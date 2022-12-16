Read full article on original website
Fun, Clean Surf for California Over the Holiday Weekend
Bit of South swell mixing in for some peaks at select beachbreaks. Light wind and sunny weather through the duration of the swell mix. Surf in California – and especially Southern California – has been a hit-or-miss affair the past few weeks. Mainly miss. But things are looking up as we head toward and through the upcoming holiday weekend. The long range is very interesting as well.
Powerful Storm Gifts the East Coast a Blue Christmas
Nor’easter sends a solid swell mix up the East Coast on Friday, Saturday. No White Christmas, just bitter-cold temps and howling winds. South Florida watching for waves behind the system this weekend. East Coasters won’t need snow shovels to get to the beach over the Christmas weekend, but they’ll...
Scenes From a Season: Fall/Winter on Canada's West Coast
Marcus Paladino is a Vancouver Island-based surf photographer who’s been consistently capturing unique, amazing images from his chilly corner of the world for over a decade. Every month without fail, Paladino sends over a new batch of gold. Every month, we gasp at both the beauty of Canada’s West Coast and his ability to capture unique angles of it. We asked him to give us a visual swell diary of this past Fall/Winter season. And while it was admittedly less-than-epic, the moments Paladino captured certainly are.–Ed.
Burning Memories Part 3: Kaikōura to Ōtepoti
Photography by Warren Hawke and Rambo Estrada. The swell finally arrived at many of the South Island’s famous stone points and northeast facing beach-breaks. Packing a little less punch than the North Island received but promising some very groomed fun. Two of Aotearoa’s most talented photographers were on the pulse: Warren Hawke who doesn’t miss a beat around his part of the country, and the perpetual traveler Rambo Estrada, who seems to be spending more time amid the beauty of the Ōtākou region than where he usually resides in Mount Maunganui.
The Fall of Fall, Part 4: Everywhere All at Once
’Twas the week before Christmas. And all along the coast. Everyone got some barrels. But Bal got the most…. It’s true, Balaram Stack winning the Pipe Masters on Sunday was the biggest shot in the arm for East Coast surfing all season. The New Yorker is, after all, only the third East Coaster to ever do it (after Jeff Crawford and Kelly Slater). Our second biggest shot in the arm was a certain Central Atlantic storm that pumped out swell for two weeks straight.
Frigid temperatures in Pacific Northwest amid cold front
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Frigid temperatures chilled large swaths of the Pacific Northwest Wednesday and are forecast to do so for the rest of the week, as dangerous winter weather conditions continue to grip the region and other parts of the country. Wednesday night will likely be the coldest night of the season so far in northwestern Washington state, with easterly winds bringing wind chills to subzero temperatures in some areas, the National Weather Service said. The agency also warned that wind chills on Thursday could plunge to zero degrees in Portland, Oregon and could potentially plummet to 25 degrees below zero in parts of the Cascades in northern Oregon and southern Washington state. Those mountainous areas could receive up to five inches of snow and nearly half an inch of ice, with wind gusts possibly topping 70 miles per hour above the tree line, the agency said. Freezing rain is expected to be a “significant” concern across western Washington on Thursday, the NWS said.
