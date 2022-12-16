Read full article on original website
There's another malicious PyPl package - this one stealing data from developers
Criminals have been found impersonating a well-known cybersecurity firm in an attempt to steal data from software developers, researchers have found. Researchers from ReversingLabs recently discovered a malicious Python (opens in new tab) package on PyPI called “SentinelOne”. Named after a known cybersecurity company from the United States, the package pretends to be a legitimate SDK client allowing easy access to the SentinelOne API from within a separate project.
Google, Apple and Mozilla are teaming up to build a better web browser benchmark tool
Often regarded as the ultimate rivals, and rarely seen in collaboration, Apple, Google, and Mozilla have joined forces to deliver an improved web browser benchmark tool for users everywhere. Speedometer 3 (a follow-on from Speedometer 2) is a browser benchmark designed to measure responsiveness by simulating user interactions on demonstrator...
A required Windows 10 update brings the blue screen of death for some
A recent Windows 10 update is causing the blue screen of death for many users, but there's thankfully a fix through the command prompt app. If you're unaware, the blue screen of death, usually called BSoD by some, can appear when a major Windows issue occurs. This can happen at any time, and when it does, an error code will display with a blue background, and your PC will restart.
Hundreds of Android apps found leaking API keys, putting users at risk
Hundreds of Android applications being distributed through the Google Play Store have been found leaking Application Programming Interface (API) keys, putting users at risk of identity theft (opens in new tab) and other threats. The risks were found by cybersecurity researchers at CloudSEK, who used the company’s BeVigil security search...
Google's Carbon programming language could be a worthy successor to C++
The programming language C++ will turn 38 years old in 2023, yet remains highly popular, having recently been recognized as the fastest growing programming language (opens in new tab) since the Covid-19 pandemic. The age of the language primarily poses two major problems: it is saddled with technical debt, and...
Enhance freedom to creativity with the Wondershare Filmora 12 update
The number of professionals in influencer marketing and freelance videography has risen massively in recent years. To keep your audience happy within an increasingly saturated industry, putting out high-quality and unique content at a rapid speed is more important than ever. Say hi to Wondershare Filmora 12 (opens in new tab)!
This new Adobe audio tool could make your home office sound like a studio
Adobe’s latest web-based audio editor tool is ready-made for users looking to boost the sound quality of audio recordings. Enhance Speech promises to clean up audio recordings through the magic of AI. The tool started life as part of Project Shasta, which has since become Adobe Podcast - an...
Google's data center water usage is revealed - and it's a lot
Google used over four billion gallons of water in its data centers around the world in 2021, with 3.3 billion of those being in the US and 971 million the rest of the world, new figures have revealed. The figures came to light after media outlet The Oregonian challenged the...
ChatGPT is being used to create malicious emails and code
ChatGPT, the chatbot from Open AI that’s been causing a lot of excitement in recent months, can be used to create malicious Excel files, as well as convincing phishing emails (opens in new tab) to go along with the malware, experts have claimed. The tool can also be used...
Looking for a cheap smartphone? Don't miss the Google Pixel 6a for just $299
Those on the hunt for a decently priced smartphone ahead of Christmas this year should check out the Google Pixel 6a for just $299 (was $449) (opens in new tab) at Amazon today. This listing is a hold-over from Black Friday and a match for the lowest-ever price on this...
Free PDF editors vs Paid PDF editors: What's the difference?
When it comes to PDF editing software, one of your first choices is deciding between premium PDF editors and free PDF editors. Even if you’re on a budget, this might not be as simple a decision as you might expect. We’ll be looking at the differences between the two approaches, to help you decide which could be best for you.
Need a reliable password manager? Keeper is a massive bargain at 50% off right now
Passwords are something most people could live without, let’s face it. While we might be very well aware of the necessity to protect all our online accounts with a username plus password combo – and perhaps more besides, like two-factor authentication – we don’t enjoy having to think up new and different passwords for everything.
Gmail launches a big security update, but you might not get it yet
Google has become the latest company to roll out an encryption upgrade, revealing it Gmail email service is set to get full end-to-end encryption (E2EE) support, but not all users will be able to get it. In an update on Google Workspace blog (opens in new tab), the company explained...
Fortinet FortiGate Firewall
Fortinet FortiGate Firewall is a great first line of defense for small to mid-size network systems, especially with proactive alerting and intrusion-preventing features. It provides users with unified threat protection for legacy, cloud, and hybrid systems, and can be deployed in a virtual setting or on location. Today's modern and...
Cisco Secure Firewall Management Center
Cisco Secure Firewall Management Center is a comprehensive network security tool excellent for managing multiple firewalls across different networks, threat identification and management, and security automation. However, due to its advanced features and complexity, small businesses could need help to maintain it properly. Developed by one of the most valuable...
Balolo Setup Cockpit Review
The Balolo Setup Cockpit is a highly useful and well-designed desk organizer that can significantly increase productivity. The mounting grid on the underside allows interchangeable accessories to be easily attached and rearranged, and the included accessories are of high quality and well thought out. The desk shelf itself can support two side-by-side monitors or a single ultrawide monitor, and can serve as a base for multiple accessories. Overall, we highly recommend the Setup Cockpit for anyone looking to declutter their desk and increase their efficiency at work.
Linux...on a tablet? It might just work
Linux device manufacturer Pine64, the company behind the PineTab, a tablet running a custom Linux distribution as alternatives to Apple or Android devices, has announced a new “complete” revision for 2023. Aimed at hardware prosumers, the next-generation PineTab will be powered by the RK3566 system-on-a-chip (SoC), which the...
Malware defeated by Google rises from the ashes
The Glupteba malware botnet, which Google managed to bring offline exactly a year ago, is back, and seems to be more resilient than before. Cybersecurity experts at Nozomi found TLS certificate registrations, blockchain transactions, as well as reverse-engineered Glupteba samples, which they say all point to a new, large-scale campaign that seems to have started last spring and is still alive and kicking.
Why multi-clustering is the ultimate ecommerce solution for the holiday season
After making it through Black Friday (opens in new tab) and Cyber Monday (opens in new tab) hustle and bustle, we’re rapidly approaching the holiday ecommerce season. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, online shopping has been on the rise and this trend won’t go away anytime soon. But how can an ecommerce business translate this evolving shopping behavior into recurring revenue?
IBM: Why the next step in 5G is all about acceleration
We’ve heard a lot about the potential of 5G networks unlocking value for all enterprise players, across the entire ecosystem. With millions of 5G devices and huge waves of new data being collected, how can 5G redefine how the world connects?. Let’s face it, it was a big year...
