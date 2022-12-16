Denyce Graves is set to headline Washington National Opera’s “The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson” this January. The work, which will be presented at the Terrace Theater on Jan. 20 – 22, 2023 (three performances with two on the 22nd), will feature Graves in the role of Dawson, the founder of the National Negro Opera Company. Carlos Simon and Sandra Seaton created the work commissioned by Francesca Zambello. The production premiered at the Glimmerglass Festival in 2020 before receiving a second run of performances, in a revised version, at the festival in 2021.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO