Governors cite Medicaid costs in asking Biden to end COVID public health emergency
Twenty-five governors signed a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to end the federal public health emergency in April, saying Medicaid costs are costing their states millions. States received more money for Medicaid during the PHE but cannot remove anyone from the program's rolls until either one month before...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Jan. 6 committee discovered Trump witness got offer to make her "financially very comfortable"
Former President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during the final House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on December 19, 2022. (AL DRAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., revealed on Monday that witnesses...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
University of Washington Cleared to Release Aborted Fetal Tissue Procurement Data
After a six-year legal battle, the University of Washington has reached an agreement to release documents concerning its procurement and use of human fetal tissue in response to Freedom of Information Act requests. The agreement settles a class-action lawsuit brought by an anonymous group of 10 people against the school...
