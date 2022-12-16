Microsoft Windows 11 Gaming Bugs Fixed, Rollout Restarts

Microsoft this week removed a compatibility safeguard that withheld the Windows 11 22H2 update from Nvidia GeForce-powered systems that were affected by performance degradation issues after fixing the problem, reports Bleeping Computer .

Microsoft started to roll out its Windows 11 22H2 update in early October but discovered in November that this update caused sluggish and unstable frame rates in games, lag, and extensive CPU underutilization on Nvidia GeForce-based systems. As such, the company put a safeguard on the update.

Microsoft later said that performance degradation was likely caused by some apps and games accidentally enabling GPU performance debugging features not meant to be used by general consumers. However, it did not elaborate on why it happened. It also advised updating games. Meanwhile, Nvidia released a GeForce Experience update that fixed the problem in late September (albeit by a beta update).

"This issue was resolved in KB5020044 and the safeguard hold has been removed as of December 14, 2022," a statement by Microsoft reads. "Please note, if there are no other safeguards that affect your device, it can take up to 48 hours before the update to Windows 11, version 22H2 is offered."

Typically, after Microsoft discovers that a Windows update causes an issue to certain systems, it blocks this update from installation on affected (and potentially affected) devices. Then, after the problem is tackled, the software giant removes the block and lets owners of these PCs install this Windows update.

Bleeping Computer notes that Microsoft added four other update blocks for its Windows 11 version 22H2 since its release, but they have been removed by now. Apparently, the update caused problems with Xbox Game Bar Capture, blue screens, printing, and Windows Hello.