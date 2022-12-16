Read full article on original website
SUV rolls in multi-car crash, temporarily shutting down I-985
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Interstate 985 in Gwinnett County shut down on Monday after an SUV rolled over in a multi-car crash. Lanes re-opened and Georgia State Patrol did not describe injuries to anyone involved in the crash. Investigators said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. near Buford Drive.
Spalding County officials search for red truck linked to crime
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office has issued an announcement as the search for a red truck they say was involved in a November crime continues. On Nov. 20 around 12:49 a.m., authorities said an older Dodge truck with a discolored front bumper was used in a theft of an enclosed trailer from Dixie Amusement located at 2930 North Expressway.
Woman shot in apparent road rage incident in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was shot late Sunday night in an apparent road rage incident in DeKalb County. DeKalb police arrived at 3491 Robins Landing Way around 10 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She had apparently been in an “altercation” and the other driver shot at her car, hitting the victim. She was able to drive to the location where police responded and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Beloved father dies trying to rescue 12-year-old son from Georgia house fire
A Georgia father has died after attempting to rescue his 12-year-old son from a fire that destroyed their home in Morgan County. Thomas “Tommy” Hawk died Friday night at the family’s home off Highway 83 in Bostwick. Hawk’s wife Amanda said Tommy, their son Eric and his grandfather were home when the fire broke out.
Good Samaritan saves young children from fiery crash
In Clayton County, one person was killed and nearly a dozen others injured in a fiery crash over the weekend. Two young children were among the victims in that crash. A Good Samaritan helped to get them to safety.
Police: Woman shot, injured on Cheshire Bridge Road
ATLANTA — A woman was shot on Cheshire Bridge Road early Tuesday morning, according to police. Atlanta Police officers said she was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok. The location where she was shot is not far from the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and appears...
Police: 13-year-old Clayton County girl missing after leaving home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing 13-year-old girl. Officials say 13-year-old Vallentina Clarke left her home on the 400 block of Wexwood Drive in Riverdale. Georgia at around 6:30 p.m. Monday and has not returned home. The missing teen is...
Man accused in Johns Creek double shooting found dead
A double shooting suspect at the center of a manhunt was found dead Tuesday with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Johns Creek police said.
Metro Atlanta funeral director killed in crash, remembered as a 'true beacon'
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The metro Atlanta area is grieving after losing a dedicated member of the community. Terrance Dortch, owner and CEO of Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, was killed in a wreck last Wednesday, they confirmed. Dortch was leaving a toy drive in the area of College...
‘It’s really heartbreaking’ Witness recounts fatal Clayton County car crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Isaiah Lester thought Saturday would be a typical day at work but it was everything but that. He was one of the first on the scene after a fiery car crash happened, right outside of his job on Tara Boulevard. “We saw the smoke...
1 dead, 10 seriously injured in fiery Clayton County crash, cops say
One person was killed and 10 others were injured Saturday morning in a Clayton County crash, police said....
39-year-old man killed outside Stone Mountain bar identified
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Jerome Johnson and 27-year-old Jonnathan Bladimir Hernandez has been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder. Hernandez was arrested without incident. ORIGINAL STORY. One man was shot and killed outside Will Henry’s Tavern in Stone Mountain,...
7-month-old Clayton County boy reported missing by mother
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 7-month-old boy who has not been seen in about a week. Jonha Harrison’s mother gave her son to a man named "Josh," who she thought at the time was the infant father, officers with the Clayton County Police Department say.
2 critically injured after car being chased by troopers crashes, bursts into flames
ATLANTA — Two people are in critical condition after a car that was being chased by Georgia State Patrol crashed and burst into flames. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia State Patrol said they were patrolling GA-400 SB near Lenox Road around 1 a.m....
Do you recognize him? Unidentified man checked into Grady Memorial Hospital
ATLANTA - Grady Social Services needs help identifying a patient and hopes you may be of assistance. A black male was admitted to Grady Memorial Hospital on Dec. 10 after being found unresponsive under a loading dock in Atlanta. Authorities said he weighed about 145 pounds, had no tattoos or...
Family works to raise funds to celebrate life of 22-year-old killed in Norcross neighborhood
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A family is raising money to celebrate the life of a man who was shot last week in Norcross. Gwinnett County police said 22-year-old Nelson Cisneros Jr. was found dead at home on Stanfield Court in Norcross. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Thieves steal entire ATM from Atlanta food mart, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for suspects who stole an entire ATM from a local business early Tuesday morning. APD officials say at around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the EZ Shop Food Mart, which is located on the 2000 block of Sylvan Road.
Woman found dead in car in Union City; driver arrested
A man was arrested Saturday morning after a woman was found dead inside the vehicle he was driving in Union City, police...
Road rage believed to be motive in deadly shooting at Gwinnett tavern
A 40-year-old man was killed Monday evening in a shooting in the parking lot of a Gwinnett County tavern, police said.
Investigation underway after female found dead in a parked car in South Fulton
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after South Fulton police officials say a female was found dead inside a parked car in South Fulton on Saturday morning. Officials tell Atlanta News First, around 10:40 a.m. officers responded to a call about a “possible deceased female.”...
