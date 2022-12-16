Read full article on original website
Bueford C. Cooper
Ridgeway, MO: Bueford C. Cooper, 100, of Ridgeway, passed away Sunday, 18 December 2022 with loving care from medical staff at Mosaic Hospital, St. Joseph, MO. He was born December 18, 1922 on a farm southwest of Bethany. He was the son of the late Fred and Glenna Cooper. He...
Bethany Council Discusses Perceived Shortcoming Of Mutual Aid Fire Agreement With Gilman City
Bethany’s Board of Aldermen approved the 2023 fiscal year budget for the city during their final meeting of the calendar and fiscal year Monday night. The budget approved includes $23.3 million dollars in revenue and expenses. Council members will start exploring options the city has in regard to the...
Maysville Resident Arrested Following Accident Near Pattonsburg
PATTONSBURG, MO – An accident in Daviess County left a Bethany man with minor injuries Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place around 11:30 as 37-year old Maysville resident Anastasha Navarro was eastbound on Route E, 5 miles south of Pattonsburg when she failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled off the east side of US 69, coming to rest off the roadway.
Buchanan County Sheriff Talks Recreational Marijuana
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Mount Ayr Driver Hangs Upside Down in Vehicle For Several Hours Following Crash
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA – The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash earlier this month in Mount Ayr spent several hours hanging upside down in his overturned Jeep before he was found. According to the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year old Ricky Hower of Mount Ayr was involved...
Maysville Man Facing Felony Charge in Clinton County
(MAYSVILLE, MO) – A Maysville man is facing a felony charge in Clinton County following an arrest made Monday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol they arrested 24-year-0ld Zachary N. Perry at 11:11 A.M. on an accusatory charge of a Class D felony for possession of a controlled substance, and that substance being methamphetamine.
Authorities Respond to Report of Shots Fired in Mount Ayr Domestic Incident
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA – Ringgold County law enforcement responded to a report of shots fired during a domestic incident in Mount Ayr on Saturday. Upon arrival the Sheriff’s Office advised they took reports from the parties and seized firearms and ammunition from the scene. Thirty-one year old Cody...
