Iowa Business Council leader says group’s legislative priorities will make Iowa more competitive

Iowa’s rural economy was boosted in December behind increased hiring and a big jump in beef and soybean exports, according to a monthly survey of rural bank managers. Creighton University’s Rural Mainstreet Index, released Thursday, showed that Iowa’s index score rose to 54.7 in December, up from 47 in November. The index ranges from zero to 100, with a score of 50 indicating neutral growth for the next six months.

IOWA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO