10 Phoenix Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
New Fast-Casual Mediterranean Restaurant OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Italian Fast Food Chain Set to Open SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Town Named Best Pet-Friendly City in the CountryGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Details about Brittney Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
Photos: Meet The Woman Making A Move For Tom Brady
Tom Brady and Joe Burrow are set to square off on Sunday afternoon. The Bucs are set to take on the Bengals in a matchup of preseason Super Bowl contenders. Of course, Tampa Bay hasn't really lived up to that hype, while Cincinnati has. It's been an interesting year for...
NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner's Appearance Saturday
Kurt Warner was on the call of Saturday afternoon's game between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens. The Hall of Fame quarterback went viral for his outfit on Saturday afternoon. Warner's space-man themed jacket went viral on social media throughout the day. "THE JACKET IS BACK!" NFL Network tweeted.
Popculture
Kelly Clarkson to Host Big NFL Event
Kelly Clarkson is getting ready to host a big NFL event. The Emmy and Grammy award winner will host NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Symphony Hall in Phoenix. The awards show will recognize the NFL's best players, plays and performances from the 2022 season and air live at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, NFL Network and Peacock. NFL Honors will take place three days before the Super Bowl, and Clarkson will be the first woman to host the show.
saturdaytradition.com
Stefon Diggs gifts custom sneakers to young fan in memory of late father
Stefon Diggs continues to make memories for young Buffalo Bills fans. Before Buffalo’s Week 15 home game against the Miami Dolphins, the former Maryland Terrapins wide receiver reunited with a young Bills fan named Aydin, who recently lost his father. Diggs went up to Aydin and gave him some comforting words and a new set of shoes that he signed in memory of his father.
Ellen DeGeneres Appears Glum In First Outing After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Passing
Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is putting on a brave face, stepping out in Southern California after the passing of her friend DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss.On Friday, December 16, DeGeneres was seen out and about in Santa Barbara, Calif., with her wife, Portia de Rossi, their first public sighting since the dancer died by suicide on Tuesday, November 13. Arriving in a black Porsche, the longtime lovebirds were spotted stopping by their new $70 million home that is currently undergoing renovations.Days earlier, the TV star broke her silence on the So You Think You Can Dance alum’s passing, taking to...
Golf Digest
In Team Woods vs. Team Thomas, even Christmas dinner isn't off limits for trash talking
It is probably not a coincidence that Team Thomas and Team Woods played together on Saturday in the PNC Championship, and both duos now have earned their way into the lead grouping on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. Even on national television, there is a comfort playing...
Watch: Tyler Bass nails game-winning FG to send Bills to playoffs, celebrates with epic slide in the snow
The Buffalo Bills clinched a postseason berth on Saturday night, knocking off the Miami Dolphins in an epic snow-filled game, 32-29. Kicker Tyler Bass hit the game-winning 25-yard field goal as time expired and celebrated with an epic chest first slide into the snow before his teammates joined in on the fun.
Ellen DeGeneres, Tracee Ellis Ross share poignant tributes to DJ tWitch
The former DJ on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” and dancer on “So You Think You Can Dance” died unexpectedly this week.
NFL World Shocked By Roger Goodell's Appearance Saturday
The football world was pretty shocked to see Roger Goodell on the sideline of the Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central game on Sunday afternoon. While Goodell is obviously a football fan, he had a more specific reason for being in attendance. Goodell is related to one of Jackson State's...
NFL
Neil Reynolds' Week 15 Wrap Up
This past Saturday and Sunday in the NFL was so ridiculous that I don't even know where to start when it comes to assessing the Week 15 action. I've probably said this before in recent times because the NFL is crazier than ever, but that was one of the best weekends of football I have ever seen.
NFL
Ranking NFL's 'WOW' moments from wild Week 15: Vikings' historic comeback, Pats' calamity and more
I spent all weekend saying that. Seriously, I don't think any previous week of NFL madness has induced as many audible jolts as Week 15. The zany, improbable, historic, jaw-dropping action was omnipresent on Saturday and Sunday. In fact, three teams overcame deficits of 17-plus points to win -- that's never happened before in the same week in the league's long history. Not a bad way to start the final quarter of the regular season, with serious playoff implications adding supreme stakes to all the drama.
NFL
Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of 2022 NFL season
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, per NFL Research. Please note that the following scenarios excludes ones that involve ties. AFC. CLINCHED:. Buffalo Bills -- playoff berth. Kansas City Chiefs -- AFC West. Buffalo Bills (11-3) (at Chicago (3-11), Saturday,...
ETOnline.com
Ben Affleck Grabs the Mic at Star-Studded Holiday Party With Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kicked off the holidays with a star-studded celebration. The couple threw a huge party at their Hollywood home Saturday, which saw everyone from Kim Kardashian to Doja Cat, Eric André, Billie Eilish and more in attendance. Partygoers shared snaps from their evening at the...
Popculture
Julianne Hough Gives Followers a Scare With Instagram Post
Julianne Hough shocked fans by performing a terrifying stunt. In a video clip from January 2022 posted on Instagram, the multitalented star performed a cheer-style jump to celebrate the start of the new year. She appears to leap into the air from a seemingly perilous ledge above the clouds, causing fans to be concerned about her safety. "1st week of 2022 down and feeling high on life! Grateful for all that has transpired so far and ready for what's to come!" Hough captioned the Instagram. While fans were utterly amazed by Hough's graceful dance move, they also shared messages of concern. One fan commented, "This gives me so much anxiety. 😂 Be careful!!" Despite speculation that a green screen was involved, Hough's sky-high backdrop is actually real. The leaping clip was actually taken from Julianne's fall 2017 campaign for MPG activewear.
Look: Video Of Bills Fans Singing 'Let It Snow!' Goes Viral
There's no longer a debate who the best fans in sports are. It's Bills Mafia. Snow started to fall during the fourth quarter of Saturday night's AFC East battle between the Bills and Dolphins. In the midst of the festive scene, Bills fans began spreading some holiday cheer. Bills Mafia...
