Google's data center water usage is revealed - and it's a lot
Google used over four billion gallons of water in its data centers around the world in 2021, with 3.3 billion of those being in the US and 971 million the rest of the world, new figures have revealed. The figures came to light after media outlet The Oregonian challenged the...
Poorly designed websites costing ecommerce platforms billions in lost sales
New research on online shopping habits by enterprise CMS (opens in new tab) Storyblok has claimed poorly-designed websites could cost British ecommerce platforms (opens in new tab) to lose over £1 billion in revenue. The research found that each online shopper abandons, on average, five purchases a year, with...
There's another malicious PyPl package - this one stealing data from developers
Criminals have been found impersonating a well-known cybersecurity firm in an attempt to steal data from software developers, researchers have found. Researchers from ReversingLabs recently discovered a malicious Python (opens in new tab) package on PyPI called “SentinelOne”. Named after a known cybersecurity company from the United States, the package pretends to be a legitimate SDK client allowing easy access to the SentinelOne API from within a separate project.
Restaurant CRM platform SevenRooms confirms data breach
SevenRooms, a customer management platform (CRM) provider for restaurants, has confirmed that a cybercriminal managed to obtain sensitive data on its customers, from its endpoints (opens in new tab). In a statement issued to BleepingComputer, a company spokesperson said it, “recently learned that a file transfer interface of a third-party...
Cisco Secure Firewall Management Center
Cisco Secure Firewall Management Center is a comprehensive network security tool excellent for managing multiple firewalls across different networks, threat identification and management, and security automation. However, due to its advanced features and complexity, small businesses could need help to maintain it properly. Developed by one of the most valuable...
Work PC sales have plummeted once again
Overall PC sales in Western Europe fell by 22% during Q3 2022, according to the latest figures from analyst firm Canalys, as commercial demand, which is typically resilient in the region, fell by 20%. Laptops took the biggest hit, down by a quarter with just 10.4 million units shifted, with...
Microsoft Teams is adding one of the worst Zoom features
Your Microsoft Teams calls could be about to get a whole lot more entertaining thanks to the addition of a new feature heavily influenced by Zoom. The video conferencing platform has revealed it is working on video filters for users to add a bit more customization to their feeds. These...
Meta halts development of another major datacenter
Days after canceling a data center expansion in Denmark, Meta has announced that a raft of data centers set to be built across an Alabama campus have been delayed indefinitely. In a statement provided to The Register (opens in new tab), the company claimed that it remains committed to the...
Hands on: Honor Magic Vs review – affordable foldable king in the making?
Honor's second-ever foldable looks like a considered update on the original that's ready to take on a global audience. With the chipset at play, a staggered release might place it a little behind the curve when it does eventually arrive, but it looks as though it has enough clout and style to turn heads and steal some of the bigger players' thunder.
Google, Apple and Mozilla are teaming up to build a better web browser benchmark tool
Often regarded as the ultimate rivals, and rarely seen in collaboration, Apple, Google, and Mozilla have joined forces to deliver an improved web browser benchmark tool for users everywhere. Speedometer 3 (a follow-on from Speedometer 2) is a browser benchmark designed to measure responsiveness by simulating user interactions on demonstrator...
Malware defeated by Google rises from the ashes
The Glupteba malware botnet, which Google managed to bring offline exactly a year ago, is back, and seems to be more resilient than before. Cybersecurity experts at Nozomi found TLS certificate registrations, blockchain transactions, as well as reverse-engineered Glupteba samples, which they say all point to a new, large-scale campaign that seems to have started last spring and is still alive and kicking.
Fortinet FortiGate Firewall
Fortinet FortiGate Firewall is a great first line of defense for small to mid-size network systems, especially with proactive alerting and intrusion-preventing features. It provides users with unified threat protection for legacy, cloud, and hybrid systems, and can be deployed in a virtual setting or on location. Today's modern and...
The next generation of Microsoft Teams is officially here to try now
There's exciting news for anyone wanting more from their Microsoft Teams experience, after the company revealed its new "premium" offering is now available to try out. Officially called Microsoft Teams Premium, the new version of the video conferencing platform offers a range of upgraded features, alongside more customization and personalization options.
Gmail launches a big security update, but you might not get it yet
Google has become the latest company to roll out an encryption upgrade, revealing it Gmail email service is set to get full end-to-end encryption (E2EE) support, but not all users will be able to get it. In an update on Google Workspace blog (opens in new tab), the company explained...
Google's Carbon programming language could be a worthy successor to C++
The programming language C++ will turn 38 years old in 2023, yet remains highly popular, having recently been recognized as the fastest growing programming language (opens in new tab) since the Covid-19 pandemic. The age of the language primarily poses two major problems: it is saddled with technical debt, and...
Apple is reportedly working on some super-powered new Pro monitors
Apple is reportedly developing “multiple new external monitors”, which may include an update to the Pro Display XDR. The Pro Display XDR is a 32-inch flat-panel computer monitor, launched in 2019, alongside the latest iteration of the Mac Pro. The high-end monitor, which boasted a 6K resolution, certainly...
Microsoft uncovers macOS flaw that could let malware run riot
Microsoft has revealed it discovered a major vulnerability in Apple’s macOS which could have allowed threat actors to bypass the operating system’s security protocols and run all kinds of malware on vulnerable endpoints. The vulnerability has since been shared with Apple and subsequently patched. In a blog post...
Matter makes landfall on Amazon Echo as support continues to grow
Making good on its promise, Amazon is currently rolling out support for the Matter smart home standard to 17 Echo devices with more on the way. Just to name a few of the supported devices, you have the fourth-generation Echo, Echo Dot (5th gen) with clock, Echo Studio, Echo Show 10 display, and the Show 15. This update will turn everything listed into a central hub allowing you to control other smart gadgets that support Matter via Android; similar to what Google has recently done. However, unlike Google, Echo devices will only be able to communicate over Wi-Fi and not Thread, according to the announcement (opens in new tab). Amazon states it’s rolling out support to the most commonly used devices, like smart bulbs, plugs, and switches, first as a way to test things out before going to other device types. The company goes on to say it wants to ensure “customers have a seamless and high-quality experience…” during this time.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be launching later than we expected
One of the questions we're still asking about the Samsung Galaxy S23 is when exactly we're going to get to see it – and the latest from the rumor mill suggests a reveal date a little later than we were expecting, if only by a week or two. According...
