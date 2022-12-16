Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NC Central beats Jackson State in Deion Sanders' final game
ATLANTA (AP) — Deion Sanders was sentimental before his final game at Jackson State, and those emotions grew after coming up short in the Celebration Bowl for the second straight year. Quarterback Davius Richard ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns, including a 1-yard scoring plunge in overtime, and...
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0