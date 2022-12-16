Making good on its promise, Amazon is currently rolling out support for the Matter smart home standard to 17 Echo devices with more on the way. Just to name a few of the supported devices, you have the fourth-generation Echo, Echo Dot (5th gen) with clock, Echo Studio, Echo Show 10 display, and the Show 15. This update will turn everything listed into a central hub allowing you to control other smart gadgets that support Matter via Android; similar to what Google has recently done. However, unlike Google, Echo devices will only be able to communicate over Wi-Fi and not Thread, according to the announcement (opens in new tab). Amazon states it’s rolling out support to the most commonly used devices, like smart bulbs, plugs, and switches, first as a way to test things out before going to other device types. The company goes on to say it wants to ensure “customers have a seamless and high-quality experience…” during this time.

1 DAY AGO