Cardano (ADA) remains one of the hardest-hit cryptocurrencies even before the bear market was officially in full bloom. The digital asset which had seen returns higher than 1,000% during the 2021 bull run would eventually see almost the entirety of those gains wiped out. Despite this, it had been able to maintain above a critical point for a long time. However, the cryptocurrency has now lost its footing, leading to an incredibly bearish outlook for the asset.

3 HOURS AGO