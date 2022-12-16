The Balolo Setup Cockpit is a highly useful and well-designed desk organizer that can significantly increase productivity. The mounting grid on the underside allows interchangeable accessories to be easily attached and rearranged, and the included accessories are of high quality and well thought out. The desk shelf itself can support two side-by-side monitors or a single ultrawide monitor, and can serve as a base for multiple accessories. Overall, we highly recommend the Setup Cockpit for anyone looking to declutter their desk and increase their efficiency at work.

