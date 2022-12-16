ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Police: Felon found with 8 handguns during traffic stop in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A traffic stop in Northeast Portland led to the arrest of a felon who had eight handguns in his possession, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, a patrol sergeant stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Northeast Siskiyou Street and Northeast 81st Avenue. During the stopped, police said the sergeant learned the driver was operating the vehicle on a suspended license and was uninsured.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Legacy Emanuel hospital temporarily closes after shooting outside emergency room

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police responded Monday afternoon to a shooting on the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center campus located in North Portland's Eliot neighborhood. Legacy Health spokesperson Ryan Frank confirmed that a shooting happened outside of the hospital's emergency department on the northwest side of the campus. No one was hurt, though there was damage to the building.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

74-year-old Salem woman killed in hit-and-run

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run accident in Salem Tuesday evening, according to the Salem Police Department. At about 5:30 p.m., a 74-year-old woman was found injured on the road near Madrona Avenue and Woodbridge Court. An investigation showed that the woman, Linda Louise Wisher, was...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Police investigating hit-and-run that seriously injured bicyclist in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist that happened in the Overlook neighborhood Tuesday night. Just after 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to a crash near the intersection of North Killingsworth Street and North Minnesota Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a bicyclist, a man whose name has not been released, suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
PORTLAND, OR
KDRV

FBI is looking for other possible victims for former Oregon-based anesthesiologist

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Federal law enforcement and prosecutors are looking for sexual abuse victims for a former Oregon-based anesthesiologist. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Attorney for the District of Oregon (USAO) say today they are working to identify anyone who believes they could have been victims of sexual abuse by Andrew Davoodian.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Driver arrested for DUII after hitting man on Portland's Marquam Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver was arrested for DUII after hitting a man on the northbound lanes of the Marquam Bridge in Portland early Monday morning. Portland police said the man had been outside their car working on a mechanical issue when another driver struck them. Police responded to the crash around 5:15 a.m. on northbound I-5 on the bridge when they found the man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital and at last check was reported to be in "grave condition."
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Northeast Portland family shaken up after mom robbed at gunpoint

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland family is shaken up after an armed robber took the money they hoped to use for Christmas this year. “I never thought that would happen in my wildest dreams,” Nicole Luther said. Tuesday was a typical day. Around 10 a.m., Luther was...
PORTLAND, OR

