Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: City's pedestrian deaths reach 70-year high, I-84 eastbound closed between Troutdale and Hood RiverEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local group using preventative graffiti to ward off vandals, spark conversationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland man says houseless neighbors saved his life, then forced to move
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man credits his houseless neighbors for saving his life during an attack. FOX 12 spoke with that man who said he feels less safe now that those neighbors have been forced to move. The neighbor said eight houseless people used to live on this...
Portland landlord who killed one tenant, wounded another sentenced to life in prison
A Portland man who gunned down two tenants he was trying to evict from an RV parked at his Cully neighborhood home was sentenced to life in prison Monday with the possibility of parole in 32½ years. Multnomah County Circuit Judge Benjamin Souede handed down the sentence after a...
kptv.com
Police: Felon found with 8 handguns during traffic stop in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A traffic stop in Northeast Portland led to the arrest of a felon who had eight handguns in his possession, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, a patrol sergeant stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Northeast Siskiyou Street and Northeast 81st Avenue. During the stopped, police said the sergeant learned the driver was operating the vehicle on a suspended license and was uninsured.
wbrc.com
Police: Woman recovering after husband shoots her, their child and himself
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police in Washington State said a woman and her child were shot by her husband before he shot himself earlier this month. The husband and child both died while the woman is now recovering. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a Salmon...
Legacy Emanuel hospital temporarily closes after shooting outside emergency room
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police responded Monday afternoon to a shooting on the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center campus located in North Portland's Eliot neighborhood. Legacy Health spokesperson Ryan Frank confirmed that a shooting happened outside of the hospital's emergency department on the northwest side of the campus. No one was hurt, though there was damage to the building.
kptv.com
74-year-old Salem woman killed in hit-and-run
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run accident in Salem Tuesday evening, according to the Salem Police Department. At about 5:30 p.m., a 74-year-old woman was found injured on the road near Madrona Avenue and Woodbridge Court. An investigation showed that the woman, Linda Louise Wisher, was...
Shooting shatters glass door to Portland hospital’s emergency department; no one injured
Portland police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon outside Legacy Emanuel Medical Center’s emergency department in North Portland. No one was injured, but the gunfire shattered a glass entrance door to the emergency department, according to police and a hospital spokesperson. The shooting was reported at 1:14 p.m. Officers...
64 arrested in ‘astonishing’ shoplifting sting in Portland
The Portland Police Bureau ran a shoplifting sting over the weekend which officers said had "astonishing" results.
yamhilladvocate.com
VIDEO: Yamhill County Sheriff Deputy Threatens to Arrest Journalist for Recording City Councilor At Public Meeting
(If you would like to donate to my newspaper so I can continue bringing you investigative journalism please subscribe to my SubscribeStar page by clicking here. With more funding I can hire additional reporters and expose corruption faster.) As I explained in the article, Newberg City Councilor Elise Hollamon Attempts...
After yet another break-in, downtown Portland business owner pleads for support
PORTLAND, Ore. — Shattered windows, broken glass and boarded doors have unfortunately become a familiar sight and regular occurrence for businesses around the city of Portland. Some business owners have expressed mounting frustration after a series of weekend break-ins. Early Monday morning, a window was smashed and a door...
kptv.com
Police investigating hit-and-run that seriously injured bicyclist in N. Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist that happened in the Overlook neighborhood Tuesday night. Just after 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to a crash near the intersection of North Killingsworth Street and North Minnesota Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a bicyclist, a man whose name has not been released, suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
KATU.com
Shooting suspect caught in SW Portland with gun and drugs, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say they arrested a man with drugs in Southwest Portland on Saturday night. Officers were first called out shortly after 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting near Southwest 1st Avenue and Ankeny Street. While heading to the area, a witness told 911 dispatchers that...
KDRV
FBI is looking for other possible victims for former Oregon-based anesthesiologist
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Federal law enforcement and prosecutors are looking for sexual abuse victims for a former Oregon-based anesthesiologist. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Attorney for the District of Oregon (USAO) say today they are working to identify anyone who believes they could have been victims of sexual abuse by Andrew Davoodian.
‘Suicidal and homicidal’ Kelso man shot by police has died
A Longview man died at a hospital after he was shot over the weekend by Kelso police responding to a call that he was armed and described as “suicidal and homicidal,” Clark County sheriff’s officials said Monday. Joseph Coons, 38, was taken to a trauma hospital after...
Driver arrested for DUII after hitting man on Portland's Marquam Bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver was arrested for DUII after hitting a man on the northbound lanes of the Marquam Bridge in Portland early Monday morning. Portland police said the man had been outside their car working on a mechanical issue when another driver struck them. Police responded to the crash around 5:15 a.m. on northbound I-5 on the bridge when they found the man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital and at last check was reported to be in "grave condition."
kptv.com
NE Portland family loses life-saving equipment for special needs daughter in fire
Eater
Portland’s Saddest Restaurant and Food Cart Closures in 2022, According to Food Writers and Influencers
Each December, Eater Portland ends the year by reflecting on the last twelve months of dining in a series we call Year in Eater. We reach out to Portland food writers and influencers for their perspectives on major trends, impressive newcomers, and standout meals, and share their responses in a single package.
Hundreds get ‘The Club’ for free in Gresham
After seeing a notable increase in car theft in 2022, Gresham officials provided a free anti-car theft device called The Club.
kptv.com
Northeast Portland family shaken up after mom robbed at gunpoint
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland family is shaken up after an armed robber took the money they hoped to use for Christmas this year. “I never thought that would happen in my wildest dreams,” Nicole Luther said. Tuesday was a typical day. Around 10 a.m., Luther was...
kptv.com
'Traffic fatalities are at epidemic levels': Pedestrian deaths in Portland reach 70-year high
