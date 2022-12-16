Read full article on original website
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenAshburn, VA
The richest person in Potomac is giving away most of his billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergPotomac, MD
5 Christmas Eve Delicacies In Washington You Should Try With Your FamilyD_FoodVendorWashington State
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Washington Commanders annual toy giveaway draws thousands
LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — Hundreds of kids joined a long line at FedEx Field Legends Plaza as volunteers passed out free toys on Saturday at the annual Washington Commanders Toy Giveaway. Kids got to take photos with Santa, pick their favorite toys and even get an autographed book from Commanders legend Ken Harvey. […]
The Breakfast Club to Open Thursday in Downtown Silver Spring
After months of delays, The Breakfast Club will make its debut in downtown Silver Spring on Thursday, Dec. 22, according to owner Jason Miskiri. “We are happy to announce the opening of The Breakfast Club in Silver Spring, where we aim to serve happiness to our customers through delicious, comfort food,” Miskiri said. “Offering breakfast all day, lunch and dinner, and an extraordinary restaurant experience.”
WTOP
Va. church hosts R&B star Anthony Hamilton for Christmas concert at Capital One Hall
Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. The Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia, presents “A Very Merry Come As You Are Christmas Concert” with Grammy-winning R&B artist Anthony Hamilton. The concert will be held at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia, this...
operawire.com
Denyce Graves to Headline Washington National Opera’s ‘The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson’
Denyce Graves is set to headline Washington National Opera’s “The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson” this January. The work, which will be presented at the Terrace Theater on Jan. 20 – 22, 2023 (three performances with two on the 22nd), will feature Graves in the role of Dawson, the founder of the National Negro Opera Company. Carlos Simon and Sandra Seaton created the work commissioned by Francesca Zambello. The production premiered at the Glimmerglass Festival in 2020 before receiving a second run of performances, in a revised version, at the festival in 2021.
First Baptist Church of Glenarden’s annual Christmas play returns
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — For the first time since the pandemic, First Baptist Church of Glenarden’s yearly Christmas play returns to Prince George’s County. This year’s performance, “Someway, Somehow,” was produced by playwright Josh Jenkins and Stellar Award Winner Anthony Brown. The play, which focuses on the relationship between Mary and Joseph […]
fox5dc.com
Mural celebrating DC transgender woman unveiled on H Street Corridor
WASHINGTON - D.C. residents celebrated a new and history-making mural along the H street corridor Monday afternoon. The alleyway at 13th and H St. NE is full of colorful murals depicting life and culture in D.C. On Monday, the mayor’s office celebrated one in particular — a new mural of Earline Budd.
WJLA
PHOTOS: NICU babies at Children's National Hospital in DC dress up for Christmas
WASHINGTON (7News) — With Christmas just days away, the Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. gifted the community with adorable photos of NICU babies dressed up for the holidays. To spread the joy, thanks to the March of Dimes NICU Family Support Program, hospital staff dressed up 10 precious...
WTOP
Connecting incarcerated parents and their kids, one gift and letter at a time
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. When a child has a parent who’s incarcerated, it’s a difficult ordeal, especially during the holidays. In this country, over two million people...
eastoftheriverdcnews.com
Ward 7 Holiday Fest Saturday
Friends and family, good times and gifts. For many of us, that’s a recipe for the holidays. Sure, there’s a huge holiday market downtown. But the neighborhood markets have a different feel, a holiday block party with games, snacks, refreshments —and the chance to do a little holiday shopping.
WJLA
DC nonprofit tackles hunger by rescuing, delivering fresh food before it's thrown away
WASHINGTON (7News) — Reporter's Notebook: The pandemic exposed a food insecurity epidemic in our country. In fact, the Capital Area Food Bank’s 2022 Hunger Report reveals one in three in the DMV were food insecure at some point last year. Yet, as a nation, we waste an alarming amount of food. This story is a deep dive into a group providing millions of meals to those in need by preventing food waste.
mymcmedia.org
NBC4’s Pat Collins: 50 Years of Stories and Snow Sticks
TV news reporter Pat Collins announced Dec. 7 that he’ll be retiring at the end of the year after a 50-year career. Born in Washington, D.C., Collins has worked at NBC4 since 1986 and had stints at WUSA9 and ABC7. During his five-decade career, Collins has covered breaking news,...
DC winery and concert venue closing due to crime: 'Too unsafe for our staff'
A popular winery and live entertainment venue in Washington, D.C., is being forced to close due to rising crime that has made it 'unsafe' for its staff and customers.
WTOP
Dozens turn out in touching tribute to their beloved former Montgomery Co. teacher
In a quiet neighborhood in Germantown, Maryland, on Saturday afternoon, dozens of Vincent Gibbs’ former students gathered to pay tribute to their beloved high school teacher who is now battling cancer. Students from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s arrived by school bus to serenade, honor and praise the retired...
Here is where to see holiday lights across the DMV
WASHINGTON — It's the most beautiful time of the year... to put on a sweater and take a stroll through the holiday lights. All across the DMV, you can find the night being set alight by twinkling lights and neon signs. Whether you like to see candy canes and...
1-on-1: Left hand up for the Commanders
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Sunday, before the Commanders face the Giants, the nephew and uncle rap duo of Wayne “Big 57” and Woodrow “DJ Oh Goody” Sellers will perform their hit song “Commanders song” at FedEx Field. The song, known by many fans as the “left hand up” song, has become an anthem […]
Daycare Director Without Car Following Virginia Wreck Sees Community Support
A Virginia community came together to help a popular daycare director in Fairfax County get back behind the wheel after being involved in a crash with a negligent driver.Gianna Grizmala, the director at the Northern Virginia Academy of Early Learning in Landsdown was the recent recipient of a new c…
fox5dc.com
Donations pour in to help historic Montgomery County Black church that was vandalized
POTOMAC, Md. - Donations are pouring in to help a Montgomery County church that was vandalized. Last month, surveillance video captured a group breaking into the historic Black church in Potomac. Nearly a century old, the Scotland AME Zion Church was built by hand in 1924 and remains the only...
Washington City Paper
“Prince George’s Pride” is the Anthem PG County Deserves
Brian Yeldell is a prolific essayist whose musings often focus on life in and around the District. In his 2010 essay, “What is A REAL Washingtonian,” he rejects the idea that those who live close to the District but beyond its borders are not true Washingtonians. Since then, ongoing gentrification has only validated his argument, as many current residents of Prince George’s County have come from D.C.
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT: High Impact Storm Will Affect Christmas Get Away Travel In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Rain, wind, cold air and even snow on the way later this week. Our next weather maker will have the potential to cause travel delays and problems on the roads Thursday and Friday. The cold arctic air is diving down from Canada into the Northern Plains...
allamericanatlas.com
21 Wonderful Things to Do Alone in Washington, DC
Despite being of a compact size, Washington, DC packs a punch. Whether you’re looking to explore history, tuck into some fine dining or see world class art, there’s no shortage of things to do, especially for those traveling by themselves. Plus, for those interested in politics and history,...
