Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mark Cuban wants to build a new resort and casino in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Chili's Discontinues 'Original Chicken Crispers' - Customers in UproarTy D.Dallas, TX
Aaron Judge's Record-Breaking HR Ball Sold at Auction for $1.5 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Arctic Air Passing Through North Texas Bringing Freezing TempsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Migrants will Pass Through Dallas, Houston, and Other Big CitiesTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
Former Red Raiders WR and Coach Hired as North Texas HC
Former Texas Tech receiver and coach Eric Morris has been named as the new head coach for the North Texas Mean Green.
Texas' high school football championships: What we love, and what to change
State title games in Arlington have become a tradition. Should it stay that way?
TCU football: 3 transfer portal players Horned Frogs must target
TCU football had perhaps one of the most surprising seasons in recent years. After starting the year unranked, the team went undefeated in the regular season, placing itself as a College Football Playoff contender. Even with a loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game, TCU made it to the CFP at No. 3.
Another California company relocating headquarters to Texas – Boingo Wireless
(The Center Square) – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is building a new office in Frisco, with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the rapidly expanding north Texas city, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday. The announcement is yet another example of many California businesses that continue to relocate to Texas, with the exodus ramping up since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office. ...
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas
As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
RealGM
Mark Cuban Wants To Build New Arena As Part Of Resort And Casino Complex
Mark Cuban has big dreams for Dallas. Part of those dreams include building a new arena as part of a downtown resort and casino complex. “My goal, and we’d partner with Las Vegas Sands, is when we build a new arena it’ll be in the middle of a resort and casino,” Cuban told The Dallas Morning News. “That’s the mission.”
Why the Big Country felt the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The M5.4 earthquake sensed among the Big Country and surrounding areas has now been named the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history. At 5:35 p.m. on December 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred 12.6 miles northwest of Midland. People as far El Paso, Dallas, and San Antonio felt […]
North Texas Army reservist who was arrested as AWOL released after two weeks confinement
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — An Army reservist, arrested on Dec. 1, is back home with her family after spending two weeks in custody while the Army investigates the AWOL charge. The AWOL charge against her led to an arrest at gunpoint in her Grand Prairie home. Sergeant First Class...
Fort Worth Mexican eatery around since 1930s named best traditional restaurant in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to traditions, there aren’t many states out there that withhold them to such high standards as the Lone Star State does. As one of the most diverse states in the country, there are traditions beyond the state and even the U.S. that reside deep within Texas’ borders.
Southlake to Become Home of The Capital Grille
This brand from Darden Restaurants is known for dry-aged steaks and an extensive wine list.
Four teenagers, one adult shot at Dallas 7-Eleven
DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a suspect involved in a Friday night shooting at a 7-Eleven which left five people shot. Police say they responded to the shooting at about 9:05 p.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven at John West Road and La Prada Drive. Preliminary investigation determined...
dallasexpress.com
Two Local Restaurants Fail Health Inspection
Two Fort Worth restaurants were recently forced to close their doors due to serious health violations. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a series of health inspections were conducted between November 13 to December 3, their failure led to the closure of the two restaurants. The critical absence of hot...
A retired FWPD Officer has a message for the police, the community and Atatiana Jefferson's family
FORT WORTH, Texas — After Aaron Dean's manslaughter conviction, there is a message being voiced to every Fort Worth police officer, and it comes from one of their own. After serving in the military, Luther Perry joined the Fort Worth Police Depatment. He even worked to help recruit others to become police officers.
dallasexpress.com
Tollway Ramps to Close for 12-18 Months
More road-widening projects are underway. This time, the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) is under construction to alleviate traffic in Frisco. According to Community Impact, the three-year project by the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) will affect drivers by implementing lane realignments and ramp closures in the upcoming months. Traffic on...
dallasexpress.com
HS Coach Accused of Inappropriate Relationship
A high school football coach in Grand Prairie has resigned after having an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student, reported NBC DFW. Kenrick Burns, 28, was reportedly arrested on Wednesday and is being held on a $50,000 bond. The suspect is being investigated in relation to a charge of having had an allegedly inappropriate relationship between an educator and a student, which is a second-degree felony.
iheart.com
BREAKING: F35 B-MODEL LANDING GONE WRONG
Check out the Tweet below for a short video! STOL Variant F35 B-Model landing at JRB Fort Worth went haywire. Currently, the condition of the pilot is unknown.
Rain & snow mix possible Friday night in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
It's going to no doubt be a cold end to the week in North Texas, with some possibility of snow mix Friday night, the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth shared its Thursday and Friday forecast along with a look at the weather for the holidays.
Shooting victim dies in hospital, two others injured, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Fort Worth. Records obtained by WFAA show that officers were called about a shooting at around 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 4200 block of Miller Avenue. When police got there, they...
wbap.com
The Baby Jesus Stolen From A Fort Worth Christmas Display
Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Someone stole the baby Jesus from the nativity display in Sundance Square. It was taken off the Sundace Square stage sometime between 2:00 AM and 2:20 AM Saturday. The thief was photographed in the act by Sundance Square Plaza’s security system, and that photograph has been turned over to Fort Worth Police.
Haltom City police: Driver killed in fiery crash overnight
HALTOM CITY, Texas — Haltom City police have started investigating the cause of a fatal crash that happened on Northeast Loop 820. The department shared on social media that they responded to the crash at about 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. It happened in the loop's eastbound lanes in the 5600 block near Denton Highway.
Comments / 0