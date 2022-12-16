ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC News Now

Washington Commanders annual toy giveaway draws thousands

LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — Hundreds of kids joined a long line at FedEx Field Legends Plaza as volunteers passed out free toys on Saturday at the annual Washington Commanders Toy Giveaway. Kids got to take photos with Santa, pick their favorite toys and even get an autographed book from Commanders legend Ken Harvey. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Source of the Spring

The Breakfast Club to Open Thursday in Downtown Silver Spring

After months of delays, The Breakfast Club will make its debut in downtown Silver Spring on Thursday, Dec. 22, according to owner Jason Miskiri. “We are happy to announce the opening of The Breakfast Club in Silver Spring, where we aim to serve happiness to our customers through delicious, comfort food,” Miskiri said. “Offering breakfast all day, lunch and dinner, and an extraordinary restaurant experience.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
operawire.com

Denyce Graves to Headline Washington National Opera’s ‘The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson’

Denyce Graves is set to headline Washington National Opera’s “The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson” this January. The work, which will be presented at the Terrace Theater on Jan. 20 – 22, 2023 (three performances with two on the 22nd), will feature Graves in the role of Dawson, the founder of the National Negro Opera Company. Carlos Simon and Sandra Seaton created the work commissioned by Francesca Zambello. The production premiered at the Glimmerglass Festival in 2020 before receiving a second run of performances, in a revised version, at the festival in 2021.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

First Baptist Church of Glenarden’s annual Christmas play returns

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — For the first time since the pandemic, First Baptist Church of Glenarden’s yearly Christmas play returns to Prince George’s County. This year’s performance, “Someway, Somehow,” was produced by playwright Josh Jenkins and Stellar Award Winner Anthony Brown. The play, which focuses on the relationship between Mary and Joseph […]
GLENARDEN, MD
fox5dc.com

Mural celebrating DC transgender woman unveiled on H Street Corridor

WASHINGTON - D.C. residents celebrated a new and history-making mural along the H street corridor Monday afternoon. The alleyway at 13th and H St. NE is full of colorful murals depicting life and culture in D.C. On Monday, the mayor’s office celebrated one in particular — a new mural of Earline Budd.
WASHINGTON, DC
eastoftheriverdcnews.com

Ward 7 Holiday Fest Saturday

Friends and family, good times and gifts. For many of us, that’s a recipe for the holidays. Sure, there’s a huge holiday market downtown. But the neighborhood markets have a different feel, a holiday block party with games, snacks, refreshments —and the chance to do a little holiday shopping.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC nonprofit tackles hunger by rescuing, delivering fresh food before it's thrown away

WASHINGTON (7News) — Reporter's Notebook: The pandemic exposed a food insecurity epidemic in our country. In fact, the Capital Area Food Bank’s 2022 Hunger Report reveals one in three in the DMV were food insecure at some point last year. Yet, as a nation, we waste an alarming amount of food. This story is a deep dive into a group providing millions of meals to those in need by preventing food waste.
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

NBC4’s Pat Collins: 50 Years of Stories and Snow Sticks

TV news reporter Pat Collins announced Dec. 7 that he’ll be retiring at the end of the year after a 50-year career. Born in Washington, D.C., Collins has worked at NBC4 since 1986 and had stints at WUSA9 and ABC7. During his five-decade career, Collins has covered breaking news,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Here is where to see holiday lights across the DMV

WASHINGTON — It's the most beautiful time of the year... to put on a sweater and take a stroll through the holiday lights. All across the DMV, you can find the night being set alight by twinkling lights and neon signs. Whether you like to see candy canes and...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

1-on-1: Left hand up for the Commanders

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Sunday, before the Commanders face the Giants, the nephew and uncle rap duo of Wayne “Big 57” and Woodrow “DJ Oh Goody” Sellers will perform their hit song “Commanders song” at FedEx Field. The song, known by many fans as the “left hand up” song, has become an anthem […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington City Paper

“Prince George’s Pride” is the Anthem PG County Deserves

Brian Yeldell is a prolific essayist whose musings often focus on life in and around the District. In his 2010 essay, “What is A REAL Washingtonian,” he rejects the idea that those who live close to the District but beyond its borders are not true Washingtonians. Since then, ongoing gentrification has only validated his argument, as many current residents of Prince George’s County have come from D.C.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
allamericanatlas.com

21 Wonderful Things to Do Alone in Washington, DC

Despite being of a compact size, Washington, DC packs a punch. Whether you’re looking to explore history, tuck into some fine dining or see world class art, there’s no shortage of things to do, especially for those traveling by themselves. Plus, for those interested in politics and history,...
WASHINGTON, DC

