Frisco, TX

The Center Square

Another California company relocating headquarters to Texas – Boingo Wireless

(The Center Square) – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is building a new office in Frisco, with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the rapidly expanding north Texas city, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday. The announcement is yet another example of many California businesses that continue to relocate to Texas, with the exodus ramping up since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office. ...
FRISCO, TX
travelawaits.com

7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas

As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
DALLAS, TX
RealGM

Mark Cuban Wants To Build New Arena As Part Of Resort And Casino Complex

Mark Cuban has big dreams for Dallas. Part of those dreams include building a new arena as part of a downtown resort and casino complex. “My goal, and we’d partner with Las Vegas Sands, is when we build a new arena it’ll be in the middle of a resort and casino,” Cuban told The Dallas Morning News. “That’s the mission.”
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Four teenagers, one adult shot at Dallas 7-Eleven

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a suspect involved in a Friday night shooting at a 7-Eleven which left five people shot. Police say they responded to the shooting at about 9:05 p.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven at John West Road and La Prada Drive. Preliminary investigation determined...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Two Local Restaurants Fail Health Inspection

Two Fort Worth restaurants were recently forced to close their doors due to serious health violations. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a series of health inspections were conducted between November 13 to December 3, their failure led to the closure of the two restaurants. The critical absence of hot...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Tollway Ramps to Close for 12-18 Months

More road-widening projects are underway. This time, the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) is under construction to alleviate traffic in Frisco. According to Community Impact, the three-year project by the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) will affect drivers by implementing lane realignments and ramp closures in the upcoming months. Traffic on...
dallasexpress.com

HS Coach Accused of Inappropriate Relationship

A high school football coach in Grand Prairie has resigned after having an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student, reported NBC DFW. Kenrick Burns, 28, was reportedly arrested on Wednesday and is being held on a $50,000 bond. The suspect is being investigated in relation to a charge of having had an allegedly inappropriate relationship between an educator and a student, which is a second-degree felony.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
wbap.com

The Baby Jesus Stolen From A Fort Worth Christmas Display

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Someone stole the baby Jesus from the nativity display in Sundance Square. It was taken off the Sundace Square stage sometime between 2:00 AM and 2:20 AM Saturday. The thief was photographed in the act by Sundance Square Plaza’s security system, and that photograph has been turned over to Fort Worth Police.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Haltom City police: Driver killed in fiery crash overnight

HALTOM CITY, Texas — Haltom City police have started investigating the cause of a fatal crash that happened on Northeast Loop 820. The department shared on social media that they responded to the crash at about 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. It happened in the loop's eastbound lanes in the 5600 block near Denton Highway.
HALTOM CITY, TX

