after an SUV rolled over in a multi-car crash. Lanes re-opened and Georgia State Patrol did not describe injuries to anyone involved in the crash. Investigators said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. near Buford Drive.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Spalding County officials search for red truck linked to crime

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office has issued an announcement as the search for a red truck they say was involved in a November crime continues. On Nov. 20 around 12:49 a.m., authorities said an older Dodge truck with a discolored front bumper was used in a theft of an enclosed trailer from Dixie Amusement located at 2930 North Expressway.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman shot in apparent road rage incident in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was shot late Sunday night in an apparent road rage incident in DeKalb County. DeKalb police arrived at 3491 Robins Landing Way around 10 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She had apparently been in an “altercation” and the other driver shot at her car, hitting the victim. She was able to drive to the location where police responded and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Police: Woman shot, injured on Cheshire Bridge Road

ATLANTA — A woman was shot on Cheshire Bridge Road early Tuesday morning, according to police. Atlanta Police officers said she was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok. The location where she was shot is not far from the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and appears...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 13-year-old Clayton County girl missing after leaving home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing 13-year-old girl. Officials say 13-year-old Vallentina Clarke left her home on the 400 block of Wexwood Drive in Riverdale. Georgia at around 6:30 p.m. Monday and has not returned home. The missing teen is...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

39-year-old man killed outside Stone Mountain bar identified

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Jerome Johnson and 27-year-old Jonnathan Bladimir Hernandez has been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder. Hernandez was arrested without incident. ORIGINAL STORY. One man was shot and killed outside Will Henry’s Tavern in Stone Mountain,...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

7-month-old Clayton County boy reported missing by mother

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 7-month-old boy who has not been seen in about a week. Jonha Harrison’s mother gave her son to a man named "Josh," who she thought at the time was the infant father, officers with the Clayton County Police Department say.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Thieves steal entire ATM from Atlanta food mart, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for suspects who stole an entire ATM from a local business early Tuesday morning. APD officials say at around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the EZ Shop Food Mart, which is located on the 2000 block of Sylvan Road.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Investigation underway after female found dead in a parked car in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after South Fulton police officials say a female was found dead inside a parked car in South Fulton on Saturday morning. Officials tell Atlanta News First, around 10:40 a.m. officers responded to a call about a “possible deceased female.”...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy