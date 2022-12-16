Read full article on original website
Discover the Coldest Place in New Hampshire (-47° F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in New Hampshire (-47° F!) New Hampshire is well-known for its frigid temps, just as many of the other New England States are. What most people don’t realize, however, is just how cold one place in the state gets. In fact, one particular mountain gets so cold it has a few world records of its own! Today, we are going to explore this freezing place, plus learn a bit about some of the other cold places across the state of New Hampshire. Let’s discover the coldest place in New Hampshire!
WATCH: New Hampshire News Anchor Goes Viral for Hilarious Snowstorm Coverage
With the winter weather upon us, it's officially the time of year when funny videos of people interacting with the snow and ice begin circulating the Internet. Last week, footage of Massachusetts college students wiping out on an icy sidewalk gathered millions of views on TikTok. Now, the most recent video to go viral features New Hampshire news anchor Troy Lynch who, according to his Facebook, has spent the last five months working for WMUR as a weekend evening news anchor and reporter.
Dover, New Hampshire, Getting New Brewery to Add to Your Beer Trip Adventure
If I have learned anything from being a member of the New Hampshire Brewed Facebook Group, it is that our fine state has no shortage of breweries. It has encouraged me to broaden my beer horizons. I used to only partake in fruity beers that taste like juice. (think: a...
Epic New England Holiday Display With 235 Inflatables, 50,000 Lights to End After 30 Years
Just as one beloved New England Christmas display returns in New Hampshire…another in Massachusetts is saying goodbye. After 30 years, The Leicester Christmas Display – which has grown to boast 235 inflatable Christmas decorations and 50,000 lights, is coming to a close. Located outside a house in one...
The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire
You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation, I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
Thank Goodness New England Isn't on This Top 10 List
I love Top 10 lists, especially when they bode well for New England. That doesn't just mean being on them, but also NOT being on them. We tend to think of them as positives more often then not however this one is one you don't want to be on. And...
Wrong Answers Only: Best Places to Meet Singles in New Hampshire
This didn't go down the road we expected, but we wouldn't have it any other way. With the holidays in full swing, it's officially cuffing season. For those of you who haven't heard of the term, "cuffing season" is basically a popular time of year for folks to couple up. These pairings are often temporary holiday flings, but can be more permanent situations, too.
12-Year-Old Maine Cat in a Shelter for Over 4 Months Needs a Forever Home
Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
WMUR.com
Incoming storm could impact flights to and from New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The late-week storm headed to New Hampshire could impact travel plans. AccuWeather meteorologists say two-thirds of the nation's flights are likely to be impacted Thursday or Friday. That's because several major hubs, including Chicago and New York City, are right in the path of the storm.
WMUR.com
Must watch: News 9 reporter's snow day fun goes viral
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As a big snowstorm was winding down in New Hampshire last weekend, WMUR reporter Troy Lynch was showing how much fun the snow could be. Snow isn't the most common sight for Lynch, who grew up in California, but he made the most of his liveshots Saturday morning, making snow angels, throwing snowballs and crafting a snow throne for a Big Papi bobblehead.
Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas
If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
Report: New Hampshire fuels cigarette black market
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire has the highest rate of illegal cigarette smuggling in the nation, according to a new report by a tax watchdog. The report by the nonpartisan Tax Foundation ranked the Granite State as having the highest level of net outbound smuggling, at 52.4% of consumption, which is likely due to its relatively low tax rates and proximity to high-tax states in the region. The value of the outbound smuggling is estimated at nearly $68 million by the foundation.
These are the best restaurants on Cape Cod and the Islands, according to diners
CHATHAM, Mass. — Aside from the array of beautiful beaches and stunning waterfront resorts, some of the best restaurants in Massachusetts can be found on Cape Cod and the Islands, according to a new report. OpenTable says it analyzed thousands upon thousands of reviews from diners in putting together...
Photos: The season's first major snowstorm created a whiteout in Vermont
The season's first major snowstorm created a winter wonderland a week before Christmas. Read the story on VTDigger here: Photos: The season's first major snowstorm created a whiteout in Vermont.
Visit This New Hampshire Christmas Light Display That Raises Money for a Good Cause
Each year, we see videos of homes with an extravagant Christmas light display think one of two things: “How did they do that??” and “Man, I’m glad I don’t live across the street.”. Okay, maybe both. But in the case of one house in New...
This Is The "Rudest" City In Massachusetts
In these days, practicing the art of kindness is the key in trying to cope in this "difficult and crazy" world that we are living in. Unfortunately, that is NOT the case these days as we STILL have to deal with condescending people who thrive on drama as their mission is to make others miserable because they do not have a source of happiness to call their own. Being I was born and raised in an urban area, we STILL managed to practice the morals, ethics and values that our parents instilled in us while growing up.
The New England States That Made This Top 10 List With the Most Luxurious Automobiles
I know what you're thinking. New York and California are #1 and #2 on this Top 10 list of states with the most luxurious vehicles in the country. After all, they're always the epicenter of luxury for the most part. As for the #3 spot, I'm definitely going with Connecticut.
These Seacoast New Hampshire Restaurants are Open on Christmas Day
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is nothing wrong with a restaurant being open on Christmas. I’ll repeat that: there is nothing wrong with a restaurant being open on Christmas.
25 of the Best and Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Maine
Nothing beats good Chinese food. There is something so delightful about good Chinese food. Heck, there's even something delightful about not-so-good Chinese food. It's one of my favorite things to get takeout. In fact, I don't remember the last time I actually ate Chinese food IN a restaurant. Although I...
Boston Globe
Boston.com readers don't just love this supermarket, they're IN love with it
The supermarket that Boston.com readers picked as their favorite probably won’t surprise you. But the extent of their devotion just might. Prompted by Consumer Checkbook’s latest ratings of supermarkets in Massachusetts, we asked readers which local grocery store held a special place in their hearts. And not only was the Tewksbury-based Market Basket chain the runaway winner, it elicited responses that went beyond mere admiration to approach something resembling true love.
