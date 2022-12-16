ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skidmore, MO

Bueford C. Cooper

Ridgeway, MO: Bueford C. Cooper, 100, of Ridgeway, passed away Sunday, 18 December 2022 with loving care from medical staff at Mosaic Hospital, St. Joseph, MO. He was born December 18, 1922 on a farm southwest of Bethany. He was the son of the late Fred and Glenna Cooper. He...
RIDGEWAY, MO
Maysville Resident Arrested Following Accident Near Pattonsburg

PATTONSBURG, MO – An accident in Daviess County left a Bethany man with minor injuries Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place around 11:30 as 37-year old Maysville resident Anastasha Navarro was eastbound on Route E, 5 miles south of Pattonsburg when she failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled off the east side of US 69, coming to rest off the roadway.
PATTONSBURG, MO
Buchanan County Sheriff Talks Recreational Marijuana

FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Maysville Man Facing Felony Charge in Clinton County

(MAYSVILLE, MO) – A Maysville man is facing a felony charge in Clinton County following an arrest made Monday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol they arrested 24-year-0ld Zachary N. Perry at 11:11 A.M. on an accusatory charge of a Class D felony for possession of a controlled substance, and that substance being methamphetamine.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO

